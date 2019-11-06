Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Zane Gonzalez vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gonzalez has emerged into one of the top kickers in fantasy land, and a matchup against the Buccaneers makes him a virtual must start. Tampa has given up 23 field-goal attempts, 18 conversions and an average of 10.5 fantasy points per game to enemy kickers in 2019. vs. Wil Lutz vs. Atlanta Falcons Lutz, who is coming off a bye week, could be on the waiver wire in some leagues ahead of a great matchup against the Falcons. Their defense has given up 28 extra points and the third-most fantasy points to kickers, so Lutz is in a great spot to find success this weekend. vs. Robbie Gould vs. Seattle Seahawks Gould put up a stinker in last week's win over the Cardinals, but I'd stick with him ahead of a Monday night matchup against the Seahawks. Their defense has allowed the third-most field-goal attempts to enemy kickers, so Gould is in a terrific spot to rebound. vs. Joey Slye vs. Green Bay Packers Slye has been in a bit of a rut, scoring a combined 10 fantasy points in his last two games. I like him to get back in the good graces of owners this week, however, as the Packers have allowed the fifth-most field-goal attempts to enemy kickers this season. Start Slye this week. Start 'Em: Matt Gay vs. Arizona Cardinals, Adam Vinatieri vs. Miami Dolphins

Sleepers: Mike Badgley at Oakland Raiders (Thur.), Steven Hauschka at Cleveland Browns

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Matt Prater vs. Chicago Bears Prater is coming off one of his worst stat lines of the season with six fantasy points in a loss to the Raiders. I'd beware the veteran this week too, as the Bears have allowed just 5.5 fantasy points to enemy booters. If you stream kickers, Prater is a fade this weekend. vs. Jason Myers vs. San Francisco 49ers Myers was a popular streamer last week based on the matchup, but he's a fade for me this week when the Seahawks head to San Francisco. The Niners have allowed just seven field goals and an average of 3.7 fantasy points per game to enemy kickers this season. vs. Dan Bailey vs. Dallas Cowboys Bailey is playing in a revenge game against the Cowboys (if those exist for kickers), but I'm still fading him this week. That's based on the fact that Dallas has surrendered just 6.3 fantasy points per game to enemy kickers at the Jerry Dome this season. Find an alternative. vs. Austin Seibert vs. Buffalo Bills Listed as a sleeper last week, Seibert tied a season high with 13 points in a loss to the Broncos. He has a much tougher matchup this week, though, as the Bills have allowed an average of 3.6 fantasy points a game to kickers. That's second-fewest in the NFL. Sit 'Em: Daniel Carlson vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Thur.), Younghoe Koo at New Orleans Saints

Busts: Harrison Butker at Tennessee Titans, Chris Boswell vs. Los Angeles Rams

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!