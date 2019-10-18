Fantasy matchups: Everything you need to know for Week 7

Dolphins at Bills (at 1pm ET)

Must Play: QB Josh Allen

Start: WR John Brown

Beware: Dolphins and Bills backfield

Sit: WR DeVante Parker; WR Preston Williams

Injuries to monitor: WR John Brown (groin)

Key Game Facts

-- Miami has allowed a top-15 fantasy QB in every game

-- Miami has also allowed a top-25 fantasy WR in every game

-- Opposing QBs are completing +12 percent of their attempts above expectation against Miami (highest rate in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats)

When the Dolphins have the ball: Miami is in full-on evaluation mode, and actually started Mark Walton over Kenyan Drake coming out of their bye last week. Now, Drake ended up leading the backfield in touches (16 to 11) and snaps (46 to 32) over Walton against Washington, but it is clear that Kalen Ballage (4 snaps, 3 touches) has been demoted. Drake is on the FLEX borderline in PPR leagues with four teams on a bye, but you're avoiding this entire team in fantasy if you can. It doesn't matter if Josh Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick is under center... Neither DeVante Parker nor Preston Williams are attractive punt plays against the Bills secondary. The Dolphins implied scoring total (by Vegas) is a lowly 12 points this week.

When the Bills have the ball: Josh Allen is about to go on another league-winning tear, and it'll start here in Week 7 against Miami. Dating back to last year, Allen has recorded 18 or more fantasy points in 9-of-11 games since returning from a mid-season elbow injury in his rookie year. Miami has gotten burnt to a crisp by speedsters Marquise Brown (4/147/2) and Terry McLaurin (4/100/2), making John Brown one of the highest ceiling WR2 plays in fantasy this week. Brown popped up on the injury report with a groin injury mid-week, but has gotten in limited practices and should be able to play. Cole Beasley's targets have ping-ponged all over the place this season, but he's in play in PPR leagues against Miami's paper-thin secondary. Zay Jones getting traded to Oakland may open up some opportunity for Beasley while Duke Williams will round out the Bills three-receiver sets. Buffalo will get rookie Devin Singletary (hamstring) back healthy this week, which makes projecting the backfield a little more difficult. Singletary flashed with 155 total yards on just 15 touches in Weeks 1-2, but Iron Born Frank Gore will stay involved on early-downs. The matchup is right, but you can't start Singletary or Gore with much confidence. It sounds like the Bills might have Tyler Kroft (ankle) for the first time this season, which hurts Dawson Knox's low-end streaming appeal in this matchup.

Jaguars at Bengals (at 1 p.m. ET)

Must Play: RB Leonard Fournette; WR D.J. Chark

Start: QB Gardner Minshew; WR Dede Westbrook; WR Tyler Boyd

Beware: RB Joe Mixon

Sleeper: WR Auden Tate

Injuries to monitor: WR A.J. Green (ankle)

Key Game Facts

-- The Bengals have allowed 328, 138, 208, 242, and 145 yards from scrimmage to the 49ers, Bills, Steelers, Cardinals, and Ravens backfield over the last five weeks

-- No team is allowing a run of 10 or more yards more often than the Bengals (16.7 percent)

-- Leonard Fournette has gained 10 or more yards on 13 percent of his carries this season, the sixth-highest rate in the NFL

When the Jaguars have the ball: Leonard Fournette has touch counts of 21, 31, 27, and 26 over the last month and has a dream matchup against this Bengals front-seven that is getting wrecked both on the ground and through the air by opposing backs. He is arguably the No. 1 RB play for Week 7. Cincinnati will be without starting cornerbacks Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) and William Jackson (shoulder) against Jacksonville, elevating Gardner Minshew back into the streaming fray and making D.J. Chark a must play. Chark was held under wraps last week (3/43), but his target share has been as consistent as they come. Chark has seen at least 24 percent of Minshew's passing looks in 4-of-5 games. Dede Westbrook hasn't had a monster game yet, but this could be the week with all of the Bengals issues in the secondary. Westbrook has eight or more targets in 3 of his last 4 games.

