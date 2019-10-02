Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Mark Ingram vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Ingram put up a bit of a stinker in last week's loss to the Browns, but he'll be in a good spot to rebound against the Steelers. Their defense has allowed almost 113 rushing yards and nearly 28 fantasy points per game to enemy running backs, and the Ravens are running the ball almost 49 percent of the time this season. Keep Ingram active.
Marlon Mack vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Mack didn't meet expectations last week, as a bum ankle cut his game short. As long as he's not limited in practice this week, however, I'd fire him up against a Chiefs defense that's allowed 5.8 yards per rush to backs. Kansas City has also given up nearly 25 fantasy points per game to the position, so Mack should roll in a potential shootout.
Derrick Henry vs. Buffalo Bills
Henry continues to be the bell cow for the Titans this season, as he ranks seventh in touches among running backs while playing nearly 60 percent of the offensive snaps. He'll be a solid No. 2 runner for owners against the Bills, who have surrendered an average of almost 24 fantasy points to enemy backs. He remains a solid No. 2 runner.
Devonta Freeman vs. Houston Texans
Freeman has gotten back into the good graces of fantasy fans, as he's posted a combined 30.5 fantasy points in his last two games. He's done a lot of his damage as a pass catcher too, so this week's matchup in Houston makes him an even better option. No team has allowed more catches to backs this season, so start Freeman.
LeSean McCoy vs. Indianapolis Colts
McCoy and Darrel Williams have combined to form a nice one-two punch for the Chiefs and fantasy owners alike. Both backs are worth a look this week, as the Colts and their vulnerable run defense visit Arrowhead Stadium. Through their first four games, Indianapolis has allowed nearly five yards per rush to enemy runners.
Start 'Em: Chris Carson vs. Los Angeles Rams (Thur.), Austin Ekeler vs. Denver Broncos
Sleepers: Darrel Williams vs. Indianapolis Colts, Nyheim Hines at Kansas City Chiefs
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Josh Jacobs vs. Chicago Bears
Jacobs put up a respectable 12.8 fantasy points in last week's win over the Colts, but he's averaged just nine points in his last three games overall. That could be what we're looking at this week, as Jacobs faces a Bears defense that's allowed just three yards per rush to backs this season. The rookie is a risky flex option in London.
David Montgomery vs. Oakland Raiders
Montgomery was listed as a sit 'em last week, and he put up a mere 9.7 fantasy points. While a matchup against the Raiders might indicate a start 'em scenario, keep in mind that their defense has held Phillip Lindsay, Damien Williams, LeSean McCoy and Marlon Mack to fewer than 44 rushing yards in games so far this season.
Miles Sanders vs. New York Jets
The Eagles backfield went sideways last week, as Jordan Howard took over a bigger role and thrived in it against the Packers. That leaves fantasy fans wondering how the timeshare will look this week, and whether or not Sanders will continue to lose snaps, touches and goal-line work to the veteran. He's a fade for me ... for now.
Matt Breida vs. Cleveland Browns
Breida has averaged almost six yards per carry this season, but he continues to lose work to Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. He's a hard sell for me this week, as the Niners face a Browns defense that's allowed just 3.9 yards per rush to enemy runners. Tevin Coleman could be back this weekend too, so I'd fade Brieda on Monday.
Peyton Barber vs. New Orleans Saints
Barber has seen his snaps and touches decline in recent weeks, as the Buccaneers have given Ronald Jones more burn. That makes it tough to use Barber even as a flex starter ... so does a matchup against the Saints. Their defense has surrendered the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs, so Barber is a lineup cut.
Sit 'Em: Carlos Hyde vs. Atlanta Falcons, Adrian Peterson vs. New England Patriots
Busts: Phillip Lindsay at Los Angeles Chargers, Sony Michel at Washington Redskins
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!