Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Running backs

Byes: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Derrick Henry vs. Denver Broncos Henry hasn't put up monster numbers in recent weeks, but he has scored at least one touchdown in all but one of his first five games of the year. He should produce a big line this week, though, as the Titans will go up against a Broncos defense that's given up the seventh-most rushing yards and an average of over 28 fantasy points per game to runners. vs. Kerryon Johnson vs. Green Bay Packers Johnson has become a workhorse for the Lions, playing on 72 percent of the snaps while averaging 24.5 touches in two games before the bye. He's a must start against the Packers, who have surrendered 5.3 yards per rush, seven total touchdowns and an average of nearly 32 fantasy points per game to opposing backs. Johnson should post top-10 totals on Monday night. vs. Austin Ekeler vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Ekeler didn't see much work as a runner last week, but he did see a ridiculous 16 targets (15 catches) in a loss to the Broncos. So even with Melvin Gordon back in the mix, Ekeler proved that he still has a big role in the Chargers backfield. He'll remain a viable RB2/flex starter versus the Steelers, who have allowed nearly seven catches per game to backs. vs. Carlos Hyde vs. Kansas City Chiefs Hyde continues to be the lead back in Houston, which was evident last week when he rushed the football 21 times and scored a touchdown in a win over Atlanta. He's on the RB2/flex starter radar this week, as the Texans face a Chiefs defense that's surrendered the second-most rushing yards (133.6 YPG) and 5.3 yards per rush to enemy runners this season. vs. Kenyan Drake vs. Washington Redskins Remember Drake? Yeah, he was a top-20 fantasy back last season but has been invisible through four games in 2019. Well, this is the time to start him as a flex based on a strong matchup against the Redskins. This unit has given up an average of 160.4 scrimmage yards and the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing runners, so Drake should find some success. Start 'Em: Sony Michel vs. New York Giants (Thur.), Devonta Freeman at Arizona Cardinals

Sleepers: Chris Thompson at Miami Dolphins, Chase Edmonds vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sit 'Em

vs. Sit of the Week - Jordan Howard vs. Minnesota Vikings Howard is tough to bench during the bye weeks, especially since he has been so productive over the last two games. However, he still saw fewer snaps and split touches 50/50 with Miles Sanders last week, so this is still a committee. What's more, Howard has to face a Vikings defense that has given up 3.7 yards per rush and one rushing touchdown to enemy backs.

vs. Joe Mixon vs. Baltimore Ravens I get it ... you probably have to start Mixon this week. Here's the problem ... he's 29th in fantasy points among backs, he's averaging 3.7 yards per rush behind an awful run-blocking line, and the Bengals are throwing the ball 70 percent of the time. The Ravens have also allowed the seventh-fewest scrimmage yards per game to opposing backs this season.

vs. LeSean McCoy vs. Houston Texans McCoy had just two touches and no carries (not a misprint) last week, and he also lost a fumble in a loss to the Colts. With Damien Williams back and seemingly back atop the depth chart, McCoy should be seen as no more than a desperation flex starter against the Texans. This could be a high-scoring affair, but most of the production with be via the air.

vs. Ronald Jones vs. Carolina Panthers Predicting what is going to happen in the Buccaneers backfield is well, impossible on a week to week basis. Just when you thought Jones was the man, his snaps and touches dropped to a near 50/50 split with Peyton Barber in last week's loss to the Saints. Next up is a date with the Panthers, who have allowed nine rushing yards to Jones back in Week 2.

vs. Royce Freeman vs. Tennessee Titans Freeman has played on more snaps than Phillip Lindsay over the last two weeks, and both backs continue to split touches in the Broncos backfield. The problem has been in Freeman's production, as he's scored just 17.7 points in the last two weeks while Lindsay has cruised to 31.7. The Titans have been tough on runners too, so I'd fade Freeman this week.

Sit 'Em: Wayne Gallman at New England Patriots (Thur.), Duke Johnson at Kansas City Chiefs

Busts: LeSean McCoy vs. Houston Texans, Miles Sanders at Minnesota Vikings

