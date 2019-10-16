Fantasy targets and touches: Week 6

Week 6 was kind to some, but it was frustrating to many. All we can do is learn from what we saw this week and have been seeing theses first six weeks of the NFL season. This article will cover how every team distrusted the targets and touches in their offense. It's your one stop shop for everything you need to know!

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Arizona Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB- 18 touches, 76 percent snap share

Chase Edmonds, RB- 7 touches, 29 percent snap share

Both backs scored this week for the Cardinals. David Johnson continues to see high amounts of volume, but Chase Edmonds has been more utilized two weeks in a row now. It hasn't affected Johnson's fantasy output yet though.

Passing Game

Larry Fitzgerald, WR- 23 percent TS, 35 percent AY

KeeSean Johnson, WR- 14 percent TS, 19 percent AY

David Johnson, RB- 23 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Larry Fitzgerald is looking like the safe-floor WR3 from years past, but with an air yard share of 35 percent, he has much higher upside. KeeSean Johnson is blossoming into the second option, but that changes once Christian Kirk is back.

Atlanta Falcons

Backfield

Devonta Freeman, RB- 22 touches, 75 percent snap share

Ito Smith, RB- 3 touches, 24 percent snap share

Devonta Freeman has seen 16+ targets in four straight and 19+ in three of his last four. He has four targets or more in all but one game this season (Week 6). He's also scored 18+ fantasy points in three straight games. He is seeing heavy volume, is being utilized in the passing game and once again finding the end zone. He is a locked in RB2 right now.

Passing Game

Julio Jones, WR- 27 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE- 24 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR- 18 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR- 12 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Julio Jones was heavily targeted this week and while he didn't find the endzone he did have a very strong game. Austin Hooper continues to be the second piece of this offense and is a Top-5 tight end rest of season. Calvin Ridley found pay dirt, but he remains an inconsistent WR3. Mohamed Sanu is more of a flex or bye week replacement option.

Baltimore Ravens

Backfield

Mark Ingram II, RB- 15 touches, 40 percent snap share

Gus Edwards, RB- 6 touches, 42 percent snap share

Justice Hill, RB- 5 touches, 18 percent snap share

You don't love the snap counts if you have Mark Ingram II, but he continues to see the heavy share of touches, especially in the red zone. He remains a must start option, but if the snaps continue this way it does cap his ceiling. Lamar Jackson was the star of the ground game for the Ravens this week.

Passing Game

Mark Andrews, TE- 27 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Willie Snead, WR- 16 percent TS, 20 percent AY

The Ravens took advantage of the Bengals weakness and ran all over them. With No Marquise Brown, none of the Ravens receivers really stepped up. Brown and Mark Andrews remain the only plays from this offense.

Carolina Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 26 touches, 97 percent snap share

The Bucs seem to be the only team that can keep Christian McCaffrey in check. That said, he still found the end zone twice and scored over 20 fantasy points. He is having a special season and will win a lot of people championships come December.

Passing Game

Christian McCaffrey, RB- 16 percent TS, -6 percent AY

D.J. Moore, WR - 32 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE- 23 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR - 19 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Curtis Samuel had the big fantasy day with the rushing and receiving touchdown, but it was D.J. Moore seeing the large portion of the volume. Both of them are looking like WR3 with upside with Kyle Allen. Greg Olsen was solid after two disappointing weeks. He is a low-end TE1, but that is more about the TE landscape than it is Olsen.

Cincinnati Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB- 10 touches, 49 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB- 6 touches, 56 percent snap share

Remember last week I said Joe Mixon was getting the volume of an RB1 but the production of an RB3? Well this week, he had the volume of an RB3 but the production of a RB5. It's been pretty gross for the Bengals, but this week hit a new low. Wait for that big game and try to sell.

Passing Game

Auden Tate, WR- 32 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Tyler Boyd, WR- 18 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Alex Erickson, WR- 16 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Tyler Boyd might as well been on the side of a milk carton this week. He was in a great position and finished with only four fantasy points. Auden Tate really dominate passing game volume. Now would be a good time to try and package him in a deal. Alex Erickson is not really a thing yet, but this is a good way to show how three wide receiver volume could shape up if and when A.J. Green returns.

