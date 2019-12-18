Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Joe Mixon vs. Miami Dolphins Mixon has been on absolute fire in the stat sheets, scoring 17 or more fantasy points in six of his last seven games. That includes an impressive 18.6-point performance against the Patriots last week. He needs to be in your starting lineup against the Dolphins, who have given up more than 27 fantasy points a game to backs since Week 12. vs. Chris Carson vs. Kansas City Chiefs Carson had a monster stat line in last week's win over Carolina, and he needs to be in your lineup again when the Seahawks host the Cardinals. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most scrimmage yards, 12 total touchdowns and an average of nearly 26 fantasy points per game to enemy running backs, so Carson is a virtual must start. vs. Austin Ekeler vs. Oakland Raiders Ekeler continues to put up good numbers while sharing the backfield work with Melvin Gordon, as he's recorded 16-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. He should remain in your lineups when the Chargers host the Raiders, who have allowed 15 touchdowns and an average of more than 25 fantasy points a game to runners. vs. Devonta Freeman vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Freeman put up a stinker last week in San Francisco, but I'd stick with him when the Falcons host Jacksonville in Week 15. The Jaguars have surrendered seven total touchdowns and the most fantasy points to opposing running backs over the last four weeks, so Freeman should get in a nice stat line. Consider him a viable No. 2 runner. vs. Marlon Mack vs. Carolina Panthers Mack is in a good spot to produce a nice stat line this week, as the Colts face a Panthers defense that's allowed a top-11 fantasy back in six of its last seven games. Overall, opposing running backs have allowed the most touchdowns and fantasy points when facing Carolina, so Mack is well worth a roll of the dice as a viable flex option. Start 'Em: Miles Sanders vs. Dallas Cowboys, Phillip Lindsay vs. Detroit Lions

Sleepers: Mike Boone vs. Green Bay Packers (Mon.), Adrian Peterson vs. New York Giants

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!