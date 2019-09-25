Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Tyler Lockett vs. Arizona Cardinals Lockett, listed as a start 'em last week, posted 11 catches, 154 yards and a touchdown against the Saints. He has another nice matchup ahead against the Cardinals, who have surrendered an average of 140 yards and 33.4 fantasy points per game to slot receivers. Lockett, who runs out of the slot 72.6 percent of the time, should feast. vs. Tyler Boyd vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Boyd ranks third among wide receivers in targets, which keeps him from ever putting up a true stinker in the stat sheets. He should thrive against the Steelers, who have allowed an average of 176.7 yards and over 36 fantasy points to slot receivers. That's where Boyd has run 72 percent of his routes in the first three weeks. vs. D.J. Moore vs. Houston Texans Moore didn't get a ton of volume last week, but he did score on a long catch and run in last week's game against the Cardinals. I'd keep him in your lineup once again, as the Texans have allowed 34.5 fantasy points per game to receivers lined out wide. Moore ranks second among receivers in routes lined out wide, so you can do the math. vs. Sterling Shepard vs. Washington Redskins The emergence of Daniel Jones has reinvigorated the Giants' pass attack, and it showed in Shepard's numbers a week ago. I'd make sure he's in your lineup this week, as the Redskins have allowed four touchdowns and over 28 fantasy points to slot receivers. That's where Shepard has run 72 percent of his routes so far this season. vs. Terry McLaurin vs. New York Giants McLaurin has become a fantasy star in Washington, scoring a touchdown in each of his first three games. He'll go for four in a row against the Giants, who have given up an average of 209.3 yards and 39.7 fantasy points to receivers lined out wide. McLaurin ranks fourth in the league among receivers in routes run out wide in 2019. Start 'Em: Larry Fitzgerald vs. Seattle Seahawks, Calvin Ridley vs. Tennessee Titans

Sleepers: Mecole Hardman at Detroit Lions, Curtis Samuel at Houston Texans