Cleveland Browns

Backfield

Nick Chubb, RB- 25 touches, 86 percent snap share

Dontrell Hilliard, RB- 2 touches, 15 percent snap share

Nick Chubb not only dominates volume, but he dominates fantasy points too. He is a must-start RB1 every week. Dontrell Hilliard is the handcuff to own here.

Passing Game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR- 31 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Jarvis Landry, WR- 14 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Nick Chubb, RB- 17 percent TS, -5 percent AY

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE- 17 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Odell Beckham Jr. had his biggest game in a month, which included an absolutely acrobatic catch. The volume is there and the production will follow. But it is frustrating that he has just one touchdown this season. Jarvis Landry let down this week, but he did have a near touchdown. He remains a safe-floor WR3 with upside in this offense. With David Njoku sidelined, Ricky Seals-Jones has become an important piece of this offense, scoring over 13 fantasy points in two of his last three games (with a donut sandwiched in between). Given the state of tight end right now, he is an actual waiver wire option.

Dallas Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 33 touches, 93 percent snap share

Tony Pollard, RB- 3 touches, 7 percent snap share

Ezekiel Elliott is an RB1. He is getting the necessary volume and putting up the numbers. If he plays, he's in your lineup.

Passing Game

Amari Cooper, WR- 5 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Michael Gallup, WR- 18 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Ced Wilson, WR- 15 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Jason Witten, TE- 18 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Amari Cooper left the game in Week 6 and is dealing with a thigh injury. If he misses time, Michael Gallup becomes a must-start high-end WR2, perhaps even an WR1 depending on the matchup. If Cooper suits up, he needs to be played. That would lower Gallup's ceiling, but either way their will be enough for both to eat against the Eagles in Week 7. Jason Witten is not sexy by any stretch, but given the volume, especially if Cooper misses time, he is in play given the state of the tight end position.

Denver Broncos

Backfield

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 17 touches, 46 percent snap share

Royce Freeman, RB- 16 touches, 63 percent snap share

There is a clear split here, but the Broncos emphasize the run that there is enough volume to make both backs fantasy relevant. Lindsay is on the slight heavy side of this split most weeks and has 14 red zone touches to Freeman's 11. That jumps to eight to just one for Freeman inside the five-yard line. Due to the split, Lindsay is an RB2 with the ceiling of an RB1 most weeks, while Freeman is an RB3 with ceiling of an RB2.

Passing Game

Courtland Sutton, WR- 31 percent TS, 64 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 12 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Royce Freeman, RB- 19 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Noah Fant, TE- 12 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Courtland Sutton is a WR2 for fantasy purposes. He is really the only option from this passing game you should look to get into your lineup weekly. Manny Sanders started off hot, but has cooled off in a major way. In fact, he has just four targets in his last two games combined. He is a flex option at best right now.

Detroit Lions

Backfield

Kerryon Johnson, RB- 15 touches, 71 percent snap share

J.D. McKissic, RB- 5 touches, 24 percent snap share

The snaps continue to be there for Kerryon Johnson, and while he had the vast majority of RB touches for the Lions, this was a great matchup and the Lions had the lead throughout. This was a fine game for Johnson, but it was still easy to come away feeling like you wanted more.

Passing Game

T.J. Hockenson, TE- 19 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR- 28 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR- 16 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Kenny Golladay put up big numbers in a tough matchup. He showed to be matchup proof and should consistently be valued as a WR2. T.J. Hockenson could have scored on two different plays and failed to do so both times. While he only put up six fantasy points, the volume is there. He is very much in play given the status of tight end. Marvin Jones is merely a boom-or-bust flex option. But there will be a lot more bust than boom.

Green Bay Packers

Backfield

Aaron Jones, RB- 15 touches, 49 percent snap share

Jamaal Williams, RB- 18 touches, 52 percent of snap share

Fantasy owners aren't going to like this, but Jamaal Williams is not going away anytime soon. In fact, he outperformed Aaron Jones in Week 6 and it wasn't close. The duo each ran 17 routes, Jones had seven targets to Williams five, both had four catches and it was Williams with four red zone touches to Jones' two. Williams was able to turn that volume into 136 yards and a score, while Jones had 60 yards and a fumble. Expect Jones to be the more productive fantasy runner, but there is very much so a split here. Due to that, Jones is more of an RB2, while Williams is more of an RB3 or flex option.

