Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Running backs

Byes: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - David Montgomery vs. New Orleans Saints Montgomery will no doubt be a flex starter on plenty of fantasy teams this week, but I'd temper expectations against the Saints. Running backs have averaged a mere 78 rushing yards a game against them, not to mention an average of fewer than 19 fantasy points per game. In what could be a low-scoring affair, starting the rookie is a risk. vs. Duke Johnson vs. Indianapolis Colts Johnson found the end zone and scored a season-high 13.4 fantasy points in last week's win over the Chiefs, but he still played second fiddle to Carlos Hyde in both snaps played and touches. I wouldn't chase the points this week, as he'll face a Colts team that's allowed just 40.8 receiving yards and the eighth-fewest points to runners. vs. Jamaal Williams vs. Oakland Raiders Williams came out of nowhere last week to lead the Packers backfield in snaps, touches and fantasy points ... ahead of Aaron Jones. Does this mean there's been a changing of the guard? It's unlikely, and I wouldn't expect such high usage against the Raiders. Also, Oakland has allowed just one back to finish better than the RB24 against them. vs. Adrian Peterson vs. San Francisco 49ers Peterson was a popular flex option last week, and he thrived with 136 scrimmage yards and 15.6 fantasy points. Unfortunately, that statistical well is going to run dry when he faces the 49ers. Their defense hasn't given up a touchdown to a runner this season, and the position is averaging a league-low 12.5 fantasy points against them. vs. Kenyan Drake vs. Tennessee Titans Drake was considered a viable flex option last week in what was a plus-matchup against the Redskins, but he finished with a modest 13 fantasy points. He also lost touches to both Mark Walton and Kalen Ballage, so the trend of Drake being in a backfield committee continues. With so much up in the air, we hate the Drake again. Sit 'Em: LeSean McCoy at Denver Broncos (Thur.), Tarik Cohen vs. New Orleans Saints

Busts: Joe Mixon vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Melvin Gordon at Tennessee Titans

