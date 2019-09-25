Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Tyler Lockett vs. Arizona Cardinals
Lockett, listed as a start 'em last week, posted 11 catches, 154 yards and a touchdown against the Saints. He has another nice matchup ahead against the Cardinals, who have surrendered an average of 140 yards and 33.4 fantasy points per game to slot receivers. Lockett, who runs out of the slot 72.6 percent of the time, should feast.
Tyler Boyd vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Boyd ranks third among wide receivers in targets, which keeps him from ever putting up a true stinker in the stat sheets. He should thrive against the Steelers, who have allowed an average of 176.7 yards and over 36 fantasy points to slot receivers. That's where Boyd has run 72 percent of his routes in the first three weeks.
D.J. Moore vs. Houston Texans
Moore didn't get a ton of volume last week, but he did score on a long catch and run in last week's game against the Cardinals. I'd keep him in your lineup once again, as the Texans have allowed 34.5 fantasy points per game to receivers lined out wide. Moore ranks second among receivers in routes lined out wide, so you can do the math.
Sterling Shepard vs. Washington Redskins
The emergence of Daniel Jones has reinvigorated the Giants' pass attack, and it showed in Shepard's numbers a week ago. I'd make sure he's in your lineup this week, as the Redskins have allowed four touchdowns and over 28 fantasy points to slot receivers. That's where Shepard has run 72 percent of his routes so far this season.
Terry McLaurin vs. New York Giants
McLaurin has become a fantasy star in Washington, scoring a touchdown in each of his first three games. He'll go for four in a row against the Giants, who have given up an average of 209.3 yards and 39.7 fantasy points to receivers lined out wide. McLaurin ranks fourth in the league among receivers in routes run out wide in 2019.
Start 'Em: Larry Fitzgerald vs. Seattle Seahawks, Calvin Ridley vs. Tennessee Titans
Sleepers: Mecole Hardman at Detroit Lions, Curtis Samuel at Houston Texans
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Emmanuel Sanders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sanders ranks a very solid 17th in fantasy points among wideouts, so it's tough to sit him. However, a matchup against the Jaguars and CB Jalen Ramsey is enough to put him on the sidelines this week. In the last two weeks, the opposition's top wide receiver (DeAndre Hopkins, Corey Davis) have finished with a combined 16.4 fantasy points.
Stefon Diggs vs. Chicago Bears
I get it ... you probably have to play Diggs. You don't have to like it, though. In the Vikings' new run-based offense, he's seen just four targets per game. So, it's no wonder he ranks 72nd in points among wideouts. The Bears' defense is no joke either, even more so on their home field, so Diggs could be in for yet another stinker.
Jarvis Landry vs. Baltimore Ravens
Landry continues to struggle in the stat sheets, as he ranks sixth on the Browns in air yards per target and is averaging a mere 1.3 yards per route run. In an offense that's struggling to protect its quarterback and with a tough road matchup in Baltimore up next, I would continue to sit Landry in fantasy football leagues until further notice.
John Brown vs. New England Patriots
Brown has emerged as the top option in the pass attack for the Bills, but it's hard to trust him in a brutal matchup against the Patriots and shutdown CB Stephon Gilmore. In fact, our friends over at Pro Football Focus rank this as the worst matchup for any wideout this week. Unless you're desperate, Brown should be benched.
Dede Westbrook vs. Denver Broncos
Westbrook continues to lead the Jaguars in targets, but it's D.J. Chark who has been the big fantasy wideout. He's a fade for me this week, as the Broncos have allowed a meager 38.7 yards and just 11.3 fantasy points to opposing slot receivers. If you're starting a wide receiver in Jacksonville, it should be Chark ... not Westbrook.
Sit 'Em: Corey Davis at Atlanta Falcons, John Ross at Pittsburgh Steelers (Mon.)
Busts: Josh Gordon at Buffalo Bills, Nelson Agholor at Green Bay Packers (Thur.)