Passing Game

Geronimo Allison, WR- 18 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR- 5 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE- 13 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Allen Lazard, WR- 13 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Aaron Jones, RB- 18 percent TS, 12 percent AY

The Packers receiving core is all kinds of banged up right now. If both Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison are out, Allen Lazard will be in play in Week 7. He made the most of this opportunity, as the big body receiver put up 65 yards and a score against the Lions.

Houston Texans

Backfield

Duke Johnson, RB- 7 touches, 35 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde, RB- 27 touches, 63 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde continues to dominate volume here. Sure, Duke Johnson had four targets and scored a touchdown, but his floor is so low each week. This was not only the most points he's scored all season, it was his first time topping double-digits since Week 1. Try to sell him. Hyde is a low-end RB2/RB3 most weeks.

Passing Game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR- 29 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Keke Coutee, WR- 14 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Darren Fells, WR- 17 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Will Fuller V, WR- 21 percent TS, 44 percent AY

The Houston Texans led the NFL in should-be touchdowns in Week 6. Will Fuller V had three, while DeAndre Hopkins dropped one himself. Those who played Fuller will be left wondering what could have been. But, Hopkins usage is very strange. They were mostly throwing him the ball on third and short, and in short yardage, safe passes. The first round pick has been a flop so far this year, but his usage in Week 6 has been the strangest yet. Keke Coutee is just not happening right now in this offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fournette, RB- 26 touches, 95 percent snap share

We've been over this before: Leonard Fournette is an RB1. He is seeing monster volume and the touchdowns should come. Once they do, watch out.

Passing Game

Dede Westbrook, WR- 29 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Leonard Fournette, RB- 21 percent TS, 1 percent AY

D.J. Chark Jr., WR- 25 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Dede Westbrook was in a strong spot this week and was not able to take advantage. He once again showed to be the top target of Gardner Minshew II, but it is DJ Chark Jr that see's the vast majority of deep passes and end zone targets. Chark Jr is still a WR2 moving forward, while Westbrook is more of a flex option.

Kansas City Chiefs

Backfield

Damien Williams, RB- 2 touches, 38 percent snaps

LeSean McCoy, RB- 10 touches, 49 percent snaps

Darrel Williams, RB- 1 touch, 13 percent snaps

Damien Williams caught a touchdown from Patrick Mahomes late in the first quarter... and then did not see another touch in Week 6. The volume went to LeSean McCoy. While Williams had the touchdown, McCoy still had two red zone touches and had led all the Chiefs backs with six red zone snaps. McCoy is looking like the top play here, but even he is more of a low-end RB2 or flex, given the uncertainty.

Passing Game

Tyreek Hill, WR- 29 percent TS, 53 percent AY

Travis Kelce, TE- 18 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Demarcus Robinson, WR- 12 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Mecole Hardman, WR- 12 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Byron Pringle, WR- 9 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Back like he never left, Tyreek Hill reminded the fantasy world why he is a WR1. Travis Kelce is still searching for the patent Kelce game. He is still a must start option, but he hasn't looked like the unquestioned TE1 this season. In fact, Week 6 was his worse game of the season. Demarcus Robinson was the WR2 with Sammy Watkins out, but did nothing with it. He can be used in deeper leagues until Watkins returns. Then it's over... just like it appears to be for Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle.

Los Angeles Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB- 8 touches, 46 percent snap share

Melvin Gordon III, RB- 11 touches, 59 percent snap share

The duo shared work and ineffectiveness. It is looking like Melvin Gordon III is starting to take back the bulk of the work. It could take a couple weeks, but right now it looks to be trending that way. For now, consider Gordon a RB2, while Ekeler is looking more like an RB3, with upside.

Passing Game

Keenan Allen, WR- 14 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB- 10 percent TS, -2 percent AY

Hunter Henry - 21 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Mike Williams - 24 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Where in the world is Keenan Allen? After looking like a league-winner the first three weeks, he's gone on the side of a milk carton the last three weeks. He is a buy-low candidate right now, but if you have him, you almost have no choice but to hold him. Otherwise, you'd be selling for 50 cents on the dollar. Mike Williams has the production of a WR3 right now, but the volume indicates better days are on the horizon. Try to buy him for cheap right now. Welcome back, Hunter Henry! He didn't miss a beat and is a must start TE option.

