Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Tight ends

Byes: Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Austin Hooper vs. Houston Texans Hooper's matchup against the Texans is bad on paper, but he is too hot to sit right now. After four weeks, he's second in fantasy points among tight ends, and he leads the position in routes run. Hooper also ranks fourth in targets and sixth in red-zone scoring in PPR formats, so he's a tough player to put on the sidelines in fantasy leagues. vs. Darren Waller vs. Chicago Bears Waller has been one of the top tight ends in fantasy land, and a matchup against the Bears shouldn't keep you from giving him the start. Chicago has actually allowed 5.3 receptions per game to tight ends, and only Zach Ertz is seeing more targets per game. Waller also ranks second in yards after the catch (183) among tight ends. vs. Eric Ebron vs. Kansas City Chiefs Ebron had a bad game last week, dropping three passes before a week-saving, 48-yard touchdown catch in garbage time. Still, he's a worthwhile streamer (if the Colts are without T.Y. Hilton) against the Chiefs. After four weeks, Kansas City has allowed an average of eight catches and over 16 fantasy points a game to enemy tight ends. vs. Tyler Eifert vs. Arizona Cardinals Eifert has been a touchdown dependant fantasy option, so facing the Cardinals makes him a viable fantasy streamer. No defense have allowed more touchdowns (6) to opposing tight ends, and the position has averaged a ridiculous 27.8 points per game against Arizona. Eifert is a free agent in many leagues for those in need at the position. Start 'Em: Will Dissly vs. Los Angeles Rams (Thur.), Jimmy Graham at Dallas Cowboys

Sleepers: Noah Fant at Los Angeles Chargers, Dawson Knox at Tennessee Titans

