Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Tight ends

Byes: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Mark Andrews vs. Seattle Seahawks Is this low-hanging fruit? Yes it is, but there's four teams on a bye and the tight end position is super thin. Enter Andrews, who ranks sixth in targets and averages 24 routes run per game. He's a virtual must start against the Seahawks, who have allowed almost six catches per game and the fifth-most fantasy points to enemy tight ends after six weeks. vs. Hunter Henry vs. Tennessee Titans Henry returned to action last week and made an immediate impact with a pair of touchdown catches and 30 fantasy points in a loss to the Steelers. He'll be a solid option once again, as the Chargers face a Titans defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points per touch to enemy tight ends this season. Henry could be a free agent in shallow leagues. vs. Gerald Everett vs. Atlanta Falcons Everett failed to meet expectations last week, but he might have had a long touchdown had Jared Goff not missed him. I'd stick with him as a No. 1 option in what is a plus-matchup against the Falcons, who have given up an average of 2.8 fantasy points per touch to enemy tight ends. Everett might be available in shallow leagues after last week's stinker. vs. Noah Fant vs. Kansas City Chiefs The tight end position is super thin right now, and that's before the four teams on byes. As a result, Fant is going to end up in plenty of starting fantasy lineups based on a matchup against the Chiefs. Their defense has allowed an average of almost eight catches per game, not to mention the fourth-most fantasy points to the position in 2019. Start 'Em: Darren Waller at Green Bay Packers, T.J. Hockenson vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sleepers: Dawson Knox vs. Miami Dolphins, Darren Fells at Indianapolis Colts

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Eric Ebron vs. Houston Texans Ebron is going to be a starter in a lot of leagues, but he'll remain a touchdown-dependent option against the Texans. He ranks 20th in targets, 31st in routes run per game and has averaged just 1.46 fantasy points on red-zone routes. Houston hasn't allowed a touchdown catch to a tight end either, so Ebron could be in for a stinker of a stat line this week. vs. Delanie Walker vs. Los Angeles Chargers Walker has struggled in recent weeks, scoring 10.7 fantasy points over his last three games ... combined. He also ranks just 21st in targets among tight ends in that time, and his target share in the Titans' offense has dropped from 19.3 percent (Weeks 1-3) to 11.5 percent (Week 4-6). The Chargers have also allowed just 3.5 catches a game to tight ends. vs. Tyler Eifert vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy fans in need might look to Eifert as a one-week solution, but I'd seek a different alternative. He ranks just 28th in routes run and has averaged a mere 3.7 targets per game, not to mention his two routes run per game in the red zone. With C.J. Uzomah also absorbing targets and a matchup against the Jaguars next, Eifert still needs to be on the bench. vs. Trey Burton vs. New Orleans Saints Burton, a top-10 fantasy tight end last season, has failed to score more than six fantasy points through his first four games of 2019. He's not in a good spot to break that trend either, as the Saints have given up an average of just four catches a game and one touchdown to tight ends. Their defense has also allowed the eighth-fewest points to the position. Sit 'Em: Kyle Rudolph at Detroit Lions, Ryan Griffin vs. New England Patriots (Mon.)

Busts: Jared Cook at Chicago Bears, Jack Doyle vs. Houston Texans

