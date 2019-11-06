Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Baker Mayfield vs. Buffalo Bills Mayfield's streak of sit 'em appearance might break a record for this column. He wasn't terrible last week, scoring 17.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Broncos, but he wasn't great, either. I'd keep him on the sidelines again this week, as he'll face a Bills defense that has surrendered just five touchdowns passes all season long. vs. Matthew Stafford vs. Chicago Bears Stafford has been on absolute fire, as the Lions have leaned on the pass much more with Kerryon Johnson out of the lineup. So while you might have to start him, keep in mind that Stafford is facing a Bears defense that has allowed just four touchdowns and fewer than 15 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at Solider Field. vs. Jared Goff vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Goff put up two nice stat lines before the bye week, but his opponents left much to be desired. This week he faces the Steelers, who have been tough on quarterbacks. In fact, their defense has allowed just 209.8 passing yards and 13.7 fantasy points to quarterbacks at Heinz Field. If possible, Goff should be a fade if you have an alternative. vs. Derek Carr vs. Los Angeles Chargers Carr has produced a pair of solid performances in a row, but I'd park him ahead of a Thursday night matchup against the Chargers. Their defense has been tough on quarterbacks, allowing just 223 passing yards and 13.5 fantasy points per game to the position. That includes a 13-fantasy point stinker from Aaron Rodgers last week. vs. Kyle Allen vs. Green Bay Packers Allen has struggled to produce in the stat sheets in recent weeks, scoring fewer than 18 fantasy points in five straight games. I'd keep him on the sidelines this week too, as he faces the Packers at Lambeau Field. Visiting field generals have averaged just 239 passing yards and fewer than 14 fantasy points per game in 2019. Sit 'Em: Ryan Fitzpatrick at Indianapolis Colts, Matt Moore at Tennessee Titans

Busts: Sam Darnold vs. New York Giants, Mitchell Trubisky vs. Detroit Lions

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!