Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Wil Lutz vs. Arizona Cardinals Lutz overcame a difficult matchup last week to finish with eight fantasy points in a win over the Bears, his first double-digit performance since Week 4. He should produce another good line against the Cardinals, who have allowed 9.1 fantasy points per game to enemy kickers. vs. Matt Prater vs. New York Giants Prater has been on fire, scoring a combined 43 fantasy points over his last three games. I like his hot streak to continue against the Giants, who have surrendered six field-goal attempts and an average of 8.3 fantasy points per game to home kickers so far this season. vs. Chris Boswell vs. Miami Dolphins Boswell has posted at least nine fantasy points in four of his last five games, and a Monday night matchup against the Dolphins should mean another nice stat line is on the horizon. Their defense has allowed an average of nine fantasy points a game to home kickers. vs. Josh Lambo vs. New York Jets Lambo continues to produce in the stat sheets, scoring nine or more fantasy points in four of his last five games. I'd keep him in your lineup this week, as the Jets have surrendered nine field goals and an average of almost nine fantasy points a game to enemy kickers. Start 'Em: Mike Nugent vs. Cleveland Browns, Jason Myers at Atlanta Falcons

Sleepers: Aldrick Rosas at Detroit Lions, Cody Parkey vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jake Elliott vs. Buffalo Bills Elliott scored just for fantasy points last week, and he's failed to put up more than seven points in all but one game this season. He's unlikely to improve against the Bills, who have surrendered just two field goals and 2.5 fantasy points per contest to enemy booters this season. vs. Matt Gay vs. Tennessee Titans Gay has put up 15 or more fantasy points in two of his last four games, but he's been unreliable for owners overall. He's a fade for me this week, as he'll face a tough Titans defense that's allowed two field goals and 4.3 fantasy points per game to visiting kickers in 2019. vs. Zane Gonzalez vs. New Orleans Saints Gonzalez has emerged as an "elite" fantasy kicker, scoring nine or more points in all but one game this season. I'd beware this week's matchup in New Orleans, however, as the Saints have allowed just two field goals and an average of 4.7 points to visiting booters. vs. Austin Seibert vs. New England Patriots Seibert has been a viable matchup-based starter this season, but an upcoming roadie against the Patriots makes him a sit 'em this week. Their defense has surrendered just one field goal and the fewest fantasy points (2.3) to kickers at Gillette Stadium this season. Sit 'Em: Dan Bailey vs. Washington Redskins (Thur.), Eddy Pineiro vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Busts: Joey Slye at San Francisco 49ers, Matt Bryant vs. Seattle Seahawks

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!