Fantasy targets and touches: Week 7

Week 7 was an interesting one to say the least. We saw a stud RB basically sit out while everyone had him in the lineup and his backup on the bench. We saw a game that looked like it was played in a water park, many studs disappoint and many performances that came out of nowhere! Luckily for you, this article will cover how every team distributed the targets and touches in its offense. It's your one-stop shop for everything you need to know!

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Arizona Cardinals

Backfield

Chase Edmonds, RB- 29 touches, 95 percent snap share

David Johnson, RB- 1 touches, 5 percent snap share

Same story with Arizona, one running back dominating the work. Except, it wasn't David Johnson! Chase Edmonds led the way with David Johnson banged up and he did not just fill the shoes of DJ, he looked otherworldly. On the year, Johnson is averaging 3.9 yards per carry to Edmonds' 5.6. He also has nine rushes of 10+ yards to Johnson's eight, despite having 26 fewer carries. Edmonds is a threat to eat into Johnson's workload.

Passing Game

Larry Fitzgerald, WR- 14 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Pharoh Cooper, WR- 19 percent TS, 7 percent AY

KeeSean Johnson, WR- 10 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Chase Edmonds, RB- 19 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Larry Fitzgerald looked like a WR1 the first two weeks but has quickly fallen back to earth. In a game the Cards were leading for most of the way, they elected to keep the ball on the ground. They will have to throw more going forward, but Fitz is once again looking like a WR3. Christian Kirk would be the only other option to trust in this passing game.

Atlanta Falcons

Backfield

Devonta Freeman, RB- 9 touches, 55 percent snap share

Ito Smith, RB- 1 touches, 6 percent snap share

Brian Hill, RB- 7 touches, 32 percent snap share

Devonta Freeman was ejected in the third quarter for getting into a fight with Aaron Donald of all people. That seems like a questionable decision as Donald is definitely one of the people on this planet that you should not be trying to fight. Ito Smith was knocked out with an injury after his first catch, which left Brian Hill to fill in. He did not do much, fantasy production-wise. Freeman is the RB to trust here. Hopefully he doesn't try to fight anyone next week.

Passing Game

Julio Jones, WR- 27 percent TS, 52 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE- 15 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR- 18 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR- 6 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Julio Jones and Austin Hooper are must-start options. Calvin Ridley, who was competing for third target with Mohamed Sanu, is the biggest winner of that trade. He is still a WR3, but it should be easier for him to showcase that WR2 upside many loved this summer. But much of this depends on the health of Matt Ryan. He was spotted in a walking boot after limping very gingerly off the field. For what it's worth, Matt Schaub attempted six passes in relief of Ryan, three to Hooper, one to Jones and two to Justin Hardy.

Baltimore Ravens

Backfield

Mark Ingram II, RB- 13 touches, 52 percent snap share

Gus Edwards, RB- 8 touches, 36 percent snap share

Justice Hill, RB- 0 touches, 7 percent snap share

Mark Ingram II had his worst fantasy performance of the season in Week 7. It is nothing to panic over, but the snaps being so low and Lamar Jackson stealing some rushing opportunities makes Ingram more of a RB2, but he will have those RB1 spike weeks.

Passing Game

Mark Andrews, TE- 40 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Miles Boykin, WR- 10 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Seth Roberts, WR- 20 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Mark Andrews let a lot of fantasy points fly through his hands this week, having a bad case of the drops. Still, he is a must-start tight end right now. Him and Marquise Brown, when healthy, are the only options to trust in this passing game.

Buffalo Bills

Backfield

Devin Singletary, RB- 7 touches, 40 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB- 12 touches, 50 percent snap share

Neither Bills back was able to make the most of the favorable matchup. Frank Gore still led in touches and snaps, even with rookie Devin Singletary back. Oddly enough, Singletary did not have a target, but he was the one more heavily used in the passing game before getting injured. Due to the split, both are more RB3, with Gore being RB2 in favorable matchups. Singletary has a high ceiling but a low-floor.

