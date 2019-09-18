Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Chris Godwin vs. New York Giants Godwin has averaged over 20 fantasy points in his first two games, and his success should continue in a plus matchup against the Giants. Their swiss cheese defense has allowed a league-high 550 receiving yards and the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers after their first two contests. Godwin is a must-start wideout. vs. Kenny Golladay vs. Philadelphia Eagles I blew the call on Golladay last week, as he went off despite a bad matchup against the Chargers. I get him back into your fantasy lineup this week, as the Lions face an Eagles defense that's given up three top-13 performance including two top 10s among fantasy wideouts in their first two contests. Consider Golladay a strong WR2/flex starter. vs. Larry Fitzgerald vs. Carolina Panthers The ageless Fitzgerald ranks in the top 10 in targets among wideouts after two weeks, so he's clearly benefiting from coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense. He remains a nice option against the Panthers, who allowed eight catches, one touchdown and 26.1 fantasy points to fellow slot man Chris Godwin last week. Fitzgerald should post top-20 totals. vs. Tyler Lockett vs. New Orleans Saints Listed as a start 'em last week, Lockett ranked in a tie for the second-most catches among wideouts in a win over the Steelers. He's in a good spot to post another nice line in Week 3, as he'll face a Saints defense that's given up two touchdown catches and the fourth-most fantasy points to slot receivers. Keep the veteran in your lineups. vs. D.J. Moore vs. Arizona Cardinals Moore has seen plenty of chances, as he's tied for third among wideouts in targets. He also ranks fifth at the position in catches. I'd look for Moore of D.J. in Week 3, as he faces a Cardinals defense that has allowed four receivers to post at least six catches over the first two weeks. Keep tabs on Cam Newton's status, however. Start 'Em: Calvin Ridley at Indianapolis Colts, Marquise Brown at Kansas City Chiefs

Sleepers: Nelson Agholor vs. Detroit Lions, Randall Cobb vs. Miami Dolphins

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Mike Williams vs. Houston Texans Williams has battled through an injured knee out on the gridiron, and it hasn't equated to fantasy success. He saw just five targets and 37 snaps in last week's contest in Detroit, and his 16.2 fantasy points has him outside the top 60 wideouts thus far. For now, Williams needs to remain sidelined until we see some real signs of statistical life. vs. Josh Gordon vs. New York Jets Gordon's value took a hit with the presence of Antonio Brown, as he saw a mere five targets in a blowout win over the Dolphins. With week to week target share totals a question mark in what is a crowded core of receivers, it's tough to trust Gordon outside of the best of matchups. I'd bench him against the Jets if you have an alternative. vs. Terry McLaurin vs. Chicago Bears McLaurin should be one of the hottest adds this week, but just because you add him doesn't mean he's a must start. In fact, McLaurin is better faded based on a tough matchup against the Bears. After two weeks, their defense has allowed an average of fewer than 20 fantasy points to opposing outside wide receivers. vs. Robby Anderson vs. New England Patriots Three weeks, and three appearances in the sit 'em portion of this article for Anderson. It's understandable, as he's seen 13 targets with just seven catches after two games. Anderson also has a brutal matchup against the Pats up next, and he'll do it while catching passes from his third string quarterback, Luke Falk. vs. Jarvis Landry vs. Los Angeles Rams Landry has found a permanent spot on the sit 'em list, as he's put up a combined 17.9 fantasy points over his first two games. This week's matchup against the Rams makes him tough to trust too, as he'll face CB Nickell Robey-Coleman often. Until further notice, Landry needs to be on the bench (and in shallower leagues, maybe released). Sit 'Em: Dede Westbrook vs. Tennessee Titans, Courtland Sutton at Green Bay Packers

Busts: Corey Davis at Jacksonville Jaguars (Thur.), John Ross at Buffalo Bills

