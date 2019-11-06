Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Joe Mixon vs. Baltimore Ravens Mixon is coming off his best performance of the year (before Cincinnati's bye), so he's tough to sit with six team on a bye. As a result, take this as a word of warning ... the Ravens have allowed just 71.4 rushing yards per game to backs, and the position has averaged a mere 21.5 fantasy points per game against them in 2019. vs. Devonta Freeman vs. New Orleans Saints I get it ... you have to play Freeman this week. However, I would temper expectations. The Saints haven't allowed a top-10 back this season, and only Ezekiel Elliott (RB17) has been better than 21st against them at home. Freeman is a great pass catcher, which is a big advantage, but he could be in for a bad time in the bayou. vs. Kenyan Drake vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Drake is coming off a monster game against the Niners, but reports have suggested that David Johnson will be back this week to face the Bucs. If he returns, that makes Drake a lot less appealing. What's more, Tampa Bay has allowed just 3.3 yards per rush and the second-fewest fantasy points to enemy running backs this season. vs. LeSean McCoy vs. Tennessee Titans McCoy's matchup in Tennessee isn't terrible on paper, but his snaps and touches have been in the last two games. During that time, he's played just 24 percent of the offensive snaps and is behind Damien Williams in touches as well. If this is a trend that continues, McCoy is in for another significant stinker in the stat sheets this week. vs. Kalen Ballage vs. Indianapolis Colts Ballage is going to be picked up in a ton of league after news of Mark Walton's suspension, but he's not a great option this week. He'll face the Colts, who have allowed just 77 rushing yards a game and a combined five total touchdowns to enemy running backs. Unless you're desperate, Ballage should not be in fantasy lineups. Sit 'Em: Tarik Cohen vs. Detroit Lions, Ty Johnson at Chicago Bears

Busts: Todd Gurley at Pittsburgh Steelers, Frank Gore at Cleveland Browns