Passing Game

John Brown, WR- 24 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR- 24 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Isaiah McKenzie, WR- 12 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Dawson Knox, TE- 20 percent TS, 20 percent AY

John Brown and Cole Beasley both found the end zone this week. Brown is the top target in this offense and varies as a WR2 or 3 depending on the matchup. Beasley is more of a flex option with a safe floor. Dawson Knox is a low-floor, somewhat high-ceiling TE2.

Chicago Bears

Backfield

David Montgomery, RB- 12 touches, 45 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB- 4 touches, 55 percent snap share

This is what rock bottom feels like, David Montgomery owners. Four touches? I get it, the Bears were down multiple scores in the second half, but even when it was close, they did nothing to feature Montgomery. It is hard to trust him moving forward right now. Both he and Cohen are flex options at best right now.

Passing Game

Allen Robinson II, WR- 31 percent TS, 51 percent AY

Anthony Miller, WR- 18 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Tarik Cohen, RB- 24 percent TS, -4 percent AY

Allen Robinson II is the only option in the Bears passing game to trust. Every week he is seeing large shares of the targets and air yards. Anthony Miller is more of a bye week replacement, but it is great to see him get this sort of volume. Unfortunately, Mitchell Trubisky is holding this passing game back.

Cincinnati Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB- 11 touches, 55 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB- 6 touches, 46 percent snap share

Joe Mixon was consistently seeing 17-20 touches per game in Weeks 3-5. The last two he has seen 10 and 11. He turned those 11 touches to just four yards this week. He is not an RB1 like he was drafted. He may not even be an RB2 at this point. He should be valued as an RB2 or RB3/flex option depending on the matchups. You can very much bench him right now if you have another option.

Passing Game

Auden Tate, WR- 14 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Tyler Boyd, WR- 33 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Alex Erickson, WR- 33 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Tyler Boyd saw heavy volume but was not able to do much with it. He would be a buy-low candidate right now, and his volume warrants him being on the WR2 radar. I have no idea where the 14 targets for Alex Erickson came from, but he did see six last week too. He is a deeper league waiver wire option. Auden Tate will have better days ahead, but he is purely a WR3 or flex option, depending on the matchup.

Dallas Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 28 touches, 79 percent snap share

Tony Pollard, RB- 8 touches, 29 percent snap share

Even in a tough matchup, Zeke gonna Zeke. We can debate his value on the football field, but on the fantasy gridiron, Ezekiel Elliott remains a Top 5 option.

Passing Game

Amari Cooper, WR- 20 percent TS,42 percent AY

Michael Gallup, WR- 16 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 28 percent TS, -3 percent AY

Jason Witten, TE- 16 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Amari Cooper proved to everyone that if he plays, he needs to be in your fantasy lineup. Michael Gallup disappeared this week, but that was largely cause the Cowboys did the bulk of the damage on the ground and were playing with a lead throughout. He is still a WR2 moving forward. Jason Witten is a TE2, but he is in play for teams searching for tight end help.

Denver Broncos

Backfield

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 12 touches, 42 percent snap share

Royce Freeman, RB- 14 touches, 61 percent snap share

It had been Phillip Lindsay on the heavy side on the Broncos platoon, but that was not the case in Week 7 as Royce Freeman saw more snaps and touches. Freeman also had the goal line score, which we had previously seen go more towards Lindsay. Perhaps it was a one week thing, but cause of this split, both of these backs should be valued as RB2/3's depending on the matchup. Lindsay is still slightly ahead as the top fantasy option.

Passing Game

Courtland Sutton, WR- 24 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 18 percent TS, 24 percent AY

DaeSean Hamilton, RB- 15 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Noah Fant, TE- 15 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Courtland Sutton has taken over as the top target in Denver and is looking like a must start fantasy option right now. Emmanuel Sanders is now in San Francisco, which will open things up for DaeSean Hamilton. In Weeks 14-17 without Sanders last year, he put up 13.8 fantasy PPG on 9.5 targets per game, 6.3 receptions per game, 45.5 receiving yards per game and scored two touchdowns in that span.

