Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Russell Wilson vs. Arizona Cardinals Wilson has scored fewer than 17 fantasy points in four of his last five games, but don't let that lack of production keep him out of your lineup. While the Cardinals did hold Wilson to just 14.3 points in Week 4, their defense has allowed 34 touchdowns and the most fantasy points to quarterbacks. It's low-hanging fruit, but start Wilson. vs. Jameis Winston vs. Houston Texans Winston has posted two massive stat lines in a row, and this week's Saturday matchup against the Texans puts him in line for a third. The Texans have allowed 30 touchdown passes, a 101.3 passer rating and the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Even with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin injured, Winston remains a top-10 options. vs. Ryan Tannehill vs. New Orleans Saints Tannehill has been an absolute Christmas gift for fantasy owners, as he's scored 19-plus fantasy points in all but one start with the Titans. That includes 24-plus points in three of his last four games. He's a go for me this week against the Saints, who have allowed nearly 20 fantasy points per game to opposing home quarterbacks this season. vs. Matt Ryan vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Ryan has strung together two straight nice stat lines, and he's in a good spot to post another when the Jaguars visit Atlanta. The Jags have struggled against quarterbacks in recent weeks, allowing a 119.6 passer rating and an average of more than 22 fantasy points per game to the position since Week 12. Consider Ryan a top-10 signal-caller. vs. Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Cincinnati Bengals Fitzpatrick has been on a nice hot streak in recent weeks, posting eight total touchdowns and scoring 20-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. This week he gets yet another revenge game, facing a Bengals defense that's allowed five rushing touchdowns and nearly 20 points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. Start 'Em: Dak Prescott at Philadelphia Eagles, Aaron Rodgers at Minnesota Vikings (Mon.)

Sleepers: Andy Dalton at Miami Dolphins, Daniel Jones at Washington Redskins

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Tom Brady vs. Buffalo Bills Brady's numbers have been anything but good in recent weeks, as he's finished with fewer than 14 fantasy points in five of his last six games. That trend could continue against his fantasy kryptonite, the Bills. Over this last five games against Buffalo, Brady has put up just three touchdown passes and an average of 9.3 fantasy points. vs. Josh Allen vs. New England Patriots Allen has failed to break the 17-point barrier in standard fantasy leagues in each of his last two games, and this week's matchup in New England makes him a fade for me. The Patriots have allowed an average of 204 passing yards, just three touchdown passes and the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks at Gillette Stadium this season. vs. Jared Goff vs. San Francisco 49ers Goff ended up with a decent stat line last week due to some garbage time points, but he looked terrible in a loss to the Cowboys. He also injured his thumb, which could hinder him again when the Rams head to San Francisco to face the 49ers. Even against a defense dealing with several key injuries, Goff should be off your radar in Week 16. vs. Baker Mayfield vs. Baltimore Ravens If you started Mayfield last week, well, his 17-point effort was a bit of a disappointment based on the matchup. He's a hard fade for me this week, as the Browns quarterback faces a Ravens defense that has given up four touchdown passes and the second-fewest fantasy points to the position in the last four weeks. I'd keep Baker on the sidelines. vs. Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kansas City Chiefs Trubisky proved last week that he can't be trusted to produce when faced with a tough defense, and an upcoming matchup against the Chiefs falls into that category. Over the last four weeks, no defense in the league has allowed fewer touchdown passes or fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks. As a result, Trubisky needs to be benched. Sit 'Em: Sam Darnold vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Derek Carr at Los Angeles Chargers (Sat.)

Busts: Drew Brees at Tennessee Titans, Jacoby Brissett vs. Carolina Panthers

