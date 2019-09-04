Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings..
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Jameis Winston vs. San Francisco 49ers
Winston could end up being one of the best bargains in fantasy drafts, and an opening week game against the 49ers makes him an attractive option. Last season, the Niners allowed the most passing touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to home field generals. Unless you have an elite option, start Winston.
Dak Prescott vs. New York Giants
Prescott was a far better fantasy quarterback last season after the addition of Amari Cooper, and that trend should continue this weekend in an NFC East-matchup against the Giants. The last time he faced Big Blue, Prescott threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-35 win. Expect another solid stat line.
Lamar Jackson vs. Miami Dolphins
Jackson is one of my favorite quarterback breakout candidates, and this week's game in Miami bodes well for him to produce a nice stat line. The Dolphins are a mess on both sides of the ball, and their defense allowed the most rushing yards to visiting quarterbacks a season ago. Jackson will shine in the Sunshine State.
Jared Goff vs. Carolina Panthers
Goff should once again be a fairly reliable fantasy option this season, and the return of Cooper Kupp just makes him that much more attractive. The Panthers were tough on visiting quarterbacks a season ago (16.58 PPG), but I'm still on board with Goff and what should remain an explosive Los Angeles offensive attack.
Kirk Cousins vs. Atlanta Falcons
Cousins fell in a lot of fantasy drafts, but he's still a potential QB1 when the matchup is right. That's the case this week, as he faces an Atlanta defense that gave up more fantasy points to home quarterbacks last season than any other team in the entire league. If you like to stream the position, consider Cousins.
Start 'Em: Drew Brees vs. Houston Texans, Carson Wentz vs. Washington Redskins
Sleepers: Jimmy Garoppolo at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Josh Allen at New York Jets
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Ben Roethlisberger vs. New England Patriots
Roethlisberger gets a tough first matchup of the season, facing a Patriots defense that held visiting quarterbacks to an average of fewer than 15 fantasy points per game a season ago. Big Ben is also without his long-time top target, Antonio Brown, making him an even riskier option. I'd keep him sidelined.
Matt Ryan vs. Minnesota Vikings
I'm not telling you that Ryan is a must-sit quarterback, but I am telling you to temper expectations. The Vikings' defense allowed just four touchdown passes at home last season, and visiting field generals averaged a mere 10.78 fantasy points against them. If you have a strong alternative, Ryan is a sit 'em candidate.
Derek Carr vs. Denver Broncos
Carr was considered a potential sleeper after the Raiders added Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and Josh Jacobs, but it's hard to trust him against the Broncos. He's failed to produce a top-15 finish at his position in nine career games against this AFC West rival. I'd keep this Carr in park ... for now.
Sam Darnold vs. Buffalo Bills
I'm all in on Darnold as a sleeper candidate in fantasy land, but I would fade him this week based on a tough matchup against the Bills. Last season, home quarterbacks averaged a mere 198.1 passing yards and averaged 12.61 fantasy points against them. Unless you're in a two-quarterback league, I'd avoid Darnold.
Matthew Stafford vs. Arizona Cardinals
Stafford has fallen from grace in the world of fantasy football, and that fall is likely to continue in Week 1. The veteran has a tough matchup against the Cardinals, who allowed visiting quarterbacks to throw for an average of fewer than 190 yards a season ago. What's more, the position averaged fewer than 12 points a game.
Sit 'Em: Jacoby Brissett at Los Angeles Chargers, Marcus Mariota at Cleveland Browns
Busts:Mitchell Trubisky vs. Green Bay Packers (Thur.), Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Baltimore Ravens
