Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Tight ends

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - O.J. Howard vs. Indianapolis Colts Howard posted six catches and 11.1 fantasy points in last week's win in Jacksonville, but I wouldn't chase the points when the Bucs host the Colts. Over the last four weeks, Indianapolis hasn't allowed a tight end to finish better than 17th in points at the position. Tight ends have also scored just four touchdowns against them this season. vs. Jared Cook vs. San Francisco 49ers Cook has been one of the most reliable tight ends in fantasy football, so it's tough to bench him in the playoffs. As a result, take this is an "owners beware" of sorts ... the 49ers have allowed an average of fewer than four catches with just three touchdowns this year, and tight ends have averaged just 7.7 fantasy points. Cook could disappoint. vs. Jimmy Graham vs. Washington Redskins Graham has a nice matchup this week, as the Redskins have allowed an average of almost 13 fantasy points per game to the position. Still, the veteran hasn't scored more than eight fantasy points since Week 8 and is being targeted just 3.2 times per game in that time. I'd continue to fade the touchdown-dependent Graham at Lambeau Field. vs. Darren Fells vs. Denver Broncos Fells found the end zone and scored 10.3 fantasy points in last week's impressive win over the Patriots, but I wouldn't trust him to repeat the performance against the Broncos. Fells is touchdown-dependent, and the Broncos have given up just three scores to tight ends this season. Look elsewhere if you need a streamer at the position this week. Sit 'Em: Dawson Knox vs. Baltimore Ravens, Jaeden Graham vs. Carolina Panthers

Busts: Jonnu Smith at Oakland Raiders, Tyler Eifert at Cleveland Browns

