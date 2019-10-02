Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Austin Hooper vs. Houston Texans
Hooper's matchup against the Texans is bad on paper, but he is too hot to sit right now. After four weeks, he's second in fantasy points among tight ends, and he leads the position in routes run. Hooper also ranks fourth in targets and sixth in red-zone scoring in PPR formats, so he's a tough player to put on the sidelines in fantasy leagues.
Darren Waller vs. Chicago Bears
Waller has been one of the top tight ends in fantasy land, and a matchup against the Bears shouldn't keep you from giving him the start. Chicago has actually allowed 5.3 receptions per game to tight ends, and only Zach Ertz is seeing more targets per game. Waller also ranks second in yards after the catch (183) among tight ends.
Eric Ebron vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Ebron had a bad game last week, dropping three passes before a week-saving, 48-yard touchdown catch in garbage time. Still, he's a worthwhile streamer (if the Colts are without T.Y. Hilton) against the Chiefs. After four weeks, Kansas City has allowed an average of eight catches and over 16 fantasy points a game to enemy tight ends.
Tyler Eifert vs. Arizona Cardinals
Eifert has been a touchdown dependant fantasy option, so facing the Cardinals makes him a viable fantasy streamer. No defense have allowed more touchdowns (6) to opposing tight ends, and the position has averaged a ridiculous 27.8 points per game against Arizona. Eifert is a free agent in many leagues for those in need at the position.
Start 'Em: Will Dissly vs. Los Angeles Rams (Thur.), Jimmy Graham at Dallas Cowboys
Sleepers: Noah Fant at Los Angeles Chargers, Dawson Knox at Tennessee Titans
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Jared Cook vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cook's matchup against the Buccaneers looks great on paper, but keep in mind that their defense has already faced George Kittle, Greg Olsen and Evan Engram this season. Cook, who ranks 15th in targets per game and 21st in red-zone routes among tight ends, shouldn't be considered more than a desperation streamer.
Delanie Walker vs. Buffalo Bills
Walker is tough to sit at what is a thin position, so take this as a bit of a warning. Buffalo's defense has allowed just 21 yards per game to tight ends, and the position has averaged a mere 4.85 fantasy points. This unit also held fantasy star Evan Engram to his lowest yardage total (48) of the season back in Week 2. Beware Walker this week.
Trey Burton vs. Oakland Raiders
Burton's matchup against the Raiders looks great on paper, but he's still a risk in fantasy leagues. The veteran ranks a mere 29th among tight ends in routes run per game, and he's averaging fewer than four targets after four weeks. What's more, Burton is averaging a mere 2.3 routes run in the red zone so far this season. That won't get it done.
Vernon Davis vs. New England Patriots
Davis has seen his stats decline in each of the last four weeks, culminating in a five-yard stinker against the Giants. He'll be hard pressed to reverse his fortunes against the Patriots, who have allowed an average of 36 yards and 5.8 points a game to tight ends. Even with Jordan Reed out, Davis should remain on fantasy benches.
Sit 'Em: Jason Witten vs. Green Bay Packers, Dallas Goedert vs. New York Jets
Busts: Vance McDonald vs. Baltimore Ravens, Kyle Rudolph at New York Giants
