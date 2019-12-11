Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - John Brown vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Brown has hit the skids since his schedule has toughened, as he's averaged just 9.4 fantasy points over his last three games. I'd fade him once again, as the veteran faces a Steelers defense that has given up just 11.9 yards per reception and an average of fewer than 19 fantasy points per game to receivers lined out wide this season. vs. Tyler Lockett vs. Carolina Panthers The decision to start or sit Lockett, ultimately, is yours based on your roster. Here's the stats, though. Since Week 11, he's the WR99. During that time, 79 wideouts have seen more targets. The Panthers have allowed just four touchdowns to slot receivers this season too, so Lockett has to be considered quite a risk in the postseason. vs. Tyler Boyd vs. New England Patriots Boyd has seen his fantasy points increase since the return of Andy Dalton, but a brutal matchup against the Patriots makes him a sit 'em this week. Boyd, who averaged 23 routes run per game out of the slot, faces a New England defense that's allowed just two touchdowns and an average of 14.9 fantasy points per game to the slot this season. vs. Brandin Cooks vs. Dallas Cowboys Cooks, listed as a sit 'em last week, was held without a catch in a win over the Seahawks. He's now posted a combined four catches for 56 yards and no touchdowns in his last three games, and even a positive matchup in Dallas can't get me to start him during this crucial time in the fantasy season. At this point, Cooks can even be released. vs. Sammy Watkins vs. Denver Broncos Watkins has fallen from the good graces of fantasy fans in the second half of the season, as he's put up fewer than 10.2 fantasy points five times since Week 8. This week he'll face the Broncos, who have surrendered just five touchdowns to perimeter receivers and the sixth-fewest fantasy points to enemy wideouts overall this season. Sit 'Em: Robby Anderson at Baltimore Ravens (Thur.), James Washington vs. Buffalo Bills

Busts: Amari Cooper vs. Los Angeles Rams, Courtland Sutton at Kansas City Chiefs