When the Bengals have the ball: Joe Mixon is tough to bench with four teams on a bye and the Jags' front-seven has quietly been struggling against the run, but there is no way you can start Mixon with any confidence this weekend. Not only is the Bengals offensive line struggling, but Mixon hasn't been an every-down workhorse. Over the Bengals first six games, Gio Bernard has run more routes and seen more targets than Mixon. In fact, Mixon saw at least four targets in 8-of-14 games last season and has met that mark just twice so far. Tyler Boyd is still on the WR2 radar this week after disappointing in Week 6 (3/10 receiving), especially now that Jalen Ramsey is a Ram. Over the last three weeks without Ramsey, Jacksonville's secondary has allowed the 10th-most PPR points to opposing wideouts with Courtland Sutton (6/62/2), Emmanuel Sanders (5/104), D.J. Moore (6/91), and Michael Thomas (8/89) all finding plenty of success. On that note, Auden Tate has seen six or more targets in four-straight games and remains a sleeper WR4 in this plus matchup.

Vikings at Lions (at 1 p.m. ET)

Must Play: RB Dalvin Cook

Start: RB Kerryon Johnson; WR Kenny Golladay

Beware: QB Kirk Cousins; WR Stefon Diggs

Sit: QB Matthew Stafford; WR Marvin Jones

Key Game Facts

-- Matthew Stafford has finished as the QB17 or worse in six-straight games against the Vikings

-- Only Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey, Le'Veon Bell, Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon, and Derrick Henry have seen a higher share of their team's carries than Kerryon Johnson since Week 3

-- Kerryon Johnson is second in the NFL in carries inside-the-five (7) since Week 3

When the Vikings have the ball: You don't need anyone to tell you to start Dalvin Cook, so let's focus on Minnesota's pass attack in this space. Kirk Cousins was in two perfect matchups against the Giants and Eagles in each of the past two weeks and he smashed with 300 yards and multiple scores in both contests. Now, Cousins has to go on the road to face a quietly stingy Lions secondary. Detroit is allowing the league's third-lowest completion rate and 10th-fewest fantasy points per pass attempt. I'd consider streaming Daniel Jones or Gardner Minshew over Cousins this week. It hasn't been pretty at times, but Adam Thielen has 75 yards or scored a touchdown in 5-of-6 games this season. Stefon Diggs entered Week 6 as fantasy's WR52 and exited as WR16 after dismantling the Eagles secondary for 7/167/3. While it was great to see Diggs' ceiling once again, we know the Vikings want to establish the run every week and Detroit got stud CB Darius Slay back from injury last week. You probably don't have many better options with four teams on a bye, but don't be surprised if Diggs regresses back to his 2019 norm against the Lions.

When the Lions have the ball: It's not easy to run on the Vikings front-seven, but fantasy owners have to be thrilled that Kerryon Johnson is finally free. Since the team cut C.J. Anderson after Week 2, Johnson has played over 70 percent of the team's snaps and has handled 14 of the 15 possible red-zone carries over the last three games. Johnson's bellcow usage keeps him firmly on the RB2 radar in Week 7. Matthew Stafford is quietly having one of the best seasons of his career, but he's a low-floor option this week against a Vikings defense that has had his number recently. Over his past six games against Mike Zimmer's unit, Stafford has been limited to 5:2 TD-to-INT ratio and hasn't exceeded 250 yards once. Kenny Golladay has seen eight or more targets in every game so far and, per my subjective eye test, Kenny G looks borderline un-guardable right now. Golladay's volume is as consistent as it comes, too. Meanwhile, Marvin Jones has taken a clear backseat to Golladay this season. Jones' target share (17 percent) and share of air yards (24 percent) pales in comparison to Golladay (26 percent TS; 33 percent AY). Jones is a boom-or-bust WR3 in this matchup while T.J. Hockenson is a boom-or-bust streamer here. Hockenson should have scored a touchdown last week against the Packers -- he dropped a perfectly-placed pass in the endzone and Stafford tried to hit him on a screen inside-the-five -- but the rookie has remained inconsistent weekly.

