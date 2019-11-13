Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Dak Prescott vs. Detroit Lions Prescott is having the best fantasy season of his career, and he'll be a tremendous option when the Cowboys head to Detroit. Their defense has given up 19 touchdown passes and more than 20 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks, so Prescott should be in for another solid stat line. He has top-five quarterback potential in this game. vs. Josh Allen vs. Miami Dolphins Allen has been on a tremendous streak in the stat sheets, scoring 17-plus fantasy points in all but one of his last eight games, including a 25-point performance in Cleveland last week. He should continue to dominate the competition in Week 11, as he faces a Dolphins defense that surrendered 21.3 points to him back in Week 7. vs. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Arizona Cardinals The last time Garoppolo faced this week's opponent, the Cardinals, he went off for four touchdowns and 28.9 fantasy points. That's not out of the norm for Arizona either, as they've allowed a top-10 quarterback in four of their last six games. In the other two contests, one field general, Jameis Winston, scores a solid 18.3 fantasy points. vs. Derek Carr vs. Cincinnati Bengals Carr has scored 19-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games, and he's a nice option during the bye week when he faces the hapless Bengals. Enemy quarterbacks facing their defense have averaged a 107 passer rating and more than 23 fantasy points per game. Carr is on the waiver wire in a lot of leagues, so go get em off the wire. vs. Jameis Winston vs. New Orleans Saints Winston appears to have a bad matchup on paper against a Saints defense that's been tough on quarterbacks in recent weeks. However, they're going to be without their top cornerback, Marshon Lattimore, due to injury. Also, New Orleans has surrendered five more points per game to quarterbacks on the road as opposed to at home. Start 'Em: Drew Brees at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philip Rivers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Mon.)

Sleepers: Kyle Allen vs. Atlanta Falcons, Nick Foles at Indianapolis Colts

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jared Goff vs. Chicago Bears Goff has been a shell of the quarterback he was last season with just 11 touchdown passes and 14 turnovers. He's also coming off a 3.7-point stinker against the Steelers, and an upcoming matchup against the Bears makes him a big-time fade. Their defense has surrendered an average of just 14.2 fantasy points to enemy signal-callers. vs. Kyler Murray vs. San Francisco 49ers The last time Murray faces the 49ers, he produced 23 fantasy points. I would suggest there was some luck involved, though, and that game was in Arizona. Now at Levi's Stadium, where the Niners have allowed two touchdown passes and the fewest fantasy points to enemy field generals, I would beware the talented rookie star this weekend. vs. Carson Wentz vs. New England Patriots Wentz is in the final game of what has been a stretch of brutal games against some very tough pass defenses. This week he gets the Patriots, who are coming off a bye and have allowed a combined six touchdowns to enemy quarterbacks this season. Things will get much better for Wentz, but it won't happen against New England. vs. Kirk Cousins vs. Denver Broncos Cousins is tough to sit with four teams on a bye, so I would consider this a warning ... the Broncos defense has been ridiculously tough on enemy quarterbacks. In fact, this unit has allowed an average of 201.2 passing yards and fewer than 12 fantasy points a game to the position at home. I'd fade Cousins where possible in this brutal matchup. vs. Mitchell Trubisky vs. Los Angeles Rams Trubisky is coming off a strong performance, but that was against the Lions at Soldier Field. Next up is a much tougher matchup on the road against a Rams defense that's allowed just 15.3 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks. This could wind up being a low-scoring affair, so keep Trubisky (and Goff) on the sidelines. Sit 'Em: Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Buffalo Bills, Sam Darnold at Washington Redskins

Busts: Baker Mayfield vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Thur.), Jacoby Brissett vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!