Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Running backs

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Devonta Freeman vs. Carolina Panthers Freeman has been a disappointment for fantasy fans this season, but he's still in the RB2 conversation based on this week's matchup against the Panthers. No team in the league has allowed more total touchdowns (22), and only the Chiefs have surrendered more fantasy points to enemy running backs. Get Freeman into your lineups. vs. Austin Ekeler vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Ekeler has played second fiddle to Melvin Gordon in recent weeks, but he is still putting up good numbers. In fact, he's scored 16-plus points in each of his last two games. He's on the RB2/flex radar against the Jaguars, who have surrendered six total touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to running backs since Week 10. vs. Phillip Lindsay vs. Houston Texans Lindsay continues to disappoint in the stat sheets, as he's failed to produce against even the best matchups in recent weeks. Still, I'd flex him against Houston. Their defense has surrendered an average of nearly 28 fantasy points a game to backs in 2019. What's more, they've allowed a top-10 runner in three straight contests. vs. Kareem Hunt vs. Cincinnati Bengals Hunt continues to produce nice totals as a flex starter, hitting double digits in every game since his return from a suspension. He's a strong play this week, as the Browns host a Cincinnati defense that's allowed an average of five catches, 44.3 receiving yards and the eighth-most fantasy points to enemy backs overall in 2019. vs. Benny Snell vs. Arizona Cardinals The Steelers runners can be tough to trust during the fantasy playoffs, but Snell is still worth a flex start against the Cardinals. He has led the backfield in both snaps and touches over the last two weeks, and Arizona has surrendered 11 total touchdowns and a combined nine top-20 fantasy performances to running backs this season. Start 'Em: David Montgomery vs. Dallas Cowboys (Thur.), James White vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sleepers: Duke Johnson vs. Denver Broncos, Derrius Guice at Green Bay Packers