Raiders at Packers (at 1 p.m. ET)

Start: RB Aaron Jones; TE Darren Waller; RB Josh Jacobs

Beware: QB Aaron Rodgers

Injuries to monitor: WR Davante Adams (toe); WR Geronimo Allison (concussion, chest); Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle, knee); WR Tyrell Williams (foot)

Key Game Facts

-- The Packers defense is allowing the 5th-most YPC, 3rd-most fantasy points per rush, and 2nd-highest success rate to opposing running backs

-- The Packers have allowed an RB2 (top-24 finish) or better in every game this season

-- The last five backs to face Green Bay have finished as RB16 or better

When the Raiders have the ball: Josh Jacobs' ceiling is as high as it gets this week, but we just have to hope Oakland keeps up the scoring pace with the Packers on the road. HC Jon Gruden keeps playing Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington when the Raiders have gotten behind on the scoreboard this season. The Packers haven't faced many good tight ends this season, but Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert combined for 9/91/1 in Week 4 and T.J. Hockenson should have scored a TD last week. 61 percent of Waller's targets have come when he is split out wide from the Raiders formation this season, and he has at least a five-inch height advantage over Packers CBs Jaire Alexander and Tramon Williams. The Raiders will be without Tyrell Williams (foot) again as the Raiders No. 1 wideout is dealing with plantar fasciitis. Newly acquired Zay Jones, Trevor Davis, and Hunter Renfrow will comprise the Raiders three-receiver sets.

When the Packers have the ball: In the four games they have played together this season, Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams have split snaps (52 percent to 49 percent) and touches (67 to 52) fairly evenly. Jones is still a low-end RB1 play this week with four teams out on a bye, but Williams will remain heavily involved in the Packers newly balanced offense. Green Bay has shifted from passing on a league-leading 63 percent of first and second downs last year to a more balanced attack under HC Matt LaFleur this season (54 percent pass). Barring a surprise, the Packers will be without all three of their starting wideouts against Oakland. Allen Lazard and Jake Kumerow will be the Packers starters in two-receiver sets. Aaron Rodgers is nearly impossible to bench through the byes, but he hasn't tallied 3 passing touchdowns in a game in over a calendar year. Not having any healthy wideouts doesn't help either. In theory, all of the Packers injuries at receiver helps Jimmy Graham's fantasy outlook... I just have zero confidence that Graham is still effective at this stage of his career.

Rams at Falcons (at 1 p.m. ET)

Must Play: Everyone in this game

Stream and Pray: Gerald Everett

Injuries to monitor: RB Todd Gurley (quad); Malcolm Brown (ankle)

Key Game Facts

-- Atlanta has allowed a QB1 (top-12) performance in five-straight games with Marcus Mariota, Deshaun Watson, and Kyler Murray posting top-5 fantasy results over the last three weeks

-- The Falcons are allowing an NFL-high 66.7 percent success rate on deep passes

-- Jared Goff is throwing deep (20 or more yards) on just 6.2 percent of his attempts, the third-lowest rate in the league

