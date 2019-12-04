NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Playoff Primer

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to help you with your fantasy team heading to the Week 14 games! The guys start out with the biggest news of the week like Eli Manning starting with Daniel Jones injured and the Bengals activating wide receiver John Ross off injured reserve (4:05). Next, the group does their fantasy playoff primer by discussing the best and worst schedules, which player you'd rather start by position and biggest playoff trap (21:22). Then, Marcas, Fabs and Graham round out the show by asking which players should you drop (59:05).

