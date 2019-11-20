Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Matt Gay vs. Atlanta Falcons Gay has scored 10 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games, and an upcoming matchup in Atlanta makes him a nice option in all leagues. Their defense has surrendered an average of 9.5 fantasy points per contest to visiting kickers this season. vs. Austin Seibert vs. Miami Dolphins Seibert has been a viable matchup-based starter, and a game against the Dolphins makes him well worth a look off the wire. Miami has surrendered 22 field-goal attempts, 31 extra point chances and an average of more than nine points per game to enemy kickers. vs. Younghoe Koo vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Koo has been a solid fantasy option since joining the Falcons, scoring a combined 26 fantasy points in his first two games. Next up is a date with the Buccaneers, who have surrendered an average of 10.8 fantasy points per game to home kickers. Add and start Koo. vs. Chris Boswell vs. Cincinnati Bengals Boswell has been a bit unreliable at times, but he is a worthwhile play when the matchup is right. That's clearly the case this week against a Bengals team that's allowed 15 extra points and the most fantasy points to visiting kickers so far this season. Boswell is a nice streamer. Start 'Em: Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Indianapolis Colts (Thur.), Josh Lambo at Tennessee Titans

Sleepers: Steven Hauschka vs. Denver Broncos, Eddy Piniero vs. New York Giants

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Brett Maher vs. New England Patriots Maher has been solid in recent weeks, scoring at least nine fantasy points in four of his last five games. He's still a tough sell, though, as Maher faces a Patriots defense that's allowed the fewest points a game to opposing kickers in 2019 I'd temper your expectations. vs. Mason Crosby vs. San Francisco 49ers Crosby has been on a cold streak of late, scoring seven or fewer fantasy points in each of his last four games. I'd keep him on the sidelines this week, too, as the veteran faces a Niners defense that's surrendered just 11 field-goal conversions so far this season. vs. Nick Folk vs. Dallas Cowboys Folk has scored a combined 17 fantasy points since joining the Patriots, but I'd fade him in a "revenge" game against the Cowboys. Their defense has allowed an average of just 6.9 fantasy points per game to enemy kickers. I'd keep Folk on the fantasy bench. vs. Jason Myers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Myers has scored eight or more fantasy points in five straight games, but a matchup against the Eagles makes him tough to start. Their defense has allowed just 14 field-goal conversions and an average of seven fantasy points per game to enemy kickers this season. Sit 'Em: Ryan Succop vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Aldrick Rosas at Chicago Bears

Busts: Matt Prater at Washington Redskins, Brandon McManus at Buffalo Bills

