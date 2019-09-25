Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - James Conner vs. Cincinnati Bengals Conner has been awful to start the season, which has some owners asking whether or not he's worth starting this week. That answer is an emphatic yes, as he'll face a Bengals defense that's allowed the most fantasy points to enemy backs this season. If Conner can put up a nice line, it would be a perfect time to "sell high" on him. vs. Josh Jacobs vs. Indianapolis Colts Jacobs' stats have crashed back to earth over the last two games, as he's scored just 14.3 combined fantasy points. He should get right this week though, as the Colts have allowed almost 5.5 yards per rush and 26.8 fantasy points per game to runners. That includes a pair of top-nine performances in their first two games of the 2019 season. vs. Marlon Mack vs. Oakland Raiders Mack continues to be a workhorse for the Colts, ranking second in the league in touches while averaging almost five yards per carry. He's a firm RB2 option this week against the Raiders, who have given up 5.4 yards per rush to running backs, not to mention an average of almost 27 fantasy points a game to the position after three weeks. vs. Kerryon Johnson vs. Kansas City Chiefs Johnson has not been all that efficient this season, as his 2.6 yards per rush average proves it. He is seeing plenty of volume though, and he's on the field for 65 percent of the offensive snaps. I'd keep him in your starting lineup against the Chiefs, who just allowed three touchdowns and over 35 fantasy points to Mark Ingram. vs. Chris Carson vs. Arizona Cardinals Carson is suffering from a serious case of fumblitis, but coach Pete Carroll has said "we still believe" in him. That would suggest he's not in danger of being benched (at least not yet). I'd stick with him, even if it's just as a flex starter, against a Cardinals defense that just allowed 27.8 points to Christian McCaffrey. Keep your fingers crossed. Start 'Em: Derrick Henry at Atlanta Falcons, James White at Buffalo Bills

Sleepers: Wayne Gallman vs. Washington Redskins, Darrel Williams at Detroit Lions

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!