Fantasy Free Agent Wish List: Brady, Winston

The NFL's free-agent frenzy starts on March 18th at 4pm ET, during which time a number of big-name players could be on the move ... including some of the best fantasy quarterbacks in recent seasons. So, let's take a look at some moves that could actually happen in reality that would also be great in fantasy terms.

Let's start with the obvious moves. Drew Brees will be back with the New Orleans Saints, and the Dallas Cowboys aren't going to let Dak Prescott test the free-agent market either. The Tennessee Titans would be foolish to let Derrick Henry walk (the franchise tag could be in his future). Austin Ekeler is a restricted free agent and unlikely to leave the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts are also very likely to put their franchise tag on Hunter Henry. The Cleveland Browns are also expected to keep Kareem Hunt after GM Andrew Berry announced the team wlll tender him. That stinks for fantasy purposes (and Nick Chubb's ceiling), but it is what it is.

Here's the rest of the top free agents, all of who could legitimately be on the move in the next few weeks. Who could stay home or be on the move? Here's a look.

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady » Patriots: There have been a ton of rumors surrounding the future Hall of Famer, with the 49ers, Chargers and Raiders among the interested teams. But seriously, why would Brady leave the Patriots? New England is also his best fantasy landing spot, because he has mastered the offense and the team will no doubt add some weapons via free agency or the draft. If Brady does shockingly leave the P-Men, however, I'd like to see him land in Los Angeles for fantasy purposes.

Jameis Winston » Buccaneers: Winston threw for over 5,000 yards and 33 touchdown passes a season ago, but he also had an embarrassing, league-high 30 interceptions. The Bucs don't seem to be overly-thrilled about keeping him on the roster in 2020, but Winston's fantasy value would fall almost anywhere else. Heck, I'm not sure he'd be guaranteed a starting job on another team. Winston's return would also be good news for superstar wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

Philip Rivers » Colts: Rivers has been linked to the Colts for weeks now, and such a move would be a productive one from a fantasy standpoint. He'd be back on the radar as a QB2, and Rivers' presence under center would be good news for the likes of T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle. If Rivers doesn't land in Indianapolis and the Colts stick with Jacoby Brissett, he might end up with the Bucs or Redskins.

Ryan Tannehill » Titans: There is no better place for Tannehill to land than where he was last season. In his 10 games as their starter, only Lamar Jackson and Ryan Fitzpatrick (not a misprint) scored more fantasy points among quarterbacks. If it ain't broke, don't fix it right? Tannehill could be a high-end No. 2 option.

Running Backs

Melvin Gordon » Dolphins: I think it's unlikely that the Chargers will keep Gordon, and there's some good landing spots for him including Houston and Tampa Bay. I'd like to see him in Miami, as the Dolphins have a huge backfield void and would make Gordon a featured back. As the top runner in South Beach, Gordon would be a top-30 pick in fantasy drafts. Here's the problem ... the Dolphins are more likely to grab one of the top rookie runners in the first round of the NFL draft.

Kenyan Drake » Cardinals: Drake was a fantasy star as a member of the Cardinals, finishing third in fantasy points among runners once he was traded to the desert. The team has already said that David Johnson will not be released, but he could be traded (maybe to the Buccaneers and former coach Bruce Arians)? If the Cardinals retain Drake and deal Johnson, the former would become a high No. 2 back.

Carlos Hyde » Bills: It seems unlikely that the Bills will retain Frank Gore, so Hyde could come in and fill the void behind Devin Singletary. Buffalo is going to add a back for depth purposes regardless, and I wouldn't see Hyde as a huge threat to Singletary's fantasy value. Hyde would be a late-round choice in drafts.

Jordan Howard » Texans: The Texans offense produced a 1,000-yard rusher in Hyde a season ago, so Howard would be a great fit as the new starter and goal-line back. While the presence of Duke Johnson would severely limit Howard's usage as a pass catcher, he would be in the flex starter conversation with the Texans.

Lamar Miller » Buccaneers: I'd like to see the Buccaneers draft a back, but there's been support among the coaches in giving Ronald Jones a starting role. That sort of scenario would make Miller a nice complement in the absence of Peyton Barber (also a free agent) in what would be a Jones-led backfield committee.

Wide Receivers

Amari Cooper » Cowboys: I'm a Cowboys fan, so I'm hoping the team finds a way to retain Cooper. The veteran even stated in a radio interview that he wants to be "a Cowboy for life." Cooper's best fantasy value would also be to remain in Dallas. If franchising Prescott ties the Cowboys hands and Cooper tests the market, however, the Colts (second-most cap space available) would be a nice landing spot.

A.J. Green » Bengals: I would love to see Green land with the Patriots, but it looks like the Bengals will franchise him and keep him in the Queen City. I don't think that's bad for his fantasy value either, as the team will likely take LSU's Joe Burrow with the top overall pick in the NFL draft. In an offense that could put up some points under coach Zac Taylor, Green would be a high-end WR2.

Emmanuel Sanders » Patriots: New England needs to add weapons for Brady (assuming he's back), and the team put in a bid for Sanders back when he was a restricted free agent with the Steelers. Sanders ran mostly on the outside last year, and he'd be a nice option for the Patriots to improve their pass attack.

Robby Anderson » Packers: Anderson is likely leaving New York (and coach Adam Gase), and I'd like to see him join Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Their pass attack could use a vertical threat, and Anderson would fit the bill. Catching passes from Rodgers would be enough to keep Anderson in the late-round fantasy convo.

Tight Ends

Austin Hooper » Patriots: Sportac lists the Atlanta Falcons 30th in salary cap room, so Hooper will be allowed to test the free-agent market. While teams like the Packers and Bears will no doubt dip their toe into the Hooper waters, I'd love to see him with Brady (?) and the Patriots. In an offense that has a ton of targets up for grabs, Hooper would no doubt remain a top-notch fantasy tight end.

Eric Ebron » Redskins: Colts GM Chris Ballard has already said the team will move on from Ebron, so tight-end needy teams like the Bills, Packers and Bears could put in a bid. However, Ebron would have increased fantasy value for a Redskins pass attack that lost Vernon Davis to retirement and released Jordan Reed.

