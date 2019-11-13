Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jared Cook vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cook returned to action last week and looked great, playing nearly 70 percent of the offensive snaps while catching six of 10 targets in a loss to the Falcons. I'd fire him up against the Buccaneers, who have allowed six touchdowns and an average of 77.2 yards and 2.82 fantasy points per touch to tight ends in 2019. vs. Greg Olsen vs. Atlanta Falcons Olsen had his first solid stat line in awhile last week, posting eight catches and 17.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Packers. Next up is a date with the Falcons, who just surrendered a big performance to Jared Cook last week. With four team on a bye and the tight end position thin as ever, Olsen is a top-10 option. vs. Gerald Everett vs. Chicago Bears Everett has posted 14-plus fantasy points in four of his last six games, and he now ranks 10th among tight ends in targets per game. I'd keep him in your starting fantasy lineup against the Bears, who have surrendered 6.3 catches, nearly 70 yards and the fifth-most fantasy points to enemy tight ends this season. vs. Kyle Rudolph vs. Denver Broncos Rudolph has been on absolute fire lately, scoring 11-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. That includes two touchdowns against the Cowboys last week. So while an upcoming matchup in Denver against the Broncos isn't good on paper, he's still worth a roll of the dice as long as Adam Thielen is out of action. Start 'Em: Vance McDonald at Cleveland Browns (Thur.), Jack Doyle vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sleepers: Jason Witten at Detroit Lions, Tyler Eifert vs. Oakland Raiders

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - O.J. Howard vs. New Orleans Saints Listed as a sleeper last week, Howard had his best game of the season with a touchdown and 14.7 fantasy points. I wouldn't chase the points this week, though, as he'll face a Saints defense that has allowed one touchdown and an average of just four catches and 10 fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. vs. T.J. Hockenson vs. Dallas Cowboys Hockenson has a great matchup on paper this week, as the Cowboys have allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends. He's the problem ... he's had good matchups in recent weeks and hasn't produced good totals. With Jeff Driskel under center, Hockenson is a bigger gamble, even as just a one-week streamer. vs. Noah Fant vs. Minnesota Vikings Fant had his best stat line as a pro before Denver's bye week, scoring a touchdown and 20.5 fantasy points in a win over the Browns. I wouldn't chase the points, however, as this week's opponent, the Vikings, have give up a touchdown to a tight end all season. They've also allowed just 1.8 fantasy points per touch. vs. Dallas Goedert vs. New England Patriots Goedert has scored nine-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games, but I wouldn't trust him when the Patriots come to town. Their stout defense has been tough on tight ends, allowing an average of just 2.9 catches and the third-fewest fantasy points to the position. Keep Goedert on the fantasy sidelines. Sit 'Em: Mike Gesicki vs. Buffalo Bills, Trey Burton at Los Angeles Rams

Busts:Darren Fells at Baltimore Ravens, Ryan Griffin at Washington Redskins

