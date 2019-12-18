Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Kyle Rudolph vs. Green Bay Packers Rudolph has a good matchup on paper, but it's tough to trust him with Adam Thielen back in the starting lineup. In games where the veteran wide receiver has been active, Rudolph has averaged right around six fantasy points. Not good. What's more, Rudolph has failed to score a touchdown in each of his last six games against the Packers. vs. Jason Witten vs. Philadelphia Eagles Witten is coming off a solid performance in a shocking blowout win over the Rams, but I wouldn't chase the fantasy points against the Eagles. Their defense has been tough on tight ends, allowing just four touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to the position. Witten was held to just 33 yards against them in their Week 7 matchup, too. vs. Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Baltimore Ravens Seals-Jones is coming off a monster performance in Arizona, but it was a revenge game ... and it was versus the Cardinals. I wouldn't chase the points, as Seals-Jones has a far tougher matchup up next against a Ravens defense that's allowed just two touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. vs. Jimmy Graham vs. Minnesota Vikings Another week, another sit 'em that includes Graham. He's failed to put up more than 7.9 fantasy points in a game since Week 7, and that includes three performance with fewer than three points in his last four games. The Vikings have also allowed just one touchdown and 1.85 fantasy points a touch to tight ends, so Graham is a sit 'em (again). Sit 'Em: Dawson Knox at New England Patriots, Ian Thomas at Indianapolis Colts

Busts: Jack Doyle vs. Carolina Panthers, Tyler Eifert at Miami Dolphins

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!