Detroit Lions

Backfield

Kerryon Johnson, RB- 5 touches, 15 percent snap share

J.D. McKissic, RB- 7 touches, 24 percent snap share

Ty Johnson, RB- 14 touches, 65 percent snap share

Kerryon Johnson left in the first quarter with a knee injury and has since been placed on IR. In his absence, Ty Johnson was the next man up, with J.D. McKissic still seeing his change of pace work. Ty Johnson is the top waiver wire pickup this week if Kerryon is unable to suit up. McKissic will still be utilized, but Johnson is the early down back here. In Week 7 he played 41 snaps on 1st and 2nd down and had 14 touches, while McKissic played 12 early down snaps and had five touches. Johnson actually led with seven 3rd down snaps to McKissic's five, but McKissic had the only two third down touches.

Passing Game

Danny Amendola, WR- 24 percent TS, 28 percent AY

T.J. Hockenson, TE- 11 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR- 4 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR- 29 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Marvin Jones had himself a day in Week 7. He is the ultimate sell-high candidate right now. He should still be viewed as a boom-or-bust flex option. It was an ugly day for Kenny Golladay, but he should still be valued as the top option in this offense. Try to buy him low if possible. Hey, maybe offer Jones for Golladay and see what they say. T.J. Hockenson remains in play because of the state of tight end. Danny Amendola is a deeper league option.

Green Bay Packers

Backfield

Aaron Jones, RB- 16 touches, 58 percent snap share

Jamaal Williams, RB- 7 touches, 42 percent of snap share

Aaron Jones took back his spot as top back for the Packers, but Jamaal Williams was still involved. Both backs scored a touchdown. Jones is a RB2, due to the workload Williams sees, while Williams is more of a RB3 or flex option.

Passing Game

Geronimo Allison, WR- 17 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR- 10 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE- 14 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Allen Lazard, WR- 14 percent TS, 24 percent AY

The Packers were so efficient that there wasn't a ton of volume, but there were lots of production. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard led the Packers in air yard share. MVS is a WR3 right now with upside, while Geronimo Allison is a flex option. Davante Adams will be a WR1 once he returns. Jimmy Graham is a TD dependent TE play.

Houston Texans

Backfield

Duke Johnson, RB- 9 touches, 60 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde, RB- 12 touches, 40 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde is the lead runner for the Texans, while Duke Johnson is the pass catcher. The issue? It is hard to trust either more than an RB3 with some upside.

Passing Game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR- 36 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Duke Johnson, RB- 15 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Keke Coutee, WR- 15 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Kenny Stills, WR- 15 percent TS, 24 percent AY

DeAndre Hopkins busted out of his slump with nine catches, 106 yards and a score. He dominated volume and is still a high-end WR1 moving forward. With Will Fuller V leaving due to injury, there was an uptick in volume for Keke Coutee and Kenny Stills. It was a hamstring injury that is expected to cost him several weeks. It has to be monitored how the use their WR but my guess is Stills moves out wide more often and Coutee mans the slot. Stills is a legit deep threat and could fill in for Fuller nicely. He is the preferred add here as he has a much higher ceiling.

Indianapolis Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB- 21 touches, 69 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB- 2 touches, 12 percent snap share

Jordan Wilkins, RB- 3 touches, 19 percent snap share

Marlon Mack dominated volume for the Colts. Unfortunately he did not do much with it, but the volume has him as a RB2 moving forward. He has been kind of up-and-down this season, so this sort of inconsistency is to be expected.

