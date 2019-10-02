Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Julian Edelman vs. Washington Redskins Edelman put up a stinker in last week's win over the Bills, but his prospects are much better heading into a Week 5 matchup in Washington. The Redskins have been awful against slot receivers, allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to the position. Edelman, who runs out of the slot 70 percent of the time, should bounce back. vs. Tyler Boyd vs. Arizona Cardinals Boyd put up a disappointing stat line in last week's embarrassing loss to the Steelers, but I'd stick with him in a plus matchup against the Cardinals. After four weeks, Arizona's defense has allowed four touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to enemy slot receivers. Look for Boyd to get back in your good graces in this contest. vs. Larry Fitzgerald vs. Cincinnati Bengals Fitzgerald failed to meet expectations last week despite a solid matchup, but he's in a good spot to rebound when the Cardinals face Cincinnati. The Bengals have given up three touchdowns to slot receivers, and two wideouts have finished in the top 13 against them over the last two weeks. Consider Fitzgerald a viable flex starter. vs. Adam Thielen vs. New York Giants Thielen ranks 38th in fantasy points among wideouts, and he just posted a 2.6-point stink bomb in a loss to the Bears. Still, I'd start him in what is a get-right game against the Giants. Their defense has allowed the second-most points to receivers lined out wide, which is where Thielen has run 71.4 percent of his routes this season. vs. Calvin Ridley vs. Houston Texans Ridley has been a dud the past two weeks, scoring a combined 7.8 fantasy points. I would stick with him though, as a matchup against the Texans is a favorable one. In their first four games, Houston's defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide. That's where Ridley runs 85.3 percent of his routes this season. Start 'Em: Josh Gordon at Washington Redskins, Allen Robinson at Oakland Raiders (London)

Sleepers: Marquez Valdes-Scantling at Dallas Cowboys, Courtland Sutton at Los Angeles Chargers

