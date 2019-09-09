Week 2 fantasy football waiver wire

Week 2 is always a wild week on the waiver wire. It's crucial that we don't overreact to just one game, but failing to act upon new information will leave you behind in your fantasy leagues. While most of your waiver adds will lead to more gutters than strikes -- especially when we are only dealing with a sample size of one -- it's key to stay on top of your roster every week. Let's parse through the top adds and best streamer plays for Week 2:

Shallow League Additions

Obvious adds: Marquise Brown, WR, BAL; John Brown, WR, BUF; Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ; Michael Gallup, WR, DAL; T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET; D.K. Metcalf, WR, SEA

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens only needed 20 pass attempts to dice up the Dolphins in Week 1, and Marquise Brown was the main weapon during the onslaught (4/147/2 on five targets). Brown only ran 10 pass routes in Baltimore's season debut and will have to play way more to be a weekly fantasy option, but he's the top add for Week 2 ahead of another great matchup against the Cardinals... John Brown and Jamison Crowder need to be owned in all fantasy leagues as both Brown (10) and Crowder (17) led their attacks in targets in the season opener... Michael Gallup (7/158) and T.J. Hockenson (6/131/1) surprisingly went off in Week 1. Gallup is locked-in as the Cowboys' No. 2 while Hockenson has immediately earned a full-time player for Detroit. In fact, Hockenson's 37 pass routes in his season debut was close to Evan Engram (42) for the Week 1 lead among tight ends. Hockenson is inarguably the top Week 2 tight end streamer... D.K. Metcalf returned only days removed from knee surgery, played on 78 percent of Seahawks snaps, ran a route on 23 of Russell Wilson's 25 dropbacks and went 4/89 on six targets. Stash him everywhere you can.

Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson, RB, WAS -- Derrius Guice is going to be sidelined multiple weeks with a knee injury, which will force Peterson back on the game-day roster and lock in Thompson for a massive role in the passing game. Guice's knee injury doesn't require surgery and isn't the same knee that he tore his ACL last year, but this latest injury is just more bad news after he was sidelined most of the summer with a hamstring tear. Don't go overboard with your FAAB bid on Peterson, though. The Redskins trailed on over two-thirds of their plays against the Eagles, and it led to Thompson playing a ton while the Redskins were in catch-up mode. Thompson easily led Washington's backfield in snaps (64 percent) and ran a route on 37 of Case Keenum's 44 dropbacks in Week 1.

Mecole Hardman, WR, KC -- While Tyreek Hill (shoulder) remains without a timeline for return at press-time, Hardman needs to be owned in all fantasy leagues. Sammy Watkins, Travis Kelce and Damien Williams are going to see an uptick in targets, but Hardman will be thrust into a full-time role for Kansas City. Hardman wasn't targeted in Week 1 but was on-field for 78 percent of Chiefs plays.

Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR -- Todd Gurley played on 70 percent of snaps and ran 30 pass routes to Brown's six in Week 1, but Brown is the clear handcuff over Darrell Henderson for now. We'll have to get use to Brown seeing 8-12 touches per game as the change-of-pace back for Gurley.

Raheem Mostert, RB, SF -- After Tevin Coleman (ankle) went down in Week 1, Mostert (6) split carries with Matt Breida (10) and had a touchdown called back due to penalty. Coleman is expected to miss Week 2, but it's unclear if he'll miss more than one game at press-time. The 49ers will call up Jeff Wilson Jr. to round out their RB rotation and Breida will be the lead back for as long as Coleman is out, but Mostert needs to be on your waiver radar.

John Ross, WR, CIN -- I'm not falling for the Ross hype after one good game and would prioritize all of the names on this list ahead of him on the wire. Perhaps Ross takes a big step forward now that he's finally healthy, but Andy Dalton isn't going to throw the ball 51 times every single week.

RB stashes: Justin Jackson, RB, LAC; Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN; Ronald Jones, RB, TB

Deep League Additions

Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS -- Washington likely won't be a source of consistent fantasy production this season, but McLaurin's debut couldn't have gone any better (5/125/1 on seven targets). Granted, the Eagles secondary has been steady flamed by speedy boundary receivers for multiple seasons now, but it bodes extremely well that McLaurin was immediately entrusted with a full-time role in Week 1.

Deon Cain and Parris Campbell, WR, IND -- Devin Funchess (broken collarbone) will miss at least two months, opening up an opportunity for either Campbell or Cain to slide in as the Colts' No. 2 wide receiver.

KeeSean Johnson and Damiere Byrd, WR, ARI -- Kliff Kingsbury is who we thought he was. The Cardinals played with more pace (22.8 seconds in between plays) than any offense and used four or more wide receivers on the field on over 70 percent of their plays in Week 1. Since Arizona will rip off plays in a fury and almost exclusively feature four wide receivers, both Johnson and Byrd deserve a look for those in deep 14- or 16-team leagues.

A few more deep targets: Preston Williams, WR, MIA; D.J. Chark, WR, JAX

Quarterback Streamers

Josh Allen (at NYG) -- Week 2 is light on QB streamers, but Allen is the top target if you're in need. The Giants just gave up over 400 yards and four scores to Dak Prescott and Co. in their season opener, and while Allen likely doesn't have that passing output in his range of outcomes, he should feast against a Giants front seven that only pressured Prescott once on his 32 dropbacks.

If you're desperate: Jacoby Brissett (at TEN)

Tight End Streamers

Jimmy Graham (vs. MIN) -- The Packers offense looked sluggish in the season opener, but Graham was the lone bright spot (3/30/1 on six targets). The Vikings shut down the Falcons offense in Week 1, but still allowed Austin Hooper to leak out for a solid 9/77 line. Graham is by no means a weekly starter just yet, but he needs to be far more highly owned on NFL.com (he's currently available in over 70 percent of leagues).

If you're desperate: Vernon Davis (vs. DAL) -- This is obviously contingent upon whether or not Jordan Reed (concussion) plays in Week 2, but Davis will be on the board as a punt-play tight end if Reed misses another game. Davis saw seven targets (tied for second-most on team) and played a full share of snaps (82 percent) in Washington's season opener. Dallas' defense was also just whacked for 11/116/1 by Evan Engram.

D/ST Streamers

Patriots Defense (at MIA) -- Bill Belichick's defense vs. a tanking Dolphins offense is about as obvious as a streaming call gets.

Cowboys Defense (at WAS) -- Dallas should be able to control the game and force Case Keenum and Co. to the air in Week 2, leading to more opportunities for sacks and interceptions against an under-manned Redskins OL. Washington allowed pressures on 44 percent of Keenum's dropbacks, the third-highest rate among QBs in Week 1.

Panthers Defense (vs. TB) -- While Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard fantasy owners collectively hope that Jameis Winston can get it together after a rough Week 1 -- Carolina's D/ST is an appetizing, low-owned streamer play at home in Week 2.

Texans Defense (vs. JAX) -- Houston's defense isn't as talented as it once was, but a home draw against a rookie quarterback making his first start is always worth a shot for streamers. I'd prioritize the Patriots, Cowboys and Panthers over the Texans D/ST this week, but Houston is still a nice consolation prize if you miss out.

If you miss out on these top-4 streamers: Bills Defense (at NYG)

-- Graham Barfield is a fantasy editor and analyst for NFL.com. Catch him on the Fantasy LIVE podcast with Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano, Fantasy LIVE on NFL Network, watch him on Fantasy League One, and follow him on Twitter @GrahamBarfield.