When the Rams have the ball: Jared Goff and the Rams offense has been exposed over the last few weeks for a few different reasons. L.A.'s offensive line has regressed significantly after losing two starters this offseason and they'll now have to replace starting G Joe Noteboom who tore his ACL last week. The good news for Week 7 is that the Falcons front-seven is generating the league's lowest pressure rate so far (18.3 percent). After getting manhandled by the 49ers defense, the Falcons inept secondary and weak pass rush likely won't expose the Rams weaknesses. Falcons CB Desmond Trufant (toe) being ruled out for Week 7 doesn't help, either. All of the Rams receivers are must-starts this week and I'm expecting Robert Woods to bust his slump in a big way here. Woods ranks 12th in the league in targets and 15th in expected fantasy points but is 39th in PPR points per game. Gerald Everett should have scored a wide-open touchdown late against the 49ers last week, but Goff over-threw him by 5 yards down the sideline. Everett (18 routes on 30 dropbacks) is still splitting time with Tyler Higbee (11 routes), but this matchup obviously keeps him on the streaming radar here. Todd Gurley (quad) is trending towards returning while Malcolm Brown (ankle) may miss this week. Gurley is an obvious high-end RB2 this week if he suits up while rookie Darrell Henderson needs to be stashed in all leagues.

When the Falcons have the ball: Matt Ryan has now thrown for 300 yards in six-straight games to start the season and has produced top-10 fantasy results in four of his last five games. The Rams elite pass rush is generating the league's third-highest pressure rate, but Ryan and Co. need to be locked-in to all fantasy lineups this weekend. Without Aqib Talib (IR) and Marcus Peters (traded), Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley have nuclear upside this week -- especially if Jalen Ramsey does not play on his short week after being traded. Because the Falcons defense can't stop anyone, it keeps their offense with their foot on the gas throughout and both Austin Hooper and Devonta Freeman have been the primary beneficiaries of Atlanta's extreme pass volume. There is no reason that won't continue in what should be a shootout. Freeman has not been consistent on the ground largely because the Falcons don't ever have a chance to run the ball, but he has three or more receptions in every game this season and has distanced himself from backup Ito Smith.

Texans at Colts (at 1 p.m. ET)

Must Play: QB Deshaun Watson; WR T.Y. Hilton; WR DeAndre Hopkins

Start: WR Will Fuller; RB Marlon Mack; RB Carlos Hyde

Sit: TE Eric Ebron

Stream: QB Jacoby Brissett

Injuries to monitor: WR Kenny Stills (hamstring)

Key Game Facts

-- T.Y. Hilton's last five games against Houston: 5/175/2, 3/14, 4/115, 9/199, 5/85

-- Houston is allowing 31.0 PPR points per game to receivers aligned out wide, second-most

-- Hilton aligns out wide on 78 percent of his snaps, per Next Gen Stats

When the Texans have the ball: DeAndre Hopkins hasn't produced like the fantasy stud he was in 2018, but he has seen at least 20 percent of the Texans targets in every game so far this season. While volume isn't a concern for Nuk, the only issue is that he's seen just one target in the endzone after leading the league last year (19). I'm betting that normalizes very soon. Will Fuller did everything within his power to not score a touchdown last week. Fuller is still a positive regression candidate as he ranks second among receivers in air yards per game and only has one good game to show for it. Carlos Hyde has at least 16 touches in four-straight games and is on the low-RB2 radar against a Colts front-seven that is allowing the seventh-most yards per carry (4.71) to opposing backs. Duke Johnson (128 routes) continues to play more than Hyde (96) on passing downs, but he has just 9 receptions over the last month to show for it. The Texans have increased their two tight end usage without Kenny Stills (hamstring) over the last two weeks, so Stills potentially returning may hurt Darren Fells and Jordan Akins' desperation streaming appeal.

When the Colts have the ball: Indy's side of this game is about as straight-forward as it gets for fantasy. T.Y. Hilton is a no-brainer top-5 receiver play this week while Marlon Mack is a locked-in RB2. Mack has handled 18 or more touches in all but one game this year and has quietly been more involved in the passing game, seeing at least 3 targets in three of his past four games. The Texans held down the Chiefs running game last week, but they allowed at least 88 yards on the ground in their four prior contests.