Passing Game

T.Y. Hilton, WR- 31 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Zach Pascal, WR- 19 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Eric Ebron, TE- 14 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Jacoby Brissett is not only a viable fantasy option, he is performing like a QB1 right now. The volume continues to be there for T.Y. Hilton and he found the end zone and scored nearly 20 fantasy points this week. Hilton also had four targets of 20+ air yards this week alone. He is a WR1 moving forward. Zach Pascal exploded in Week 7 for 106 yards two touchdowns on 7 targets. He should definitely be added off the waiver wire this week and while he is a flex option right now, if he can sustain this sort of volume, he could become a weekly option. Eric Ebron had a great touchdown catch and remains a TE1.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fournette, RB- 31 touches, 90 percent snap share

Ryquell Armstead, RB- 3 touch, 9 percent snap share

Leonard Fournette continues to see incredible volume this season. He put up 145 scrimmage yards against the Bengals, and it almost felt like a let down since he did not find the end zone. Fournette is playing exceptionally well and is seeing incredible volume. He has 444 yards after contact this season. No other RB has more than 328 (Chris Carson). Try to buy high before the touchdowns come.

Passing Game

Chris Conley, WR- 29 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Dede Westbrook, WR- 32 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Leonard Founette, RB- 7 percent TS, 1 percent AY

D.J. Chark Jr., WR- 14 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Dede Westbrook has actually been seeing more volume and production than D.J. Chark Jr over the last two weeks. In that span, Westbrook is averaging 8.5 targets per game and 13 fantasy PPG. Chark Jr. is seeing 5.5 targets and just 8.8 fantasy PPG. Both should be viewed more as WR3s right now, with Chark clearly having the higher ceiling. Chris Conley had a nice game, but do not chase the points.

Kansas City Chiefs

Backfield

Damien Williams, RB- 11 touches, 29 percent snaps

LeSean McCoy, RB- 14 touches, 43 percent snaps

Darrel Williams, RB- 4 touch, 28 percent snaps

We are full blown committee in Kansas City. LeSean McCoy led snaps on first and second down, while Darrel Williams led on third down. Damien Williams was second on each down. McCoy should be valued the highest, but even he is a low-end RB2 or flex option right now. I would not drop Damien Williams yet, but I understand how tempting it is.

Passing Game

Mecole Hardman, WR- 10 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Travis Kelce, TE- 28 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Demarcus Robinson, WR- 17 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR- 17 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Patrick Mahomes dislocated his knee and the entire football world can only hope that he is back sooner rather than later. Matt Moore can keep this offense afloat, but it is hard to trust anyone other than the top options in this offense, unless we see otherwise. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are both in play every week, and that is about it. Here are the targets from Matt Moore: Travis Kelce 5, Tyreek Hill 5, Demarcus Robinson 3, Damien Williams 2, Darrell Williams 1, Mecole Hardman 1, LeSean McCoy 1.

Los Angeles Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB- 12 touches, 60 percent snap share

Melvin Gordon III, RB- 18 touches, 52 percent snap share

The Chargers are going to establish Melvin Gordon III or ruin their season trying. Gordon had two chances to punch in the go ahead touchdown, on the first he was ruled down at the one (before losing the ball) and on the second... he lost the ball and the game. Austin Ekeler has been the superior option, but the volume is still going Gordon's way. Gordon also saw all five of the touches inside the five-yard line. Unless something changes, it will be hard to trust either as more than a low-end RB2 or RB3. Luckily for Ekeler, the Chargers play from behind often, which leads to more passing.

Passing Game

Keenan Allen, WR- 30 percent TS, 50 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB- 22 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Hunter Henry, TE- 22 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Mike Williams, WR- 16 percent TS, 12 percent AY

The volume was back for Keenan Allen but he still had an underwhelming fantasy day in Week 7. He is a WR1 moving forward, but he needs to start living up to that billing. Hunter Henry is a must-start tight end. Mike Williams is starting to look like a boom-or-bust WR3.

Los Angeles Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley II, RB- 19 touches, 62 percent snap share

Darrell Henderson, RB- 12 touch, 34 percent snap share

Todd Gurley II returned and saw the majority of volume, but it is a long-way off from the 90+ snaps we saw him playing before getting hurt. Both he and Darrell Henderson were able to get much going on the ground, but Gurley did have a really nice receiving catch. Gurley is a high-end RB2 most weeks. Henderson is a flex option, but I wouldn't trust him until we see this volume sustain and we see him turn it into fantasy production.

