Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Chris Carson vs. Carolina Panthers Carson is coming off a modest 12.1-point performance, but he is a virtual must start when the Seahawks face Carolina. Their defense has been gashed by running backs, allowing the most touchdowns (24) and fantasy points (30.01 PPG) to the position. Carson will also see a true featured role with Rashaad Penny (knee) out for the season. vs. Phillip Lindsay vs. Kansas City Chiefs Lindsay should have had a much bigger stat line last week against the Texans, but he had a touchdown called back due to a penalty. He'll remain on the RB2/flex starter radar against the Chiefs, who have given up the most scrimmage yards (177.7 YPG) and the second-most fantasy points (29.8 PPG) to opposing running backs this season. vs. James White vs. Cincinnati Bengals White is in a good spot to produce a nice PPR line for fantasy fans in a positive matchup in Cincinnati. Their defense has allowed nearly 45 receiving yards per game to running backs, and the position has scored 13 touchdowns and averaged the seventh-most fantasy points. While I wouldn't play Sony Michel (see below), White is a nice flex. vs. Raheem Mostert vs. Atlanta Falcons Mostert has led the Niners backfield in snaps, touches and fantasy points over the last two weeks. While his usage could change at a moment's notice, Mostert has to be on the flex-starter radar (at least) when the 49ers host the Falcons. Their defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to home runners, so Mostert's a go for me. vs. Kareem Hunt vs. Arizona Cardinals Hunt continues to put up nice totals for fantasy fans, scoring a touchdown in three straight games. He should remain in all lineups when the Browns head to Arizona in a game that could be an absolute shootout. The Cardinals have given up an average of six catches and the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs in the last four weeks. Start 'Em: Josh Jacobs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Austin Ekeler vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sleepers: Ronald Jones at Detroit Lions, Patrick Laird at New York Giants

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Marlon Mack vs. New Orleans Saints Mack, listed as a sit 'em last week, failed to score double-digit points in his first game back from a broken hand. He also didn't see a single target against the Buccaneers. I'd beware Mack this week, as he faces a Saints defense that's allowed fewer than four yards per carry and just five rushing touchdowns to enemy running backs this season. vs. Devin Singletary vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Singletary is coming off a solid stat line against the Ravens, and he saw more than 82 percent of the offensive snaps. So while he will be in the flex conversation, keep in mind that the Steelers have given up just three total touchdowns, the fifth-fewest fantasy points and the fourth-fewest points per touch to visiting running backs. vs. Kenyan Drake vs. Cleveland Browns Drake continues to be the lead back in Arizona, but he's failed to score more than 10.1 fantasy points in three of his last four games. He'll be tough to trust in the second week of the fantasy playoffs too, as the Browns have allowed just one top-15 fantasy running back in their last seven games. If you have depth, fade Drake this week. vs. Sony Michel vs. Cincinnati Bengals Michel has a great matchup this week in Cincinnati, but can you trust him in the fantasy postseason? He's scored 8.5 or fewer fantasy points in six straight games while splitting backfield touches with James White and Rex Burkhead. Michel has also averaged fewer than six fantasy points in games where Burkhead has been active this season. vs. Bo Scarbrough vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Scarbrough continues to lead the Lions backfield in both snaps and touches, but he's failed to score more than 8.3 fantasy points in each of his last three games. A touchdown-dependant back who isn't getting into the end zone, Scarbrough should be a fade when the Lions host a Buccaneers defense that's allowed the third-fewest points to backs. Sit 'Em: Tevin Coleman vs. Atlanta Falcons, Latavius Murray vs. Indianapolis Colts

Busts: Devonta Freeman at San Francisco 49ers, Carlos Hyde at Tennessee Titans

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!