49ers at Redskins (at 1 p.m. ET)

Must Play: TE George Kittle

Start: RB Tevin Coleman; RB Matt Breida

Beware: WR Terry McLaurin

Sit: RB Adrian Peterson

Stream: QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Injuries to monitor: Chris Thompson (toe)

Key Game Facts

-- San Francisco's defense is allowing the second-fewest fantasy points per carry and third-fewest points per pass attempt

-- Per Next Gen Stats, the 49ers front-seven is generating pressure at the league's second-highest rate (34.7 percent) despite rarely blitzing (20.6 percent; fifth-lowest rate)

When the 49ers have the ball: Since returning two weeks ago, Tevin Coleman leads San Francisco's backfield in both touches (36) and snaps (45 percent) over Matt Breida (31 touches, 35 percent snap rate). More importantly, Coleman has been reinstalled as the 49ers red-zone back. HC Kyle Shanahan has played Coleman on 12 of the team's 13 snaps inside of the 10-yard line in Weeks 5-6 while Matt Breida has logged just two inside-10 snaps all season long. While Breida is going to have to rely on big plays for his touchdown chances, he and Coleman are both rock-solid RB2/FLEX plays this week. Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick are the only QBs that have failed to post at least 18 fantasy points against Washington this season, putting Jimmy Garoppolo firmly on the streaming radar in Week 7. Unfortunately, none of these receivers outside of George Kittle are playable in fantasy. Dante Pettis' usage continues to increase weekly but Garropplo continues to spread the ball around fairly evenly between Pettis, Marquise Goodwin, and Deebo Samuel.

When the Redskins have the ball: Washington was able to establish the run last week against Miami, allowing Adrian Peterson to turn back the clocks one last time (25 touches, 136 yards from scrimmage). That likely won't happen again against the 49ers tenacious front-seven. Terry McLaurin is the only Redskin who should come close to fantasy lineups this week, but this obviously a tough draw for the talented rookie. McLaurin has been incredible and so is San Francisco's defense. The Bengals ended up dicing up the Niners in a game they trailed throughout and JuJu Smith-Schuster hit a big play against them, but they held Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Odell Beckham, and Rams wideouts all relatively in check.

Cardinals at Giants (at 1 p.m. ET)

Must Play: TE Evan Engram

Start: RB Saquon Barkley; QB Kyler Murray; WR Larry Fitzgerald; WR Golden Tate

Stream: QB Daniel Jones

Injuries to monitor: RB David Johnson (ankle); WR Christian Kirk (ankle)

Key Game Facts

-- Kyler Murray is getting pressured on 12.4 percent of his pass attempts, the lowest rate in the NFL

-- Murray is releasing his passes in under 2.5 seconds on 57 percent of his attempts, the fourth-highest rate

When the Cardinals have the ball: After a relatively slow start to the season, Kyler Murray has gotten hot with back-to-back top-5 fantasy finishes at the position. Murray continues to take off as a runner more and more, rushing for 8/69, 4/27/1, 10/93/1, and 11/32 over the past month. After being criminally underused in the passing game last year, David Johnson is averaging 8.3 targets per game over Arizona's last four games and he should eat against a Giants linebacking corps that allowed 13/95 to Pats backs in Week 6 and 6/86 through the air to Dalvin Cook two weeks ago. Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury and got in two limited practices on Thursday and Friday this week, so make sure you check his game status on Sunday morning. Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins are the only receivers to have at least 5 receptions in every game so far and Fitz needs to be in all season-long lineups this week in this plus matchup. We'll see if Christian Kirk returns after getting in a few weeks of limited practices. He's a game-time decision once again on Sunday.

When the Giants have the ball: The Giants are finally getting close to having all of their weapons back on offense. Saquon Barkley (ankle) is set to return after missing three games but Sterling Shepard (concussion) has already been ruled out for Week 7 and there is some concern he may miss more time with his second concussion of the season. Shepard's absence locks in huge roles for Golden Tate and Evan Engram, who will return after a one-week absence. Engram should absolutely explode in this dream matchup while Tate is perhaps the best sneaky WR2 start of the week. Tate has spent 82 percent of his snaps in the slot this season, which will allow him to mostly avoid coverage from Patrick Peterson who is returning off of his six game suspension. Arizona allows the second-most PPR points per game to opposing slot wideouts (26.0). Even with Peterson back, Daniel Jones is the top streaming QB candidate for Week 7 in a game that should shoot-out.