Passing Game

Robert Woods, WR - 19 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR- 22 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR- 19 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Gerald Everett, TE- 27 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Gerald Everett led the Rams in target and air yard share, while also leading them in fantasy points (outside of Jared Goff). He is very much so a thing and is a TE1 moving forward. Cooper Kupp still is a must-start option, but this has been two down-weeks in a row now. Robert Woods is a safe-floor WR3, while Brandin Cooks is more of a boom-or-bust WR3. Neither are must-start options anymore.

Miami Dolphins

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB- 9 touches, 40 percent

Kalen Ballage, RB- 3 touches, 8 percent

Mark Walton, RB- 15 touches, 52 percent

Mark Walton led the Dolphins in snaps and touches this week. With the rumors that Kenyan Drake could be traded, Walton is worthy of a flier. Kalen Ballage has clearly fallen out of favor and if Drake is in fact traded, there could be heavy volume for Walton. He could actually be usable in fantasy if things break right.

Passing Game

DeVante Parker, WR- 29 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Mike Gesicki, TE- 12 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Preston Williams, WR- 24 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Albert Wilson, WR- 6 percent TS, 7 percent AY

With Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm, both DeVante Parker and Preston Williams are flex options. Parker is a little more boom-or-bust, while Williams is safer, but has less upside. Mike Gesicki is a TE2 with Fitzpatrick. It all changes if Josh Rosen starts, but the Dolphins looked respectable against the Bills for a change.

Minnesota Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB- 26 touches, 70 percent snap share

Alexander Mattison, RB- 7 touches, 28 percent snap share

If it wasn't for Christian McCaffrey this season, we would all be salivating over Dalvin Cook. He continues to put up video game numbers and is a Top-2 RB moving forward. In fact, he leads the NFL with 407 yards before contact this season. Alexander Mattison is the top handcuff in the game, but the standalone value just isn't there yet.

Passing Game

Adam Thielen, WR- 6 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Bisi Johnson, WR- 24 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Irv Smith, TE- 18 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Kyle Rudolph, TE- 18 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR- 24 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings have been throwing a lot more the last three weeks and it is again looking like you can trust the Vikings pass catchers. Stefon Diggs had a big game putting up 142 yards, but he had a deep touchdown go through his hands. He can be trusted again, especially since Adam Thielen left with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to suit up in Week 8. I wouldn't want to trust Bisi Johnson yet. The tight ends would be in play if Thielen sits, given the state of tight end, but they are more of a TE2 or deeper league options.

New England Patriots

Backfield

James White, RB- 12 touches, 53 percent snap share

Sony Michel, RB- 20 touches, 38 percent snap share

Brandon Bolden, RB- 5 touches, 22 percent snap share

Sony Michel saw a ton of touches and found the end zone three times against the Jets. He only ran for 42 yards on 19 carries, but no one will remember that cause of the touchdowns. That is the problem, though. He remains a touchdown dependent RB2. It wouldn't hurt to try and sell him. James White sees the snaps, but not the volume to be more than an RB2. Rex Burkhead will likely replace Brandon Bolden in the rotation, at least we have to hope so. The last thing we want is a four-headed monster.

Passing Game

Julian Edelman, WR- 29 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Jakobi Meyers, RB- 12 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Phillip Dorsett, RB- 9 percent TS, percent AY

James White, RB- 19 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Ben Watson, TE- 12 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Julian Edelman is a must-start option and continues to show his safe floor. It was nice to see Ben Watson used as a primary target. His usage will have to be monitored when Josh Gordon returns to the lineup. Still, with tight end in the state it is, he's worthy of adding off the waiver wire. In Gordon's absence, Jakobi Meyers and Phillip Dorsett stepped up. Now with Mohamed Sanu in town, the Patriots offense has to be monitored. He averaged 32 of his 38 routes with the Falcons from the slot, while Edleman has averaged 25 of his 38 from the slot. Edelman, Gordon, Sanu, Watson, Dorsett, Meyes, White, Michel, Burkhead. Something has to give, right?

