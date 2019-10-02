Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Mark Ingram vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Ingram put up a bit of a stinker in last week's loss to the Browns, but he'll be in a good spot to rebound against the Steelers. Their defense has allowed almost 113 rushing yards and nearly 28 fantasy points per game to enemy running backs, and the Ravens are running the ball almost 49 percent of the time this season. Keep Ingram active. vs. Marlon Mack vs. Kansas City Chiefs Mack didn't meet expectations last week, as a bum ankle cut his game short. As long as he's not limited in practice this week, however, I'd fire him up against a Chiefs defense that's allowed 5.8 yards per rush to backs. Kansas City has also given up nearly 25 fantasy points per game to the position, so Mack should roll in a potential shootout. vs. Derrick Henry vs. Buffalo Bills Henry continues to be the bell cow for the Titans this season, as he ranks seventh in touches among running backs while playing nearly 60 percent of the offensive snaps. He'll be a solid No. 2 runner for owners against the Bills, who have surrendered an average of almost 24 fantasy points to enemy backs. He remains a solid No. 2 runner. vs. Devonta Freeman vs. Houston Texans Freeman has gotten back into the good graces of fantasy fans, as he's posted a combined 30.5 fantasy points in his last two games. He's done a lot of his damage as a pass catcher too, so this week's matchup in Houston makes him an even better option. No team has allowed more catches to backs this season, so start Freeman. vs. LeSean McCoy vs. Indianapolis Colts McCoy and Darrel Williams have combined to form a nice one-two punch for the Chiefs and fantasy owners alike. Both backs are worth a look this week, as the Colts and their vulnerable run defense visit Arrowhead Stadium. Through their first four games, Indianapolis has allowed nearly five yards per rush to enemy runners. Start 'Em: Chris Carson vs. Los Angeles Rams (Thur.), Austin Ekeler vs. Denver Broncos

Sleepers: Darrel Williams vs. Indianapolis Colts, Nyheim Hines at Kansas City Chiefs

