Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Kyler Murray vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Murray put up a surprisingly good stat line in last week's loss to the 49ers, and he's a virtual must start when the Cardinals travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers. Their defense has allowed 21 total touchdowns and 22.7 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks, so the rookie should put up another solid stat line.
Start of the Week - Dak Prescott vs. Minnesota Vikings
Prescott is having the best fantasy season of his career, and he'll be a tremendous option when the Cowboys host Minnesota on Sunday night. In their last two games against "non-backup" quarterbacks, the Vikings have allowed six touchdowns a pair of top-eight fantasy performances to the duo of Carson Wentz and Matthew Stafford.
Jameis Winston vs. Arizona Cardinals
Winston has played well lately, scoring 19-plus fantasy points in two straight games, and he's a tremendous option during the bye-pocaylpse when the Buccaneers host the Cardinals. Their defense has allowed an average of nearly 300 passing yards and the most fantasy points to quarterbacks, so Winston could be a top-10 option.
Ryan Tannehill vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Don't look now, but Tannehill has scored 19-plus fantasy points in every game he's played as the starter in Tennessee. Next up is a great matchup against the Chiefs, who have allowed nearly 20 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks this season. They've also allowed a top-nine quarterback in three of their last four games.
Daniel Jones vs. New York Jets
Jones has been up and down in the stat sheets in recent weeks, but he is a viable streamer when the Giants play the Jets in the battle of New York. They have been gashed by opposing quarterbacks in recent weeks, as both Gardner Minshew and Ryan Fitzpatrick scored 23-plus points against them in their last two contests.
Start 'Em: Philip Rivers at Oakland Raiders (Thur.), Josh Allen at Cleveland Browns
Sleepers: Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Seattle Seahawks, Brian Hoyer vs. Miami Dolphins
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Baker Mayfield vs. Buffalo Bills
Mayfield's streak of sit 'em appearance might break a record for this column. He wasn't terrible last week, scoring 17.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Broncos, but he wasn't great, either. I'd keep him on the sidelines again this week, as he'll face a Bills defense that has surrendered just five touchdowns passes all season long.
Matthew Stafford vs. Chicago Bears
Stafford has been on absolute fire, as the Lions have leaned on the pass much more with Kerryon Johnson out of the lineup. So while you might have to start him, keep in mind that Stafford is facing a Bears defense that has allowed just four touchdowns and fewer than 15 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at Solider Field.
Jared Goff vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Goff put up two nice stat lines before the bye week, but his opponents left much to be desired. This week he faces the Steelers, who have been tough on quarterbacks. In fact, their defense has allowed just 209.8 passing yards and 13.7 fantasy points to quarterbacks at Heinz Field. If possible, Goff should be a fade if you have an alternative.
Derek Carr vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Carr has produced a pair of solid performances in a row, but I'd park him ahead of a Thursday night matchup against the Chargers. Their defense has been tough on quarterbacks, allowing just 223 passing yards and 13.5 fantasy points per game to the position. That includes a 13-fantasy point stinker from Aaron Rodgers last week.
Kyle Allen vs. Green Bay Packers
Allen has struggled to produce in the stat sheets in recent weeks, scoring fewer than 18 fantasy points in five straight games. I'd keep him on the sidelines this week too, as he faces the Packers at Lambeau Field. Visiting field generals have averaged just 239 passing yards and fewer than 14 fantasy points per game in 2019.
Sit 'Em: Ryan Fitzpatrick at Indianapolis Colts, Matt Moore at Tennessee Titans
Busts: Sam Darnold vs. New York Giants, Mitchell Trubisky vs. Detroit Lions
