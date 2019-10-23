Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Kenny Golladay vs. New York Giants Golladay gave you a stinker last week, as Marvin Jones went off for four touchdowns. I'd stick with Kenny G this week, however, as he has a great matchup against the Giants. Their defense has surrendered an average of 140.1 yards and the seventh-most fantasy points to receivers who are lined out wide, so Golladay should rebound. vs. Courtland Sutton vs. Indianapolis Colts Sutton continues to produce good totals for fantasy fans, scoring at least 11.6 points in each of his last five games. He's also eighth among wideouts in routes run in the red zone. Pro Football Focus ranks Sutton's Week 8 matchup against Colts CB Pierre Desir as the third most advantageous among all wide receivers as well. vs. John Brown vs. Philadelphia Eagles Brown has produced double-digit fantasy points in all but one of his first six games, and he's in a good spot to make it six of seven when he faces the Eagles. Their defense has allowed nine touchdowns and the most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide, which is where Brown has run over 75 percent of his routes so far this season. vs. Corey Davis vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Davis is coming off a 20-point performance in a win over the Chargers, and it's no coincidence that he did it in Ryan Tannehill's first start. I'd roll with Davis this week, as he faces a Buccaneers defense that's allowed nearly 28 fantasy points a game to receivers lined out wide. That's where Davis has run 69 percent of his routes. vs. Golden Tate vs. Detroit Lions Revenge! Tate has scored 14 or more fantasy points in two straight games, and now he gets to face his old team, the Lions, at Ford Field. Their defense has allowed an average of 92.2 yards per game to the slot, and the opposition has targeted Detroit's slot corners a league-high 15.2 times per contest this season. Tate should be golden. Start 'Em: D.J. Chark vs. New York Jets, Marvin Jones vs. New York Giants

Sleepers: Kenny Stills vs. Oakland Raiders, D.K. Metcalf at Atlanta Falcons

