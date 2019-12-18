Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Joe Mixon vs. Miami Dolphins
Mixon has been on absolute fire in the stat sheets, scoring 17 or more fantasy points in six of his last seven games. That includes an impressive 18.6-point performance against the Patriots last week. He needs to be in your starting lineup against the Dolphins, who have given up more than 27 fantasy points a game to backs since Week 12.
Chris Carson vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Carson had a monster stat line in last week's win over Carolina, and he needs to be in your lineup again when the Seahawks host the Cardinals. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most scrimmage yards, 12 total touchdowns and an average of nearly 26 fantasy points per game to enemy running backs, so Carson is a virtual must start.
Austin Ekeler vs. Oakland Raiders
Ekeler continues to put up good numbers while sharing the backfield work with Melvin Gordon, as he's recorded 16-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. He should remain in your lineups when the Chargers host the Raiders, who have allowed 15 touchdowns and an average of more than 25 fantasy points a game to runners.
Devonta Freeman vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Freeman put up a stinker last week in San Francisco, but I'd stick with him when the Falcons host Jacksonville in Week 15. The Jaguars have surrendered seven total touchdowns and the most fantasy points to opposing running backs over the last four weeks, so Freeman should get in a nice stat line. Consider him a viable No. 2 runner.
Marlon Mack vs. Carolina Panthers
Mack is in a good spot to produce a nice stat line this week, as the Colts face a Panthers defense that's allowed a top-11 fantasy back in six of its last seven games. Overall, opposing running backs have allowed the most touchdowns and fantasy points when facing Carolina, so Mack is well worth a roll of the dice as a viable flex option.
Start 'Em: Miles Sanders vs. Dallas Cowboys, Phillip Lindsay vs. Detroit Lions
Sleepers: Mike Boone vs. Green Bay Packers (Mon.), Adrian Peterson vs. New York Giants
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - David Montgomery vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Montgomery's matchup this week looks great on paper, but the rookie has failed to exploit good matchups often. In fact, he's scored fewer than seven fantasy points in all but one of his last six games. Heck, Tarik Cohen has been a far better option in that time. If you have depth and can find an alternate flex option, I would consider it.
Sony Michel vs. Buffalo Bills
Michel is coming of his best stat line since Week 7, and he still scored just 11.3 fantasy points in a win over the Bengals. He was the third-best fantasy back on the Patriots roster, however, as Michel continues to share the workload with James White and Rex Burkhead. I'd keep him on the bench in your fantasy title game against the Bills.
Devin Singletary vs. New England Patriots
Singletary has seen a sharp rise in snaps and touches in recent weeks, so he remains on the flex starter radar. However, he's found the end zone just once since Week 9. Singletary also has a tough matchup against the Patriots, who have surrendered the fewest total touchdowns and fantasy points to opposing backs this season.
Carlos Hyde vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Hyde is coming off an impressive performance against the Titans, but can you trust him when the Texans visit the Buccaneers? Their defense has allowed just 3.1 yards per rush and the third-fewest fantasy points to enemy running backs, so Hyde could be in for a tough afternoon. I'd keep him on the sidelines if you have flex depth.
Ronald Jones vs. Houston Texans
Remember when Jones was a thing in fantasy (it seems so long ago, right)? Well, he's failed to score double-digit fantasy points in three straight games while now being in a close to even timeshare with teammate Peyton Barber. Evan against the Texans, who aren't great against running backs, I'd keep Jones on the bench in the finals.
Sit 'Em: LeSean McCoy at Chicago Bears, Duke Johnson at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Busts: David Johnson at Seattle Seahawks, Tevin Coleman vs. Los Angeles Rams
