Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Robbie Gould vs. Atlanta Falcons Gould is coming off a 13-point performance in a huge win over the Saints, and I like him to produce in a home game versus the Falcons. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to kickers this season, so look for Gould to post a healthy stat line again. vs. Austin Seibert vs. Arizona Cardinals Seibert has scored 11 or more fantasy points in two of his last three games, and this week's matchup in Arizona makes him a viable option once again. Over the last four weeks, the Cardinals have given up seven-field goal makes and nine fantasy points a game to kickers. vs. Matt Prater vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prater is coming off a real stinker last week in Minnesota, but he's a good streamer when the Buccaneers visit the Motor City. Their defense has allowed 28 field-goal conversions, 33 extra points and the most fantasy points (10.1 PPG) to opposing kickers this season. vs. Jason Myers vs. Carolina Panthers Myers has failed to score more than six fantasy points in two of his last three games, but this week's matchup in Carolina makes him a nice option. Opposing kickers have produced 25 field-goal conversions and the third-most fantasy points against the Panthers this season. Start 'Em: Nick Folk at Cincinnati Bengals, Jason Sanders at New York Giants

Sleepers: Aldrick Rosas vs. Miami Dolphins, Dustin Hopkins vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Chris Boswell vs. Buffalo Bills Boswell has been hot in recent weeks, scoring eight or more fantasy points in three straight games. He's a risk this week, however, as the Bills have allowed an average of just 2.2 fantasy points per game to enemy kickers on the road. I'd fade Boswell in this matchup. vs. Mason Crosby vs. Chicago Bears Crosby has failed to score more than eight fantasy points in a game since Week 6, and an upcoming matchup against the Bears makes him a fade for me. Chicago's defense has surrendered just 17 field-goal conversions and the fourth-fewest fantasy points to enemy kickers. vs. Dan Bailey vs. Los Angeles Chargers Bailey has scored a combined 17 fantasy points in his last two games, but an upcoming matchup against the Chargers makes him tough to trust. Their defense has been tough on visiting kickers, allowing just six field-goal conversions and the third-fewest points this season. vs. Josh Lambo vs. Oakland Raiders Lambo has been a nice matchup-based starter in fantasy leagues this season, but the Raiders have been relatively tough on the position on their home field. In fact, booters have made just six field goals while averaging fewer than six fantasy points per game in Oakland. Sit 'Em: Stephen Hauschka at Pittsburgh Steelers, Kai Forbath vs. Los Angeles Rams

Busts: Brandon McManus at Kansas City Chiefs, Joey Slye vs. Seattle Seahawks

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!