Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Darren Waller vs. Indianapolis Colts Waller has been a fantasy baller, as he leads the Raiders in most receiving categories and has a 30 percent target share. This week he faces the Colts, who have surrendered an average of more than 16 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends so far in 2019. vs. Mark Andrews vs. Cleveland Browns Andrews came crashing back down to earth last week, scoring a mere 4.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Chiefs. I'd keep the faith in him, however, as he'll face a banged up Browns defense next that gave up two touchdowns to Delanie Walker back in the season opener. vs. Delanie Walker vs. Atlanta Falcons Walker continues to be one of the top options for Marcus Mariota, as he ranks first on the team in targets and ranks second in routes run. Mariota also has a 128.7 passer rating when targeting Walker, so look for the talented veteran to see plenty of work against Atlanta. vs. Will Dissly vs. Arizona Cardinals Dissly, listed as a sleeper last week, has graduated to a start in this week's amazingly good matchup against the Cardinals. This defense has given up almost 30 fantasy points per game to tight ends after three weeks, so add and start Dissly if you're in need this week. Start 'Em: Greg Olsen at Houston Texans, Austin Hooper vs. Tennessee Titans

Sleepers: T.J. Hockenson vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Vernon Davis at New York Giants

