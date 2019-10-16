Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Mike Nugent vs. New York Jets
Nugent might not be Stephen Gostkowski, but he's going to get plenty of opportunities to product for fantasy fans. He'll be in a good spot this week, when the Patriots face a Jets defense that's allowed an average of 10 fantasy points per game to visiting kickers in 2019.
Adam Vinatieri vs. Houston Texans
Vinatieri had a slow start to the season, but he has scored 10 or more fantasy points in two of his last three games. Next up is a date with the Texans, who have allowed an average of 10 fantasy points per game to home kickers. The veteran could be on the waiver wire, too.
Josh Lambo vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Lambo is coming off a six-point stinker in a loss to the Saints, but I like him to rebound in a plus-matchup against the Bengals. No team has allowed more fantasy points to visiting kickers, and they've also allowed the second-most field goal makes overall this season.
Start 'Em: Harrison Butker at Denver Broncos (Thur.), Dan Bailey at Detroit Lions
Sleepers: Jason Myers vs. Baltimore Ravens, Zane Gonzalez at New York Giants
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Matt Prater vs. Minnesota Vikings
Prater is coming off a huge performance on Monday night, scoring 21 fantasy points in a loss to the Lions. I wouldn't chase the points though, as kickers have attempted just seven field goals and averaged a mere 5.4 fantasy points when facing the Vikings this season.
Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Indianapolis Colts
Fairbairn has struggled a bit this season, scoring six or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games. I'd keep him on the sidelines in Week 7, as the Texans face a Colts defense that's surrendered just 6.2 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers at home.
Jake Elliott vs. Dallas Cowboys
Elliott scored nine fantasy points last week, and it might have been 11 had he not thrown an interception (weird, I know). Still, I'd temper my expectations against the Cowboys. Opposing kickers have averaged just seven fantasy points per game against them this season.
Eddy Pineiro vs. New Orleans Saints
Pineiro has proven to be a matchup-based starter, but that is not the case this week when the Bears host the Saints. Their defense has been tough on kickers, allowing just two field-goal conversions and a mere two fantasy points per contest to the position on the road.
Sit 'Em: Dustin Hopkins vs. San Francisco 49ers, Randy Bullock at Jacksonville Jaguars
Busts: Wil Lutz at Chicago Bears, Brandon McManus vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thur.)