Chargers at Titans (at 4:05 p.m. ET)

Start: RB Derrick Henry; TE Hunter Henry; WR Keenan Allen; WR Mike Williams

Beware: Chargers backfield; Titans wide receivers

Sit: QB Philip Rivers; TE Delanie Walker

Key Game Facts

-- Derrick Henry, Chris Carson, Nick Chubb, and Christian McCaffrey are the only RBs to see at least 15 carries in every game so far

-- Henry has averaged 15.1 PPR points per game at home vs. 11.6 PPG on the road over the last two years

When the Chargers have the ball: Hunter Henry returned to the lineup last week and was immediately featured in the Chargers passing attack, drawing nine targets while spending 73 percent of his snaps split out wide as a receiver or in the slot. Henry's targets traveled 10.9 yards in air on average last week, which would rank first among tight ends over the full season. That type of usage is obviously appetizing at the thinnest position in fantasy. Speaking of usage, Mike Williams has seen 23 targets over the last two weeks while Keenan Allen has just 12. Allen was locked up in shadow coverage from Chris Harris in Week 5 and I'm willing to write off the Chargers poor offensive performance as a while against Pittsburgh last week, so hopefully, Allen's dip in production is just a blip on the radar. Williams looks close to fully healthy again and I'd feel comfortable starting him over the likes of Allen Robinson, Robby Anderson, and Marvin Jones this week to name a few similar WR3-types. The Chargers have tried to get Melvin Gordon going with little success so far. Gordon and Ekeler have split snaps (74 to 68 in favor of Ekeler) and touches (27 to 26 in favor of Gordon) over the last two weeks, with Gordon getting the edge on rushing downs. This timeshare makes both backs FLEX-plays only, unfortunately.

When the Titans have the ball: Even though I think Ryan Tannehill gives Corey Davis and A.J. Brown more of a chance than Marcus Mariota, no one on this team outside of Derrick Henry is start-able in fantasy. Delanie Walker got off to a decent start this season, but his usage has completely tapered off over the last three weeks with just 10 targets and a lowly 44 percent snap rate in this span. Even though Henry hasn't had any big blow-up games yet, this home matchup against the road-tripping Chargers looks like a potential spot for him to reach his ceiling. Los Angeles has quietly struggled against the run for two-straight years and they are allowing the league's ninth-most yards per carry and seventh-most rushing yards per game.

Saints at Bears (at 4:25 p.m. ET)

Start: WR Michael Thomas; RB Latavius Murray

Start and pray: RB David Montgomery

Beware: WR Allen Robinson

Injuries to monitor: RB Alvin Kamara (ankle); TE Jared Cook (ankle)

Key Game Facts

-- Teddy Bridgewater is averaging 6.0 air yards per attempt in four starts (third-lowest among QBs)

-- Chicago has limited opposing QBs to just 5.6 air yards per attempt (lowest in NFL)

-- The Bears have allowed just 2 completions of 20 or more yards in air (tied for fewest)

When the Saints have the ball: Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee) will miss Week 7 after not practicing all week. Obviously, Kamara's absence locks in Latavius Murray for a huge role with only Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner behind him on the depth chart. Chicago's front-seven is tough to run on, but Murray's volume makes him a must-play RB2 in season-long and an obvious value in daily leagues. Michael Thomas is about to be fed all the targets with Jared Cook (ankle) out, too.

