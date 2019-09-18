Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Dak Prescott vs. Miami Dolphins Prescott has opened the season on absolute fire, throwing for seven scores while ranking second in fantasy points at the quarterback position. He should continue to roll at home against the Dolphins, who have surrendered eight touchdown passes and an average of more than 32 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. vs. Russell Wilson vs. New Orleans Saints Wilson is coming off a huge, three-touchdown performance in a road win over the Steelers, and an upcoming matchup against the Saints makes him a solid option for owners once again. Over the first two weeks, New Orleans has surrendered over 275 passing yards and almost 25 fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers. vs. Matt Ryan vs. Indianapolis Colts Ryan hasn't looked all the great to start the 2019 season, throwing five interceptions over his first two games (he had seven all last season). Still, an upcoming roadie against a Colts defense that's given up almost 19 points a game to quarterbacks makes Ryan a top-10 option. He's also averaged over 22 points in dome games since 2018. vs. Josh Allen vs. Cincinnati Bengals Listed a start 'em last week, Allen produced over 22 fantasy points in a win over the Giants. He has another solid matchup next on the slate, as the Bills host a Bengals defense that has allowed five touchdown passes and an average of almost 20 fantasy points per game to opposing field generals. Allen is a free agent in a kot of leagues, too. vs. Jameis Winston vs. New York Giants I get it ... you don't trust Winston. I don't trust Winston either. However, he is at home against a Giants defense that has allowed an average of 291 passing yards and almost 28 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. So if you're the type to forgive and forget, Winston is well worth a look in this plus matchup. Start 'Em: Lamar Jackson at Kansas City Chiefs, Carson Wentz vs. Detroit Lions

Sleepers: Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Matthew Stafford at Philadelphia Eagles

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jared Goff vs. Cleveland Browns Goff hasn't been very productive as a passer after two weeks this season, scoring just 22.56 combined fantasy points with his arm in wins over the Panthers and Saints. Next up is a roadie against the Browns, who will have something to prove on the defensive side of the ball against the defending NFC champions. I'd fade Goff. vs. Andy Dalton vs. Buffalo Bills Dalton has had a nice (and overlooked) start to the season under new coach Zac Taylor, as he's second in passing yards and averaging almost 20 fantasy points per game. However, I'd still fade him in a brutal road matchup against the Bills. Their ferocious pass defense has allowed just 11.6 points a game to quarterbacks in 2019. vs. Derek Carr vs. Minnesota Vikings Carr turned in a disappointing fantasy performance a week ago, producing just 9.72 fantasy points in a loss to the Chiefs. I'd keep him parked for Week 3, as the Raiders head to Minnesota to face the Vikings. Their formidable defense has surrendered an average of fewer than 16.5 points pr game to opposing signal-callers. vs. Mitchell Trubisky vs. Washington Redskins Trubisky's matchup is a favorable one on Monday night, as the Redskins have allowed over 26 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks thus far. However, it's tough to start a field general who is completing just 59.2 percent of his passes in an offense that will lean on the run. I'd keep Trubisky benched for another week. vs. Jacoby Brissett vs. Atlanta Falcons Brissett is coming off a three-touchdown performance against the Titans, but he threw for just 146 yards and was held under 17 fantasy points for the second straight week. I'd fade him again, this time against the Falcons. Their defensive team has surrendered an average of just 176.5 passing yards after the first two weeks. Sit 'Em: Marcus Mariota at Jacksonville Jaguars (Thur.), Joe Flacco at Green Bay Packers

Busts: Kirk Cousins vs. Oakland Raiders, Case Keenum vs. Chicago Bears (Mon.)

