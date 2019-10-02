Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Wil Lutz vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lutz is coming off a monster stat line against the Cowboys, scoring 14 fantasy points. He should continue to produce for fantasy owners this week, as the Buccaneers have allowed 10 field-goal conversions, nine extra points and the most points to enemy kickers this season. vs. Stephen Gostkowski vs. Washington Redskins Gostkowski has scored just 10 fantasy points over this last two games, and he's scored more than seven points just once in his last three contests. Still, I'd stick with him against the Redskins in a game where the Patriots shouldn't be short on scoring chances. vs. Eddy Pineiro vs. Oakland Raiders Pineiro has put a stop to the kicker jokes in Chicago, as he's scored a combined 32 fantasy points over his last three games. Next up is a favorable matchup in London against the Raiders, who have allowed eight field goals and 12 extra points after four weeks this season. vs. Josh Lambo vs. Carolina Panthers Lambo has emerged into a viable fantasy option, scoring a combined 32 points over the last three weeks. He's well worth a look this week to, as the Panthers are tied for the most field-goal attempts allowed, not to mention an average of 8.5 points to kickers in 2019. Start 'Em: Joey Slye vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Robbie Gould vs. Cleveland Browns

Sleepers: Jason Myers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Thur.), Randy Bullock vs. Arizona Cardinals