When the Bears have the ball: Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is set to return after missing Week 5 and having the bye to get healthy. Allen Robinson has seen 7 or more targets in every game so far and getting Trubisky back helps his outlook a little, but a matchup against a white-hot Marshon Lattimore is a scary proposition. Lattimore struggled to start the season, but he's allowed just 108 yards on 20 targets against Cowboys, Buccaneers, and Jaguars receivers over the last three weeks. David Montgomery has been extremely frustrating for fantasy, but a home matchup out of a bye week is a great spot... in theory. Montgomery quietly ranks 11th behind Chris Carson (62 percent) in share of team carries (61 percent) since Week 2 and with this Saints secondary heating up, Montgomery is in for a big Week 7 role.

Ravens at Seahawks (at 4:25 p.m. ET)

Must Play: QB Russell Wilson; QB Lamar Jackson; RB Chris Carson

Start: WR Tyler Lockett; TE Mark Andrews; RB Mark Ingram

Injuries to monitor: WR Marquise Brown (ankle); RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring)

Key Game Fact

-- Russell Wilson currently has career-highs in completion rate, yards per game, yards per pass attempt, and QB rating

-- Wilson ranks first in QB rating when pressured and when kept clean, per PFF

When the Ravens have the ball: Baltimore's side is extremely straight-forward. The Ravens will be without Marquise Brown (ankle) again this week, locking in Willie Snead and Miles Boykin as Baltimore's top two wideouts. Neither of those two are playable in fantasy this week, but Mark Andrews is set up for another big week. Andrews went for 6/99 on eight targets last week without Brown while the Seahawks have struggled against enemy tight ends all year, allowing 9/93 to Bengals TEs, 7/38/2 to Vance McDonald, 10/183 to Rams TEs, and 3/47/1 to Ricky Seals-Jones last week. Few running backs have a higher touchdown upside than Mark Ingram as his 14 carries inside of the 10-yard line is second behind only Christian McCaffrey (15). The Seahawks are allowing the fourth-most red-zone drives per game.

When the Seahawks have the ball: Over the last three weeks, Chris Carson has compiled 26, 28, and 28 touches while playing on over 75 percent of Seahawks' snaps in every contest. While Rashaad Penny can't get his hamstring healthy, Carson remains an every-down workhorse and one of the highest ceiling RB plays of the week. Even though Russell Wilson is an auto-start this week, it will be interesting to see how the Ravens use their cornerbacks this week. When he has shadowed receivers this season, Marlon Humphrey has traveled into the slot -- like he did with Odell Beckham. If the Ravens decide to use Humphrey as a shadow against Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf will have a chance to get loose against newly-acquired Marcus Peters and Brandon Carr. Metcalf quietly ranks second in the league in both red-zone (12) and endzone targets (7) and his touchdown expectation climbs higher with Will Dissly (Achilles) out for the season.

Eagles at Cowboys (at 8:20 p.m. ET)

Must Play: RB Ezekiel Elliott

Start: WR Michael Gallup; QB Carson Wentz; TE Zach Ertz; WR Alshon Jeffery

Beware: QB Dak Prescott

Sit: RB Miles Sanders

Injuries to monitor: Amari Cooper (quad)

Key Game Facts

-- The Eagles are allowing the second-fewest yards per carry, the third-fewest explosive runs, and the third-fewest yards per game to opposing RBs

-- Per Next Gen Stats, the Cowboys have allowed a QB hurry in under three seconds on 21 percent of Dak Prescott's dropbacks without Tyron Smith over the last three weeks

-- With Smith, Prescott has been hurried in under three seconds on just 11.7 percent of his dropbacks in Weeks 1-3

When the Eagles have the ball: Carson Wentz has very quietly recorded a QB1 finish (top-12) in all but one game this season despite all of the Eagles injuries at receiver. Zach Ertz has been similarly consistent, as Ertz, Travis Kelce and George Kittle are the only tight ends to record 50 or more yards in every game so far. While DeSean Jackson is set to miss his fifth-straight game, Alshon Jeffery has seen absurd volume in this Eagles offense in Jackson's absence. Jeffery has seen at least 28 percent of Wentz's targets in all three games since he returned from a calf injury in Week 4, logging WR25, WR32, and WR6 fantasy results. Dallas has done a decent job of limiting boundary wideouts this season, but Jeffery needs to be locked into all lineups as a WR2. With Jordan Howard coming off of a season-high 63 percent snap rate last week, Miles Sanders seems like a trap play against Dallas. Sanders saw just 3 carries in Week 6 and he'll have to live off his receiving role for fantasy value moving forward. Sanders has flashed explosive ability, but he has seen more than 5 targets just once all year.

