Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jimmy Graham vs. Carolina Panthers Graham was my top tight end sit a week ago, and he once again produced a poor stat line. I'd keep him on the sidelines again, even with six teams on a bye, against a Panthers defense that's been tough on tight ends. In fact, their defense has allowed just two touchdowns and the seventh-fewest fantasy points to the position. vs. Tyler Eifert vs. Baltimore Ravens Eifert had his best stat line of the season before Cincinnati's bye week with 74 yards and 13.4 fantasy points. Still, I'd keep him on the sidelines when he faces a Ravens defense that's allowed fewer than 10 fantasy points per game to tight ends. What's more, rookie Ryan Finley will be making his first-ever NFL start in the game. vs. Jacob Hollister vs. San Francisco 49ers Hollister is coming off a career stat line, posting two touchdowns and 19.7 fantasy points against the Buccaneers. Unfortunately, this week's game in San Francisco is not at all favorable. In fact, their defense has given up just one touchdown, and no team has allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. vs. Trey Burton vs. Detroit Lions Burton has disappeared from the stat sheets in fantasy land, ranking an awful 49th among tight ends in points per game and 26th in routes run. He's also 39th in red zone routes run. So while this week's game against the Lions might seem favorable, Burton remains a fade in most leagues ... even with six teams on a bye during the week. Sit 'Em: Dawson Knox at Cleveland Browns, Blake Jarwin vs. Minnesota Vikings

Busts: Ryan Griffin vs. New York Giants, Josh Hill vs. Atlanta Falcons

