Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Kickers

Byes: New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Joey Slye vs. Houston Texans Slye has emerged as the top kicker in fantasy football, at least after three weeks, and his success should continue in what is a plus matchup against the Texans. Their defense has given up an average of 10 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season. vs. Matt Gay vs. Los Angeles Rams Gay, owned in fewer than two percent of NFL.com leagues, has had a hot start to his rookie campaign with nine-plus points in two of his first three games. He's a nice add and start option against the Rams, who have given up seven field-goal conversions thus far. vs. Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Houston Texans Last season's top fantasy kicker, Fairbairn hasn't lived up to expectations (14 points) after three weeks. Still, a home matchup against the Panthers makes him a viable option. Their defense has given up seven field goals and 10 fantasy points a game to kickers. vs. Jason Myers vs. Arizona Cardinals Myers has been a disappointment in fantasy circles to this point, but he has a get-right (if such a thing exists) next on the slate. The Cardinals have allowed six field goals and an average of almost 11 fantasy points a game to kickers, so Myers is a nice streamer. Start 'Em: Zane Gonzalez vs. Seattle Seahawks, Mason Crosby vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Thur.)

Sleepers: Austin Seibert at Baltimore Ravens, Josh Lambo at Denver Broncos

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Dan Bailey vs. Chicago Bears Bailey is coming off a big, 12-point performance in last week's win over the Raiders. However, an upcoming matchup against the Bears makes him a fade for me this week. Their defense has allowed just five fantasy points per game to kickers after three contests. vs. Matt Prater vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prater is coming off a nine-point performance in a win over the Eagles, but this week's matchup against the Chiefs makes him a risk in Week 4. In their first three games, Kansas City has given up just four field goals and 5.3 fantasy points per game to kickers. vs. Brett Maher vs. New Orleans Saints The Cowboys' offense is playing at a high level, but it hasn't meant much fantasy production for Maher. In fact, he has just two field goals after three weeks. The Saints have allowed just two field-goal conversions so far this season, so I'd fade Maher. vs. Matt Bryant vs. Tennessee Titans Bryant has had a slow start to the season, scoring just 14 points in his first three games. I'd expect that trend to continue, as the veteran faces a Titans defense that's surrendered just two field goals and an average of 3.3 fantasy points to enemy kickers. Sit 'Em: Eddy Piniero vs. Minnesota Vikings, Steven Hauschka vs. New England Patriots

Busts: Jake Elliott at Green Bay Packers (Thur.), Wil Lutz vs. Dallas Cowboys

