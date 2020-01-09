Playoff Challenge Rankings: Divisional Round

The Wild Card Round of the 2019 NFL postseason was ... well, wild. The Titans took down the NFL's titan in recent decades, the Patriots, led by Derrick Henry's 26 fantasy points. That led all running backs and was two points ahead of Dalvin Cook, whose Vikings shocked the Saints.

The rest of the best in the Wild Card Round roster included Deshaun Watson (28 points), DK Metcalf (22 points) and Julian Edelman of the vanquished Patriots. Surprisingly, Edelman scored just 10 points. The Titans defense was also a Wild Card star, posting 19 points. Next up is the Divisional Round, where the top seeds (Ravens, Chiefs, 49ers, Packers) enter the tournament in my NFL Playoff Challenge rankings. Not surprisingly, at least for those who expect a Ravens-49ers Super Bowl, you'll find many of their players atop or near the top of the ranks.

I'll be updating these rankings throughout the postseason, so check back after each round. Enjoy!

Rankings -- Quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

3. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

4. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

5. Deshaun Watson, Texans

6. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

7. Ryan Tannehill, Titans

8. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Running backs

1. Mark Ingram, Ravens

2. Aaron Jones, Packers

3. Raheem Mostert, 49ers

4. Derrick Henry, Titans

5. Dalvin Cook, Vikings

6. Damien Williams, Chiefs

7. Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks

8. Carlos Hyde, Texans

9. Travis Homer, Seahawks

10. Jamaal Williams, Packers

11. Gus Edwards, Ravens

12. Duke Johnson, Texans

13. LeSean McCoy, Chiefs

14. Matt Breida, 49ers

15. Alexander Mattison, Vikings

16. Justice Hill, Ravens

17. Dion Lewis, Titans

18. Tevin Coleman, 49ers

19. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

20. C.J. Ham, Vikings

Wide receivers

1. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

2. Davante Adams, Packers

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

4. A.J. Brown, Titans

5. Deebo Samuel, 49ers

6. D.J. Metcalf, Seahawks

7. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

8. Emmanuel Sanders, 49ers

9. Marquise Brown, Ravens

10. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

11. Adam Thielen, Vikings

12. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

13. Will Fuller, Texans

14. Kenny Stills, Texans

15. Allen Lazard, Packers

16. Mecole Hardman, Chiefs

17. Kendrick Bourne, 49ers

18. Corey Davis, Titans

19. David Moore, Seahawks

20. Tajae Sharpe, Titans

Tight ends

1. George Kittle, 49ers

2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

3. Mark Andrews, Ravens

4. Jacob Hollister, Seahawks

5. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

6. Jonnu Smith, Titans

7. Jimmy Graham, Packers

8. Darren Fells, Texans

Kickers

1. Justin Tucker, Ravens

2. Robbie Gould, 49ers

3. Harrison Butker, Chiefs

4. Jason Myers, Seahawks

5. Mason Crosby, Packers

6. Greg Joseph, Titans

7. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans

8. Dan Bailey, Vikings

Defense/special teams

1. Ravens

2. 49ers

3. Chiefs

4. Packers

5. Seahawks

6. Titans

7. Texans

8. Vikings

