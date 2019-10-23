Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Hunter Henry vs. Chicago Bears Since his return, Henry has has produced an impressive 197 yards, two scores and 45.7 fantasy points. He should remain in all lineups, even in a difficult road contest against the Bears. Their defense hasn't been great against tight ends, as the position has averaged of almost six catches and 13.5 fantasy points a game to the position. vs. Evan Engram vs. Detroit Lions This is low-hanging fruit, but Engram is coming off a 1.6-point stinker against the Cardinals (the worst team in the NFL vs. tight ends). He did play 84.6 percent of the snaps, however, so his knee didn't seem to limit him. I'd start Engram with confidence vs. a Lions team that gave up 16.8 fantasy points to Kyle Rudolph just last week. vs. Gerald Everett vs. Cincinnati Bengals Everett has emerged into a regular starting option in fantasy leagues, scoring 15 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games (and it could have been better had Jared Goff not missed him on a pair of potential touchdowns). Everett should continue to shine against a banged-up Bengals defense in a plus defensive matchup. vs. Jimmy Graham vs. Kansas City Chiefs Graham has been anything but consistent in the stat sheets, but he does rank ninth among tight ends in routes run per game and second in red-zone targets per game. He's a worthwhile option against the Chiefs, who have allowed an average of nearly seven catches and 13.8 fantasy points per game to enemy tight ends this season. Start 'Em: Jonnu Smith vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Josh Hill vs. Arizona Cardinals

Sleepers: Foster Moreau at Houston Texans, Cameron Brate at Tennessee Titans

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Greg Olsen vs. San Francisco 49ers Olsen has scored 2.5 fantasy points or fewer in two of his last three games, and a matchup against the 49ers does not bode well for his chances to rebound. Their impenetrable defense has allowed just one touchdown and an average of 6.4 fantasy points per game to enemy tight ends, so Olsen should be faded this week if it's possible. vs. O.J. Howard vs. Tennessee Titans This week's matchup against the Titans is a good one on paper, but it's still tough to trust Howard. He ranks just 14th at the position in routes run, and Cameron Brate is seeing more routes in the red zone. In fact, Brate has scored 12-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games and might be the better fantasy option for owners this week. vs. T.J. Hockenson vs. New York Giants Since his 25.1-point explosion in the season opener, Hockenson has failed to scored more than 6.2 fantasy points in all but one of his last five games. He's unlikely to produce a big stat line this week either, as the Giants have surrendered just two touchdowns and the fourth-fewest fantasy points to enemy tight ends this season. vs. Dallas Goedert vs. Buffalo Bills Goedert scored a touchdown and more fantasy points than Zach Ertz last week, but I wouldn't chase the points ahead of an upcoming matchup in Buffalo. The Bills defense has been tough on tight ends on their home turf, allowing an average of just 1.7 catches and the third-fewest fantasy points among home defense this season. Sit 'Em: Kyle Rudolph vs. Washington Redskins (Thur.), Ricky Seals-Jones at New England Patriots

Busts: Vance McDonald vs. Miami Dolphins (Mon.), Tyler Eifert at Los Angeles Rams

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!