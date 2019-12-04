Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - D.J. Moore vs. Atlanta Falcons Moore has been on absolute fire in recent weeks, scoring 17-plus fantasy points in five straight games. He should keep that streak of success alive in Atlanta, as the Falcons have allowed 10 touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide. That's where Moore has averaged over 32 routes per game this season. vs. DeVante Parker vs. New York Jets Parker is coming of a monster performance in a win over the Eagles, and he's now scored 15-plus fantasy points three straight and four of this last five games. The Louisville product will continue to produce good totals against the Jets, who have given up 11 scores and the seventh-most fantasy points to enemy receivers lined out wide. vs. Jarvis Landry vs. Cincinnati Bengals Landry has become the top fantasy wideout in Cleveland (sorry, OBJ), as he's scored 13-plus fantasy points in five straight games. He's in a good spot to thrive once again, as the Bengals have allowed seven touchdowns and more than 20 fantasy points per game to the slot. Consider Landry a high-end No. 2 wideout in this contest. vs. Calvin Ridley vs. Carolina Panthers Ridley has been on quite a hot streak, scoring 17-plus fantasy pints in each of his last three games. That includes a 28.3-point outburst versus this week's opponent, the Panthers, in Week 11. Carolina has allowed the fifth-most catches to wideouts over the last four weeks, so Ridley should be in your fantasy football lineups once again. vs. Alshon Jeffery vs. New York Giants Jeffery returned to action last weekend with a vengeance, posting nine catches and 28.7 fantasy points. He's on the WR2/flex radar this week, as the Eagles host a Giants defense that's allowed 10 touchdowns and nearly 26 fantasy points per game to receivers lined out wide. That's where Jeffery has averaged 25.2 routes per game. Start 'Em: Robert Woods vs. Seattle Seahawks, Tyler Boyd at Cleveland Browns

Sleepers: James Washington at Arizona Cardinals, Zach Pascal at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Terry McLaurin vs. Green Bay Packers McLaurin is the most talented wideout in the NFL that you can't start in fantasy. That's because of his quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, who has sapped all the value out of his fellow Ohio State Buckeye. In games that Haskins has started, McLaurin has averaged 3.6 catches, 45.3 yards and 8.1 points. Facing the Packers doesn't help, either. vs. Brandin Cooks vs. Seattle Seahawks Cooks has failed to score double digit fantasy points since Week 4, as his fantasy value has suffered along with the struggles of Jared Goff. I would continue to keep him on the bench against the Seahawks, who have allowed just 12.5 yards per catch to enemy wideouts. Seattle has also given up a mere eight touchdown catches to the position. vs. Marquise Brown vs. Buffalo Bills Brown was a fade for me last week, and he ended up catching one pass in a win over the Niners. I'd keep him sidelined this week too, as the rookie faces CB Tre'Davious White and a Bills defense that's given up an average of 11.8 yards per catch and just four touchdowns to receivers lined out wide this season. Brown should be benched. vs. Emmanuel Sanders vs. New Orleans Saints Sanders has floundered in recent weeks, scoring 8.1 or fewer fantasy points in each of his last three games. He'll be hard pressed to make a big impact this week too, as he'll face a Saints defense that's given up just four touchdowns to receivers lined out wide. If you start a Niners wide receiver in this important contest, it should be Deebo Samuel. vs. Sammy Watkins vs. New England Patriots Watkins has seen his fantasy points decline in three straight weeks, and a matchup in New England doesn't bode well for a bust out performance. Their defense has been rough on enemy wideouts, allowing two touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points to the position. Tyreek Hill is a must start this week, but Watkins doesn't fit that bill. Sit 'Em: Randall Cobb at Chicago Bears (Thur.), Will Fuller vs. Denver Broncos

Busts: Allen Robinson vs. Dallas Cowboys (Thur.), Tyrell Williams vs. Tennessee Titans

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!