New Orleans Saints

Backfield

Latavius Murray, RB- 32 touches, 84 percent snap share

With Alvin Kamara out in Week 7, it was the Latavius Murray show. If Kamara sits again, Murray will once again need to be in your fantasy lineup. Perhaps he carved himself out a larger role when Kamara is healthy.

Passing Game

Michael Thomas, WR- 33 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Latavius Murray, RB- 18 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Josh Hill, TE- 9 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Different names, but similar process. With Teddy Bridgewater you can trust Michael Thomas as a WR1. You can trust the RB to be heavily involved in the passing game and you can expect the tight end to be utilized. We will get Drew Brees back soon, perhaps as early as Week 8.

New York Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB- 21 touches, 88 percent snap share

Saquon Barkley is back to dominating volume for the Giants. No other running back had a touch for the G-Men. Barkley is a must-start Top 5 RB.

Passing Game

Evan Engram, TE- 14 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Darius Slayton, WR- 6 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Golden Tate, WR- 31 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Golden Tate dominated passing game volume this week and should be valued as a WR2 as long as Sterling Shepard is sidelined. He was the lone bright spot for the Giants passing game in Week 7. Evan Engram did nothing against the Cards, while Rhett Ellison caught a touchdown. Bennie Fowler and Cody Latimer out targeted Darius Slayton, who was looking like a deep league option. Tate and Engram are the only options to trust in this offense, that Daniel Jones doesn't seem to be helping.

New York Jets

Backfield

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 16 touches, 93 percent snap share

Le'Veon Bell gave us all the Joe Mixon this week. He saw the volume of a RB1 but the production of a RB3. It will be better than it was against the Pats. In fact, I would try to acquire him from the very frustrated Bell owner.

Passing Game

Jamison Crowder, WR- 16 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 13 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR- 26 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Demaryius Thomas, WR- 29 percent TS, 37 percent AY

This was a day to remember for the entire Jets team. Demaryius Thomas seeing this heavy of target and air yard shares makes him worthy of a waiver wire add, but this was likely due to Stephon Gilmore shadowing Robby Anderson. Anderson and Jamison Crowder are still the top options in this passing game. Hopefully, Sam Darnold sees them next week and not ghosts.

Oakland Raiders

Backfield

Josh Jacobs, RB- 24 touches, 57 percent snap share

Josh Jacobs had a very strong Week 7 going for 134 scrimmage yards and scoring 16.4 fantasy points. He didn't find the end zone but that was the only real negative. Would like to see more snaps, but the touches are there and that is really what matters.

Passing Game

Darren Waller, TE- 26 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Keelan Doss, WR- 16 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Darren Waller just got paid and he made the Raiders look very smart for that investment. Waller went out and caught seven balls for 126 yards and two scores, on his way to scoring 31.6 fantasy points. He is a must start tight end. The only question is will he finish as a Top 5 tight end? Top 3? Top 1? It was also nice to see Hard Knocks star Keelan Doss lead the Raiders receivers in target and air yard share. He is still just a deep league option, but with Tyrell Williams future in question, Doss could become a bye week replacement option.

Philadelphia Eagles

Backfield

Miles Sanders, RB- 9 touches, 53 percent snap share

Jordan Howard, RB- 13 touches, 39 percent snap share

Boston Scott, RB- 8 touches, 14 percent snap share

Complete mess. Jordan Howard continues to lead the Eagles in rushing attempts, but Miles Sanders is leading the passing game usage with 16 routes and three targets. The Eagles falling behind multiple scores every game helps Sanders. Both are RB3 due to the split.

