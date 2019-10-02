Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Wil Lutz vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Lutz is coming off a monster stat line against the Cowboys, scoring 14 fantasy points. He should continue to produce for fantasy owners this week, as the Buccaneers have allowed 10 field-goal conversions, nine extra points and the most points to enemy kickers this season.
Stephen Gostkowski vs. Washington Redskins
Gostkowski has scored just 10 fantasy points over this last two games, and he's scored more than seven points just once in his last three contests. Still, I'd stick with him against the Redskins in a game where the Patriots shouldn't be short on scoring chances.
Eddy Pineiro vs. Oakland Raiders
Pineiro has put a stop to the kicker jokes in Chicago, as he's scored a combined 32 fantasy points over his last three games. Next up is a favorable matchup in London against the Raiders, who have allowed eight field goals and 12 extra points after four weeks this season.
Josh Lambo vs. Carolina Panthers
Lambo has emerged into a viable fantasy option, scoring a combined 32 points over the last three weeks. He's well worth a look this week to, as the Panthers are tied for the most field-goal attempts allowed, not to mention an average of 8.5 points to kickers in 2019.
Start 'Em: Joey Slye vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Robbie Gould vs. Cleveland Browns
Sleepers: Jason Myers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Thur.), Randy Bullock vs. Arizona Cardinals
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Brett Maher vs. Green Bay Packers
Listed as a sit 'em last week, Maher posted a four-point stinker in a loss to the Saints. I'd keep him on the bench this week too, as the Packers have allowed just four field-goal attempts and a meager 3.7 fantasy points per game to kickers this season.
Dan Bailey vs. New York Giants
Once an elite kicker, Bailey has scored four or fewer points in three of his first four games of 2019. He's unlikely to make a big impact this week, as he'll face a Giants defense that's given up just five field goals and an average of 6.7 fantasy points to opposing kickers.
Austin Seibert vs. San Francisco 49ers
Seibert has produced a combined 31 fantasy points over his last three games, but an upcoming matchup against the Niners makes him a fade for me. In their first three games, their defense has allowed four field goals and an average of 6.3 fantasy points to kickers.
Brandon McManus vs. Los Angeles Chargers
McManus has scored just 17 combined fantasy points over his last three games, and a road matchup against the Chargers is not a favorable one. In fact, only two two teams have allowed fewer fantasy points per game to kickers. I'd keep McManus on the sidelines.
Sit 'Em: Dustin Hopkins vs. New England Patriots, Cairo Santos vs. Buffalo Bills
Busts: Matt Gay at New Orleans Saints, Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Atlanta Falcons
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!