Los Angeles Rams

Backfield

Malcolm Brown, RB- 11 touches, 66 percent snap share

Darrell Henderson, RB- 7 touch, 34 percent snap share

Neither Malcolm Brown or Darrell Henderson were able to replace Todd Gurley II. It was a tough matchup but still. If Gurley misses more time, Brown is looking more like an RB2, while Henderson is a flex option. When Gurley returns, both can be sent back to fantasy benches.

Passing Game

Robert Woods, WR- 17 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR- 25 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR- 13 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Gerald Everett, TE- 13 percent TS, 28 percent AY

This was a day to forget for the entire Rams offense. No one in the passing game finished with more than 25 receiving yards. Cooper Kupp is still a must start option. Gerald Everett may not have done much, but the volume he saw warrants him being a starting option moving forward, especially given how thin TE has become. As for Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, both are looking like boom-or-bust WR3. Woods is the safer option, but Cooks always has a potential blow up game in him.

Miami Dolphins

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB- 16 touches, 64 percent

Kalen Ballage, RB- 3 touches, 7 percent

Mark Walton, RB- 11 touches, 37 percent

Both Kenyan Drake and Mark Walton broke double-digits, but it was Kalen Ballage who scored the touchdown. Still, Walton has replaced Ballage in the rotation here. This was a rare close game for the Dolphins. Drake is more of a flex option, while Walton is a deep league, bye week replacement option.

Passing Game

DeVante Parker, WR- 10 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Mike Gesicki, TE- 17 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Preston Williams, WR- 14 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Albert Wilson, WR- 14 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Two of the top targets for the Dolphins were the running backs. Preston Williams, Albert Wilson and DeVante Parker are all boom-or-bust options. Mike Gesicki is a bye week replacement option.

Minnesota Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB- 18 touches, 65 percent snap share

Alexander Mattison, RB- 14 touches, 31 percent snap share

The Eagles defense is very stout up front, which took its toll on Dalvin Cook. He did not put up the fantasy production we have become accustomed too, but he did find the end zone and showcases his safe floor. Still, its concerning to see Alexander Mattison used as much as he was. Sure, it was a tough opponent and the Vikings were playing with a lead, but this is the most work Mattison has seen all season.

Passing Game

Adam Thielen, WR- 29 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Kyle Rudolph, TE- 11 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR- 39 percent TS, 65 percent AY

Stefon Diggs blew up in a big way in Week 6 catching three touchdowns and 167 yards. It could have been even bigger as he had a couple drops. This was the perfect matchup as the Eagles are strong against the run but really bad against the pass. If you are not trying to sell Diggs high now, you are doing things wrong. The same can be said for Adam Thielen, who has been super touchdown dependent this season.

New England Patriots

Backfield

James White, RB- 11 touches, 39 percent snap share

Sony Michel, RB- 24 touches, 51 percent snap share

Brandon Bolden, RB- 5 touches, 13 percent snap share

Those who drafted Sony Michel finally got the big game they were hoping for... but still felt robbed as Tom Brady vultured two touchdowns. James White is still the top pass catching back, but the third RB whether it be Rex Burkhead or Brandon Bolden, or both, will steal work away. This is a very annoying fantasy situation. Both Michel and White are more low-end RB2 or flex plays depending on the week.

Passing Game

Julian Edelman, WR- 37 percent TS, percent AY

James White, RB- 22 percent TS, percent AY

Julian Edelman is one of the safest plays in fantasy football. He needs to be started weekly. With Josh Gordon injuring his knee, it weas Edelman and James White that were the top targets in the passing game. If Gordon misses time, Jakobi Meyeres (10 percent TS, 17 percent AY) and Gunner Olszewski (7 percent TS, 11 percent AY) look like the next man up.

New Orleans Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB- 18 touches, 60 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB- 11 touches, 42 percent snap share

Neither Alvin Kamara or Latavius Murray had big Week 6's. Kamara came in a little banged up, but still led in snaps and touches, although it was a season-high in touches for Murray. Alvin Kamara has broke 17 fantasy points just twice this season, including three straight below that mark. It's worth a shot to try and offer your RB1 for him (unless you got another elite option).

