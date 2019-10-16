Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Mike Nugent vs. New York Jets Nugent might not be Stephen Gostkowski, but he's going to get plenty of opportunities to product for fantasy fans. He'll be in a good spot this week, when the Patriots face a Jets defense that's allowed an average of 10 fantasy points per game to visiting kickers in 2019. vs. Matt Bryant vs. Los Angeles Rams Bryant is coming off a solid, 10-point performance in a loss to the Cardinals. He's a nice option for owners this week too, as the Falcons host a Rams defense that's allowed 15 field-goal attempts and an average of almost 10 fantasy points per game to enemy booters. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. Houston Texans Vinatieri had a slow start to the season, but he has scored 10 or more fantasy points in two of his last three games. Next up is a date with the Texans, who have allowed an average of 10 fantasy points per game to home kickers. The veteran could be on the waiver wire, too. vs. Josh Lambo vs. Cincinnati Bengals Lambo is coming off a six-point stinker in a loss to the Saints, but I like him to rebound in a plus-matchup against the Bengals. No team has allowed more fantasy points to visiting kickers, and they've also allowed the second-most field goal makes overall this season. Start 'Em: Harrison Butker at Denver Broncos (Thur.), Dan Bailey at Detroit Lions

Sleepers: Jason Myers vs. Baltimore Ravens, Zane Gonzalez at New York Giants

