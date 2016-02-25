Manziel assault case findings sent to district attorney

Dallas police have concluded their domestic violence assault investigation of Johnny Manziel and have submitted their findings to the Dallas County District Attorney for presentation to a grand jury, which will determine whether the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be charged.

The Dallas Police Department released no details Thursday related to the probe, which stems from Manziel allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, during an argument last month. It has been categorized as a Class A misdemeanor assault / domestic violence case, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

The Browns had no comment on the development.

In addition to the criminal case, Manziel remains under investigation for possible violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

Crowley stated Manziel struck her "several times" during an argument on Jan. 30, according to a Fort Worth (Texas) police incident report released earlier this month.

WFAA-TV in Dallas reported earlier this month that a Texas judge signed a protective order against Manziel that prevents him from making contact with Crowley for two years. In addition to the protective order, WFAA-TV reported the Tarrant County judge ordered Manziel to pay $12,000 in legal fees associated with the case.

According to an incident report released Feb. 4 by Fort Worth police, Crowley alleged Manziel struck her "several times" after they got into an argument at Hotel ZaZa in Dallas. Crowley also stated Manziel struck her several more times while he drove her back to her apartment. After arriving home, she eventually ran to a neighbor's house, and Manziel fled the scene on foot, the report stated.

Manziel's agent announced earlier this month he would no longer represent him and his father, Paul, expressed concern for his son to the Dallas Morning News.

"I truly believe if they can't get him help, he won't live to see his 24th birthday."

The Browns will cut Manziel when the new league year begins March 9, Rapoport reported.