Passing Game

Michael Thomas, WR- 35 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB- 24 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Ted Ginn, WR- 18 percent TS, 61 percent AY

Jared Cook - 9 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Michael Thomas continues to be a super safe play. He hasn't missed a beat and has scored 16+ fantast points in every game this season. Jared Cook is the third target of Teddy B, behind Thomas and Kamara. He has once again become a viable option, given the state of the position.

New York Giants

Backfield

Jon Hilliman, RB- 13 touches, 63 percent snap share

Elijhaa Penny, RB- 4 touches, 40 percent snap share

Jon Hilliman led the way for the Giants in Week 6 and was cut the very next day. Saquon Barkley is looking like he could return in Week 7 and should be fired up immediately if he returns. If Wayne Gallman leads the way, he will be a RB2 for fantasy purposes.

Passing Game

Rhett Ellison, TE- 24 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Golden Tate, WR- 31 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Darius Slayton, WR- 28 percent TS, 50 percent AY

The Giants were without their three top offensive weapons. If Sterling Shepard misses more time, Golden Tate should continue to see heavy volume. Let's hope Evan Engram is good to go Week 7, cause he has every tight ends dream matchup against the Cardinals. If he is out, Rhett Ellison is actually in play.

New York Jets

Backfield

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 15 touches, 85 percent snap share

Lev Bell continues to see the volume of an RB1, but we are waiting on the production to catch up. The TD saved his week in Week 6. It wasn't an awful week, but expectations were higher with Sam Darnold back. It won't get any easier with the Pats up next week, but the schedule opens after that. Buy low if you can.

Passing Game

Jamison Crowder, WR- 29 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Demaryius Thomas, WR- 16 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Robby Anderson, 26 percent TS, 46 percent AY

Welcome back Sammy D! With Sam Darnold back, both Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder are fantasy viable. Both are looking like WR3, with Crowder better in PPR formats. Anderson is more boom-or-bust. It won't be easy next week against the Pats, but if they are on waivers, stash them. Crowder if the preferred play in Week 7.

Philadelphia Eagles

Backfield

Miles Sanders, RB- 6 touches, 30 percent snap share

Jordan Howard, RB- 13 touches, 63 percent snap share

Jordan Howard led in volume and was really the primary ball carrier, with Miles Sadners only having three carries. But, Sanders had all three of the Eagles RB2 targets, catching all of them for 86 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Howard is the safer play of the two, but Miles Sanders has higher upside, as he is the better pass catcher. Because they take away from each other, both are RB3 or flex plays most weeks.

Passing Game

Dallas Goedert, TE- 18 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Zach Ertz, TE- 23 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery, WR- 30 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR- 18 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery contiues to get the job done regardless of matchup. The Eagles face some tough defenses in the coming weeks, so selling high is not a bad idea. But I will admit Alshon has proved me wrong time and time again this year. Zach Ertz has failed to live up to last years expectations. He is still a must start tight end, but clearly his ceiling is a lot lower. Perhaps you can acquire him for a discount, if the person who drafted him is frustrated.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB- 23 touches, 50 percent snap share

Benny Snell Jr., RB- 18 touches, 48 percent snap share

Remember when everyone was panicking about James Conner? Remember when he averaged just 10.57 fantasy PPG in the first three weeks? That numbers jumps to 22.97 fantasy PPG over the last three weeks. The Steelers have been throwing a bunch to the RBs and Conner is once again looking like an RB1. As for Benny Snell Jr, he is a flex option with upside while Jaylen Samuels is sidelined.

Passing Game

James Conner, RB- 35 percent TS, -10 percent AY

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR- 20 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Diontae Johnson, WR- 10 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Vance McDonald, TE- 5 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Poor JuJu, man. The Steelers have attempted just 27.3 passes per game since Week 3, the second fewest in the NFL in that span (Jets: 26.7). JuJu Smith-Schuster was drafted with hopes of finishing as the WR1 this year. He will be lucky to hold WR2 value the rest of the way. It's tough to sell him now given the awful production in Week 6 and the fact that the Steelers have a bye in Week 7. No one else is usable.

