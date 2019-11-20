Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jaylen Samuels vs. Cincinnati Bengals Samuels could see a lot of work this week for the Steelers, as James Conner continues to deal with a bum shoulder. If that's the case, he is a virtual must start when the Steelers face the Bengals. Their defense has allowed 12 total touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to enemy running backs this season, so I'd start Samuels. vs. Phillip Lindsay vs. Buffalo Bills Lindsay is in a good spot to find success this week, as the Broncos face a Bills defense that has struggled against the run in recent games. In fact, Buffalo has allowed at least one top-21 fantasy running back in every single game. Lindsay, who led his backfield in snaps and touches a week ago, is a solid No. 2 runner with a nice ceiling. vs. Joe Mixon vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Mixon has scored 17-plus fantasy points in three straight games, and a matchup against the Steelers makes him a viable No. 2 runner once again. Home teams have averaged 27 carries (third-most) and 33.8 touches (tied for second-most) per game versus Pittsburgh, and Mixon is fourth among runners in touches over the last two weeks. vs. Kareem Hunt vs. Miami Dolphins Hunt is playing second fiddle to Nick Chubb in the Browns' backfield, but he's still getting some nice volume as a pass catcher. In fact, he's had more points than Chubb in two straight games. I like Chubb as a flex option against the Dolphins, who have surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points to enemy running backs this season. vs. Derrius Guice vs. Detroit Lions Guice returned to action last week and split the workload with Adrian Peterson, though the former played slightly more snaps and scored more fantasy points. I like him as a flex starter this week, as the Redskins will host a Lions defense that's allowed a top-10 running back in five of their last six games. Guice could bust out this week. Start 'Em: Derrick Henry vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Tevin Coleman at Green Bay Packers

Sleepers: Jonathan Williams at Houston Texans (Thur.), Devin Singletary vs. Denver Broncos

