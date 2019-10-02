Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Julian Edelman vs. Washington Redskins
Edelman put up a stinker in last week's win over the Bills, but his prospects are much better heading into a Week 5 matchup in Washington. The Redskins have been awful against slot receivers, allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to the position. Edelman, who runs out of the slot 70 percent of the time, should bounce back.
Tyler Boyd vs. Arizona Cardinals
Boyd put up a disappointing stat line in last week's embarrassing loss to the Steelers, but I'd stick with him in a plus matchup against the Cardinals. After four weeks, Arizona's defense has allowed four touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to enemy slot receivers. Look for Boyd to get back in your good graces in this contest.
Larry Fitzgerald vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Fitzgerald failed to meet expectations last week despite a solid matchup, but he's in a good spot to rebound when the Cardinals face Cincinnati. The Bengals have given up three touchdowns to slot receivers, and two wideouts have finished in the top 13 against them over the last two weeks. Consider Fitzgerald a viable flex starter.
Adam Thielen vs. New York Giants
Thielen ranks 38th in fantasy points among wideouts, and he just posted a 2.6-point stink bomb in a loss to the Bears. Still, I'd start him in what is a get-right game against the Giants. Their defense has allowed the second-most points to receivers lined out wide, which is where Thielen has run 71.4 percent of his routes this season.
Calvin Ridley vs. Houston Texans
Ridley has been a dud the past two weeks, scoring a combined 7.8 fantasy points. I would stick with him though, as a matchup against the Texans is a favorable one. In their first four games, Houston's defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide. That's where Ridley runs 85.3 percent of his routes this season.
Start 'Em: Josh Gordon at Washington Redskins, Allen Robinson at Oakland Raiders (London)
Sleepers: Marquez Valdes-Scantling at Dallas Cowboys, Courtland Sutton at Los Angeles Chargers
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Corey Davis vs. Buffalo Bills
Davis is coming off his best stat line of the season, scoring 20.1 fantasy points in a win over the Falcons. Unfortunately, a repeat performance is unlikely against CB Tre'Davious White and the Bills. Their defense has been tough on wideouts, allowing 144 yards and 30.1 fantasy points per game to the position. Don't chase the points.
Emmanuel Sanders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Sanders is a tough player to bench, especially after his performance against the Jalen Ramsey-less Jaguars, but I would temper your expectations against the Chargers and CB Casey Hayward. In his last four games against this AFC West rival, Sanders has been held to four or fewer catches, 68 or fewer yards and no touchdown catches.
Jarvis Landry vs. San Francisco 49ers
Landry put up a massive stat line in last week's win over the Ravens, posting a solid 24.7 fantasy points. So while that makes it tough to sit him, keep in mind that this week's matchup against the Niners and CB K'Waun Williams is not an attractive one. Pro Football Focus rates this as the third-toughest wide receiver matchup this week.
Terry McLaurin vs. New England Patriots
McLaurin missed last week's game due to an injured hamstring, but he's a fade for me even if he returns to action against the Patriots. CB Stephon Gilmore and the New England defense hasn't allowed a touchdown to a receiver split out wide this season, and the position has averaged a meager 13.4 fantasy points per game overall.
Tyrell Williams vs. Chicago Bears
Williams has scored a touchdown in four straight games, but his yardage totals in the last three weeks (111 yards) leaves much to be desired. So does this week's game in London against the Bears, who have allowed just one touchdown to receivers split out wide this season. That's where Williams has run 81.6 percent of his routes.
Sit 'Em: Mecole Hardman vs. Indianapolis Colts, D.J. Chark at Carolina Panthers
Busts: John Brown at Tennessee Titans, A.J. Brown vs. Buffalo Bills