Passing Game

Dallas Goedert, TE- 16 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Zach Ertz, TE- 20 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery, WR- 20 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR- 16 percent TS, 27 percent AY

This is also a mess. Zach Ertz is a bust but he needs to still be started. Alshon Jeffery is a WR3, but his volume could decrease when DeSean Jackson returns. Dallas Goedert is in play for tight end needy teams.

San Francisco 49ers

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, 22 touches, 66 percent snap share

Matt Breida, 9 touches, 26 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, 0 touches, 0 percent snap share

Jeff Wilson, 5 touches, 13 percent snap share

This game was a mess, but it further proved that Tevin Coleman is the back to own. Not only did he dominate snaps and touches, but he had six of the seven RB red zone touches. Matt Breida remains a flex option.

Passing Game

George Kittle, TE- 25 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Tevin Coleman, RB- 10 percent TS, -6 percent AY

Kendrick Bourne, WR- 20 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Marquise Goodwin, WR- 5 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Dante Pettis, WR- 10 percent TS, 13 percent AY

This was a sloppy game that looked like it was being played on a slip-n-slide at times. It's great to see George Kittle is the top target even in the awful conditions, but not great to see Kendrick Bourne used over Dante Pettis. But due to the conditions, do not take much from this game. The Niners went out and acquired Emmanuel Sanders. I am expecting him to come in and quickly compete with Pettis for the top receiver spot. They likely spilt time in the slot and given how often the Niners run the ball, it's hard to see either being more than a WR3 or flex option.

Seattle Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB- 24 touches, 88 percent snap share

Rashaad Penny, RB- 0 touches, percent snap share

C.J. Prosise, RB- 1 touches, percent snap share

Chris Carson is an RB1. It's as simple as that. He sees the volume to warrant it and backs it up with the production. Rashaad Penny is merely a handcuff.

Passing Game

Jaron Brown, WR- 16 percent TS, 16 percent AY

D.K. Metcalf, WR- 24 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR- 18 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Jacob Hollister, TE- 16 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Tyler Lockett is the only must-start option in this passing game. He is so effective, if only they peppered him with targets more. D.K. Metcalf is a boom-or-bust option. Jacob Hollister is looking like the TE to grab with Will Dissly out. He had six targets to Luke Willson's one. He would be a TE2, with upside right now, but is worthy of a flier knowing how much Dissly was used in this offense.

Tennessee Titans

Backfield

Derrick Henry, RB- 23 touches, 73 percent snap share

Dion Lewis, RB- 1 touches, 28 percent snap share

New QB, same RB usage. Derrick Henry is an RB1, Dion Lewis is a handcuff.

Passing Game

Jonnu Smith, TE- 11 percent TS, 12 percent AY

A.J. Brown, WR- 28 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Corey Davis, WR- 25 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR- 14 percent TS, 10 percent AY

A.J. Brown saw the slightly more volume, but Corey Davis was the more productive fantasy receiver with Ryan Tannehill. We may have a Titans QB that likes his receivers! Targets from Tannehill this season: Corey Davis 11, A.J. Brown 10, Adam Humphries 8. No one else has more than five. With the Bucs and their secondary that has allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to wide receivers on tap, both are actually in play in Week 8 as WR3/flex options.

Washington Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, RB- 20 touches, 61 percent snap share

Wendell Smallwood, RB- 6 touches, 39 percent snap share

Despite the conditions, Adrian Peterson rushed for the second-most yards against the 49ers this season. He remains an RB3 due to volume alone under Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan. There was only one target to a Redskins RB in this one and it went to Wendell Smallwood. He is a deep league flex option with Chris Thompson sidelined.

Passing Game

Terry McLaurin, WR- 18 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Jeremy Sprinkle, TE- 17 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Paul Richardson, WR- 8 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Trey Quinn, WR- 25 percent TS, 88 percent AY

The Redskins threw 12 times this week. Case Keenum averaged 4.1 air yards per target and did not throw a ball with 20+ air yards on it. Throw this one away due to the conditions. Terry McLaurin is still the only option to trust from this passing game.

Make sure to follow Michael Florio on Twitter, @MichaelFFlorio.