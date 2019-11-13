Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Dan Bailey vs. Denver Broncos Bailey scored eight fantasy points in his revenge game in Dallas, and now he's headed to Denver for what is a great matchup against the Broncos. Their defense is tied for the most field-goal attempts allowed, not to mention the second-most points to kickers. vs. Joey Slye vs. Atlanta Falcons Slye has scored just 16 combined fantasy points in his last four games, but I still like him this week based on a great matchup against Atlanta. Their defense has allowed a top-10 fantasy kicker in each of their last five games and six of their last seven. vs. Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Baltimore Ravens Fairbairn has been on quite a hot streak, scoring a combined 33 fantasy points over his last three games. He's a tremendous option for owners this week too, as the Ravens have allowed 20 field-goal attempts and an average of 8.3 fantasy points a game to kickers. vs. Josh Lambo vs. Indianapolis Colts Lambo has scored double-digit fantasy points in two of his last three games, and an upcoming matchup in Indianapolis makes him a nice starter. The Colts have surrendered 18 field-goal attempts and an average of 8.6 fantasy points to opposing kickers in 2019. Start 'Em: Will Lutz at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Harrison Butker at Los Angeles Chargers (Mon.)

Sleepers: Chase McLaughlin vs. Arizona Cardinals, Daniel Carlson vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Brett Maher vs. Detroit Lions Maher scored just six fantasy points last week, and he's now been held to seven or fewer in all but three games on the season. Next up is a road date in Detroit, where the Lions have surrendered two field goals and just six fantasy points to kickers in 2019. vs. Jake Elliott vs. New England Patriots Elliott scored 10 fantasy points before the Eagles bye week, but it was his first game of the season with double digits. He's a fade for me this week, as the Patriots have allowed just five field-goal conversions and the fewest fantasy points to enemy booters. vs. Zane Gonzalez vs. San Francisco 49ers Gonzalez has been a great find for fantasy owners, scoring 10 or more points in all but one of his last six games. That one game, where he had five points, was against this week's opponent, the 49ers. They've been tough on kickers overall, so fade Gonzalez. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Vinatieri has failed to score more than six fantasy points in three of his last four games, and that trend could continue against the Jaguars. Their defense has surrendered just 12 field-goal conversions and an average of 6.3 fantasy points per game to kickers. Sit 'Em: Nick Folk at Philadelphia Eagles, Michael Badgley vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Mon.)

Busts: Matt Gay vs. New Orleans Saints, Brandon McManus vs. Minnesota Vikings