When the Cowboys have the ball: Dallas' outlook in this game rests entirely upon their injury situation. Amari Cooper (quad), LT Tyron Smith (ankle), RT La'El Collins (knee), and G Zack Martin (ankle, back) all got in limited practices this week and are tentatively expected to play against Philadelphia. With both teams at 3-3, the NFC East stakes are clear in this matchup. Unfortunately for fantasy, Amari Cooper is an extremely tough call. Cooper tried to play through his injury last week but ultimately had to leave the game after just three plays. Because the matchup is so juicy, I'm leaning towards rolling Cooper out on all of my fantasy teams. Philadelphia is allowing a league-high 37.0 PPR points per game to wideouts aligned out wide per Next Gen Stats. Cooper may be limited, but he only needs a handful of targets to have a decent game. Regardless of Cooper's status, this is ultimately a huge spot for Michael Gallup.

Patriots at Jets (at 8:15 p.m. ET) -- Monday Night Football

Must Play: WR Julian Edelman

Start: QB Tom Brady; RB James White; RB Le'Veon Bell

Beware: RB Sony Michel; WR Jamison Crowder; WR Robby Anderson

Sit: QB Sam Darnold

Injuries to monitor: WR Josh Gordon (knee); WR Phillip Dorsett (hamstring)

Key Game Facts

-- Jamison Crowder has seen 26 targets in Sam Darnold's two starts this season

-- Darnold has targeted Crowder on 28.1 percent of his routes from the slot, which would trail Cooper Kupp (30 percent) for the league's highest rate among slot receivers

When the Patriots have the ball: The Pats' receivers continue to be one of the most banged-up position groups in the NFL. Josh Gordon is unlikely to play on MNF after not practicing all week while Dorsett is questionable. All roads lead to Julian Edelman having a monster game against a Jets secondary that is allowing the eighth-most PPR points per game to opposing slot receivers. Rex Burkhead (foot) may be back for Week 7, further muddying up the Pats' backfield. While James White has finished as a top-24 fantasy back in every single one of his starts so far, Sony Michel has been... the opposite of consistent. Michel has 17, 19, and 24 touches over the last three weeks but with Burkhead possibly returning, Michel's role is liable to change. Plus, New York's run defense has been stellar in five games this year -- limiting opposing ball carriers to just 3.64 yards per carry (sixth-fewest) and a 41 percent success rate (third-best). I'd tread lightly on Michel this week.

When the Jets have the ball: This is a tough spot across the board for the Jets with the Patriots hilariously allowing the league's fewest fantasy points per pass attempt and per carry. Sam Darnold and Co. are easily the Patriots toughest test of the year, but Stephon Gillmore has inarguably been the best cornerback in the NFL this season and the Patriots have allowed one running back to eclipse 40 yards on the ground. Le'Veon Bell is second among running backs in snap rate (96 percent) and team share of carries (82 percent), which makes him impossible to bench, but this is an equally impossible matchup. If you're forced to start a Jets wideout in this game, I'd lean towards Jamison Crowder -- especially in PPR leagues. Gillmore should have no issue slowing down Robby Anderson while Chris Herndon's (hamstring) absence will continue to elevate Crowder into a high volume role out of the slot.

-- Graham Barfield is a fantasy editor and analyst for NFL.com. Catch him on the NFL Fantasy Football podcast with Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano, Fantasy LIVE on NFL Network, watch him on Fantasy League One, and follow him on Twitter @GrahamBarfield.