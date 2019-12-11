Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Kyle Rudolph vs. Los Angeles Chargers Rudolph has been a solid fantasy option for owners for more than a month, but this weekend's matchup in Los Angeles is a tough one. The Chargers have been very formidable against tight ends, surrendering an average of just 3.7 catches and the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. If you start Rudolph, I'd temper expectations. vs. Jacob Hollister vs. Carolina Panthers Hollister has struggled for fantasy fans in recent weeks, averaging just 33.3 receiving yards and 7.3 fantasy points in his last three contests. He'll be hard to trust this week as well, as the Seahawks face a Carolina defense that has allowed three touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to enemy tight ends this season. vs. Jimmy Graham vs. Chicago Bears Graham is coming off his best statistical performance since Week 10 ... and he still scored fewer than eight fantasy points. So while he does have a decent matchup on paper against the Bears, Graham's lack of consistent targets and production in an offense that figures to run the ball a ton makes Graham a fade for me in fantasy land. vs. Tyler Eifert vs. New England Patriots Eifert is coming off a respectable, 8.9-point performance in a loss to the Browns. However, he should remain a fade in fantasy leagues as the Patriots come to Cincinnati for a Week 15 matchup. New England has allowed just four touchdowns and an average of 10.4 fantasy points per game against tight ends, which ranks eighth-fewest in the league. Sit 'Em: Jason Witten vs. Los Angeles Rams, Dawson Knox at Pittsburgh Steelers

Busts: Darren Fells at Tennessee Titans, Vance McDonald vs. Buffalo Bills

