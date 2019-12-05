Slot report, Week 14: James Washington has nice matchup

We have made it to the fantasy football playoffs! Take a second to enjoy that success, but know, that we are still just getting started. I don't know about you, but no one plays just to make the playoffs. You play to win championships! That is exactly what I hope this article helps you do, make some tough lineup decisions to help you win a title. Hopefully you are not looking for streaming options in the playoffs, but if so, I got you covered there too!

Week 13 Slot Leaders

Routes- Randall Cobb, 47

Targets- Anthony Miller, 13

Receptions- Anthony Miller, 8

Yards- Anthony Miller, 120

Fantasy Points- Cole Beasley/Julian Edelman, 20.90

Tough Slot Matchups:

Top-5 teams (not on bye) allowing the fewest fantasy PPG to slot WR and their Week 13 opponents top slot option:

1. Broncos, 8.15 fantasy PPG (DeAndre Hopkins)

2. Eagles, 8.18 fantasy PPG (Golden Tate/Sterling Shepard)

3. 49ers, 9.58 fantasy PPG (Michael Thomas)

4. Bills, 9.60 fantasy PPG (Seth Roberts/Willie Snead V)

5. Packers, 9.67 fantasy PPG (Steven Sims/Trey Quinn)

QBs Throwing to Slot the Most

Top-5 QBs in percent of passes to the slot:

1. Kyler Murray, 40.3 percent

2. Mitchell Trubisky, 40.2 percent

3. Lamar Jackson, 39.8 percent

4. Jared Goff, 39.3 percent

5. Ryan Tannehill, 37.5 percent

Top Slot Performers in the Last Month

Here are the Top fantasy scoring WRs from the slot since Week 10 and their PPG:

1. Randall Cobb, 14.53

2. Julian Edelman, 12.80

3. Allen Robinson, 12.78

4. Larry Fitzgerald, 10.70

T5. Tyreek Hill/Anthony Miller, 10.40

Strong Slot Matchups

Davante Adams does not operate often out of the slot, as he ran just eight slot routes in Week 13. But, it is where he is running them that matters. He ran three of them in the red zone, seeing targets on two of them. He caught both those targets for 14 yards and a touchdown. This is the second week he has scored a touchdown from the slot and it is awesome to see the Packers use him this way. This week he faces the Redskins who have allowed the fifth most fantasy PPG to slot receivers since Week 10 (19.2) and the seventh most on the season (16.13) including seven touchdowns allowed.

Julian Edelman is a normal feature in this article and this week is no different. He faces the Chiefs who have allowed the eighth most fantasy PPG to slot receivers (14.77) including eight touchdowns. Not only that, they have allowed the second-fewest fantasy PPG to outside WRs, meaning Tom Brady will have to throw to the slot even more. Edelman is probably the only Patriot you can say this about, but start him with confidence.

James Washington may have the look of an outside receiver, but he led the Steelers with 11 slot routes and two slot targets. He caught both of them for 50 yards. This week he faces the Cardinals, whose secondary has struggled all year, especially against slot receivers. The Cardinals have allowed the fourth most fantasy PPG to slot receivers since Week 10 (21.9) and the fifth most on the season (16.54). Washington is a viable option this week.

Zach Pascal led the Colts with 18 routes from the slot in Week 13. He finished with two catches for 31 yards on four slot targets. That slot usage should lead to more production against the Bucs, which is the best slot matchup that you can ask for. The Bucs have allowed the second most fantasy PPG to slot receivers this year (18.52) after allowing the second most last season. Pascal is a WR3 with upside this week, especially if T.Y. Hilton sits.

Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller both put up big numbers out of the slot in Week 13. Anthony Miller ran 29 slot routes and saw 11 slot targets, catching eight for 120 yards out of the slot. He has seen between 9 and 13 targets in three straight games. Robinson ran 24 slot routes, had seven slot targets for six receptions, 61 yards and a touchdown. That was over 18 fantasy points for each Bears receiver. This week they face the Cowboys, who have allowed the seventh most fantasy PPG to slot receivers since Week 10 (16.75). Robinson is a very safe start this week and Miller is a viable WR3 or flex play.

Russell Gage faces the Panthers who have allowed the eighth most receiving yards per game (62.3). Gage has seen at least nine targets and scored over 15 fantasy points in each of his last two games. He's also ran at least 39 slot routes in each of those games. With that sort of volume in a positive matchup he is a WR3 or flex option, especially if Julio Jones sits again. If he suits up, he would be a flex option, particularly in deeper leagues.

Jamison Crowder has struggled the last two weeks, taking a back seat to Robby Anderson. This week he faces the Dolphins who have allowed the most touchdowns to slot receivers this season (9) and since Week 7 (5). The recent struggles makes him more of a flex play, but this is a favorable matchup.

Make sure to follow Michael Florio on Twitter, @MichaelFFlorio.