San Francisco 49ers

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, 20 touches, 55 percent snap share

Matt Breida, 17 touches, 35 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert,4 touches, 9 percent snap share

This was looking more like a two-headed monster this week, with Raheem Mostert being the clear third option. There has been enough volume to sustain both Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida as RB2's or flex options each week. It is worth noting that Tevin Coleman was the only 49ers back with a red zone snap (12) or touch (7) in Week 6. He is the lead option.

Passing Game

George Kittle, TE- 26 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Deebo Samuel, WR- 16 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Dante Pettis, WR- 19 percent TS, 14 percent AY

George Kittle is the top option in the passing game and a must start fantasy play. But, while it didn't translate into fantasy production this week, Dante Pettis is looking once again like the WR1 for this team. Try to acquire him before the opportunity turns into production.

Seattle Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB- 28 touches, 80 percent snap share

C.J. Prosise, RB- 4 touches, 20 percent snap share

Chris Carson may not be valued as an RB1 universally yet, but the volume is very much so there. Perhaps you can try to buy high, and still not have to pay full price, but Carson is very much so an RB1.

Passing Game

Chris Carson, RB- 13 percent TS, 0 percent AY

D.K. Metcalf, WR- 16 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR- 16 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Jaron Brown, WR- 16 percent TS, 16 percent AY

The lack of targets for Tyler Lockett is frustrating. The pair of him and Russell Wilson is so efficient and effective, that on most teams Lockett would be seeing 10+ targets a week. D.K. Metcalf is a boom or bust option, while Jaron Brown could slide in as the third target with Will Dissly injured.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Backfield

Ronald Jones, RB- 4 touches, 17 percent snap share

Peyton Barber, RB- 8 touches, 23 percent snap share

Dare Ogunbowale, RB- 4 touches, 57 percent snap share

This was a day to forget for most of the Bucs, including the running backs. It was an especially bad day for Ronald Jones II, who saw the fewest snaps, and despite scoring a touchdown, he only had four touches. A lot of that is due to the fact that they were down multiple scores and Bruce Arians is more comfortable with Dare Ogunbowale in pass protection. But still, it's harder than ever to trust any back from this backfield.

Passing Game

Chris Godwin, WR- 23 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Dare Ogunbowale, RB- 10 percent TS, 1 percent AY

O.J. Howard, TE- 8 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR- 33 percent TS, 40 percent AY

A week after being shut out, the Bucs went early and often to Mike Evans who dominate volume and had a fine fantasy day. But is was still Chris Godwin aka the new number one in Tampa, who scored the most fantasy points. That could have been different, as Evans dropped a long one right off his hands. Lastly, it is one step forward, two back for O.J. Howard. Howard had a drop, a target that went for an interception (not his fault) and saw Cameron Brate catch a touchdown. He is droppable.

Tennessee Titans

Backfield

Derrick Henry, RB- 16 touches, 57 percent snap share

Dion Lewis, RB- 4 touches, 39 percent snap share

Both Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis scored fewer than five fantasy points in Week 6. That's hard to do. Still, Henry dominated volume. He may not always have the production of an RB1, but he will always have the opportunity of one.

Passing Game

Delanie Walker, TE- 18 percent TS, 19 percent AY

A.J. Brown, WR- 12 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Corey Davis, WR- 15 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR- 18 percent TS, 13 percent AY

There's no rhyme or reason to the breakdown of targets here on a week-to-week basis. It is also a very low ceiling offense. Just stay away from this passing game, except for Delanie Walker, but that is cause he has a pulse, see's some targets and is a tight end.

Washington Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, 25 touches, 64 percent snap share

Chris Thompson, 5 touches, 21 percent snap share

Interim coach Bill Callahan wasn't lying when he said he wants to establish the run. But, this was also a rare game where Washington was playing with a lead. That won't happen often, making Chris Thompson still the preferred play of the two in PPR. Both are more flex options than anything.

Passing Game

Chris Thompson, 13 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Terry McLaurin, 29 percent TS, 60 percent AY

Paul Richardson, 17 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Trey Quinn, 17 percent TS, 6 percent AY

"Scary" Terry McLaurin is simply awesome. As long as Case Keenum is start for Washington, McLaurin needs to be valued as a WR2 in fantasy. He is seeing a heavy amount of targets and more than half this teams air yards. He is really the only option to trust in this passing game.

