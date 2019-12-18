Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Odell Beckham vs. Baltimore Ravens If you made it to the final week with Beckham Jr. on your roster, well, kudos to you. But my bet is that you made it with OBJ riding the pine. That's where we're at with the former stud wideout, who has put up fewer than six fantasy points in two of his last three games. This week's opponent, the Ravens, held him to just four points in Week 4. vs. John Brown vs. Carolina Panthers Brown gave you a very respectable stat line based on last week's tough matchup in Pittsburgh, but can you trust him in New England and a matchup against CB Stephon Gilmore? Perimeter receivers have scored two touchdowns and averaged the fewest fantasy points against New England, so starting Brown is a very risky proposition. vs. Robby Anderson vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Anderson has been hot in recent weeks, scoring nearly 74 fantasy points in his last four games. Still, a difficult matchup against the Steelers makes him a tough sell during championship week. Pittsburgh has been very tough on perimeter receivers, allowing an average of just 86.6 yards and sixth-fewest fantasy points this season. vs. Emmanuel Sanders vs. Los Angeles Rams Did you start Sanders last week? If you did, you're probably pretty soured on him after a two-catch stinker. Outside of his 34-pointer in Week 14, Sanders has failed to score more than 8.1 points in every other game since Week 10. So, regardless of if he gets the "Jalen Ramsey treatment" or not, Sanders is a hard fade for me in Week 16. vs. Brandin Cooks vs. San Francisco 49ers Cooks had eight targets in last week's loss to the Cowboys, and his 46 yards were the most he's had since Week 7. Still, his fantasy line left much to be desired ... so does his quarterback, Jared Goff, who has struggled in the vertical pass attack and is now dealing with an injured thumb on his throwing hand. Cooks needs to be sidelined. Sit 'Em: Sammy Watkins at Chicago Bears, Tyrell Williams at Los Angeles Chargers

Busts: Julian Edelman vs. Buffalo Bills (Sat.), T.Y. Hilton vs. Carolina Panthers

