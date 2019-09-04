Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings..

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jameis Winston vs. San Francisco 49ers Winston could end up being one of the best bargains in fantasy drafts, and an opening week game against the 49ers makes him an attractive option. Last season, the Niners allowed the most passing touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to home field generals. Unless you have an elite option, start Winston. vs. Dak Prescott vs. New York Giants Prescott was a far better fantasy quarterback last season after the addition of Amari Cooper, and that trend should continue this weekend in an NFC East-matchup against the Giants. The last time he faced Big Blue, Prescott threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-35 win. Expect another solid stat line. vs. Lamar Jackson vs. Miami Dolphins Jackson is one of my favorite quarterback breakout candidates, and this week's game in Miami bodes well for him to produce a nice stat line. The Dolphins are a mess on both sides of the ball, and their defense allowed the most rushing yards to visiting quarterbacks a season ago. Jackson will shine in the Sunshine State. vs. Jared Goff vs. Carolina Panthers Goff should once again be a fairly reliable fantasy option this season, and the return of Cooper Kupp just makes him that much more attractive. The Panthers were tough on visiting quarterbacks a season ago (16.58 PPG), but I'm still on board with Goff and what should remain an explosive Los Angeles offensive attack. vs. Kirk Cousins vs. Atlanta Falcons Cousins fell in a lot of fantasy drafts, but he's still a potential QB1 when the matchup is right. That's the case this week, as he faces an Atlanta defense that gave up more fantasy points to home quarterbacks last season than any other team in the entire league. If you like to stream the position, consider Cousins. Start 'Em: Drew Brees vs. Houston Texans, Carson Wentz vs. Washington Redskins

Sleepers: Jimmy Garoppolo at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Josh Allen at New York Jets

