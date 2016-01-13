Eric Dickerson: Rams back in L.A. is 'perfect fit'

NFL owners approved the Rams' relocation to Los Angeles on Tuesday. Former Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson, who played for the team from 1983-1987, is excited for the Rams to return to L.A.

The Hall of Famer joined NFL Total Access via phone to weigh in on the Rams' return.

"I think it's great to have the Rams back in Los Angeles," Dickerson said, adding, "not having football in L.A. has been missed for the past 20 years, for sure. I do feel bad for St. Louis. ... (The Rams) did win a Super Bowl in St. Louis, something they didn't do in Los Angeles.

"The Rams are the Rams no matter where they are. That's why I said I would support the Rams wherever they go to. To me, this is where they should be -- back in Los Angeles."

Dickerson said he felt the team should not have left Los Angeles prior to the 1995 season.

"(Football) is the biggest sport in the United States (and) most watched. Everybody loves football and they can't wait for the season start, (and to now) have a team back in L.A. I think the team that really should have never left is the L.A. Rams. Being back at home, I think it's a perfect fit."