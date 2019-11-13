Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - D.J. Moore vs. Atlanta Falcons Moore has been putting up great numbers lately with 38 fantasy points on back to back 100-yard games. He should continue to produce when the Falcons come to town this week, too. Their defense looked good last week, but overall it's allowed 10 touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide this season. vs. Courtland Sutton vs. Minnesota Vikings Sutton continued to put up nice totals with Brandon Allen under center in Week 9, and he's s virtual must start when the Broncos host the Vikings. Their defense has allowed 12 touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide, which is where Sutton has run 82 percent of his offensive routes this season. vs. John Brown vs. Miami Dolphins Brown has scored double digit fantasy points in all but one game this season, including a solid 19.3-point performance against the Dolphins back in Week 7. The veteran gets to face the fish again this week, and the matchup remains a positive one from a fantasy perspective. Brown looks like a strong No. 2 fantasy wideout in this AFC East matchup. vs. Marquise Brown vs. Houston Texans Brown was a start 'em for me last week, and he came up strong with one touchdown and 18 fantasy points. I'd keep him in your lineups once again, as he'll next face a Texans defense that's allowed eight scores and the fourth-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide. That's where Brown has run 62 percent of his offensive routes. vs. Mohamed Sanu vs. Philadelphia Eagles Sanu is a nice option for fantasy fans this week, as he'll head to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Eagles. Their defense has allowed 10 touchdowns and the most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide, which is where Sanu has run about half of his routes since being traded to the Patriots. He's a fine flex option for fantasy owners. Start 'Em: Jarvis Landry vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Thur.), Terry McLaurin vs. New York Jets

Sleepers: Deebo Samuel vs. Arizona Cardinals, Hunter Renfrow vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Alshon Jeffery vs. New England Patriots Jeffery has struggled in recent weeks, scoring fewer than eight fantasy points in two of his last three games. He's a hard fade for me this week, as he'll face CB Stephon Gilmore and a Patriots defense that's allowed no touchdowns and the fewest fantasy points to receivers lined out wide. Keep Jeffery on the fantasy sidelines. vs. Robert Woods vs. Chicago Bears Woods had a nice stat line last week, but that was due in part to the Steelers focus on stopping Cooper Kupp. Next up is a date with the Bears, who have allowed two scores and just 20.2 fantasy points a game to receivers lined out wide. Woods lined up there nearly 80 percent of the time last week with Brandin Cooks out of action. vs. Christian Kirk vs. San Francisco 49ers Kirk is coming off a monster game, so it'll be tough to sit him with four teams on a bye. Keep in mind, though, that he'll face a Niners defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to the slot. Furthermore, San Francisco held Kirk to just 16 total yards and 3.6 fantasy points in their first meeting of the year (Week 9). Temper your expectations. vs. Marvin Jones vs. Dallas Cowboys Jones put up just 77 yards in his first game without Matthew Stafford under center, and he could be in the same situation when the Cowboys come to Detroit. If that's the case, I'd fade the Cal product against a Dallas defense that's allowed just three touchdowns and the eighth-fewest fantasy points to receivers lined out wide this season. vs. Mike Williams vs. Kansas City Chiefs Williams burned owners last week when he failed to produce a nice stat line despite a great matchup in Oakland. Next up is a much more difficult task against the Chiefs, who have surrendered three touchdowns and the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers lined out wide. Williams has run 58 percent of his routes out wide. Sit 'Em: DeVante Parker vs. Buffalo Bills, Larry Fitzgerald at San Francisco 49ers

Busts: Allen Robinson at Los Angeles Rams, Stefon Diggs at Denver Broncos

