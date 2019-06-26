Targets gained and lost entering 2019

Targets and target share percentage have always been an important part of success in fantasy football. But with the entire industry seemingly going to PPR formats, it's maybe even more vital to know who's getting the football and how often they're being allowed the chance to produce fantasy points.

Case in point ... Julio Jones (170), Davante Adams (169), Antonio Brown (168), JuJu Smith-Schuster (166) and DeAndre Hopkins (163) led all wideouts in targets a season ago. Adam Thielen ranked sixth with 153 targets. Not surprisingly, all six players finished in the top eight in PPR fantasy points at the position.

After a rampant offseason that has seen a lot of free-agent movement and the conclusion of the NFL draft, depth charts have changed across the league and in turn, opportunities have shifted. So, which offenses have seen the biggest transformations, and who figures to benefit or suffer as a result? Well, this is your one-stop shop for all of the answers you have for those exact questions.

Below is a list of all 32 teams, ranked in order of the squads with the most available targets compared to 2018 rosters down to the teams with the least. So, teams on the positive side of the numbers have targets available for players to absorb, while those on the negative side will field crowded pass attacks that could cause headaches for fantasy fans all season long. Keep these numbers in mind when you're drafting your 2019 fantasy football teams because targets mean fantasy points!

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (185)

Breshad Perriman DeSean Jackson , Adam Humphries

Breakdown: The departure of Jackson and Humphries creates 179 available targets in the offense, which is going to push Chris Godwin into the next level of fantasy wideouts. In fact, he'll be a prime breakout candidate in the offense of new coach Bruce Arians. Perriman should pick up some targets as well, but he's off the re-draft radar. O.J. Howard, another breakout candidate, will benefit from the increased opportunities. He's a potential top-five fantasy tight end.

2. Baltimore Ravens (181)

Breakdown: The Ravens parted ways with over 36 percent of their target share with Crabtree and John Brown no longer on the roster. That's good news for Marquise Brown, who will likely be the lone Ravens wideout picked in re-drafts. Keep in mind, however, that this offense ran the ball around 64 percent of the time with Lamar Jackson under center last season. That's going to affect Brown's rookie ceiling. If you're looking for a deep sleeper at tight end, take a chance on Mark Andrews. He should see an increase in targets from Jackson in 2019.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (137)

Breakdown: Brown's departure opens up almost 25 percent of the team's targets from a season ago. That's going to mean a lot of opportunities in the pass attack for sleeper James Washington, who is moving up fantasy draft boards. He could push for WR2/3 value. Moncrief is a worthwhile late-round flier in re-drafts and best-ball formats. Vance McDonald's stock is also on the rise with Jesse James no longer in the mix. If he can avoid injuries, the veteran could push for top-10 fantasy value this season at what is a wide-open tight end position.

T-4. Seattle Seahawks (133)

D.K. MetcalfDoug Baldwin

Breakdown: Baldwin's departure makes Tyler Lockett the surefire No. 1 option in the Seahawks pass attack, making him an even more attractive WR2/3 in 10-team leagues. Metcalf should also see his share of Baldwin's open targets, but the rookie has a limited route tree and shouldn't be considered more than a late rounder. David Moore will also be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues.

T-4. Washington Redskins (133)

Breakdown: The biggest loss in the offense this offseason is Crowder, who left for the Jets. The available targets are up now for grabs between Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson, Trey Quinn and rookies McLaurin and Harmon. However, none of these five is worth more than a late-round flier in re-drafts. Doctson and Richardson will be the more popular choices, but Quinn is a deep PPR sleeper.

6. Dallas Cowboys (115)

Breakdown: Cobb figures to fit right into the departed slot receiver spot Beasley left behind, but a return to his salad days shouldn't be expected. Beasley averaged 80.8 targets in his final four seasons in Dallas, and Cobb won't greatly exceed that total in 2019. Witten returns after one year away from the game, and at 37 he's not going to make a huge statistical impact. In his last full season, Witten had 87 targets and his worst reception and yardage totals since his rookie season. He's barely draftable as a No. 2 fantasy tight end.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (113)

Mecole Hardman Chris Conley , Kelvin Benjamin

Breakdown: The Chiefs targets are tough to predict (outside of Travis Kelce) at this point, due to the fact that we're still waiting to find out what will happen with Tyreek Hill. Assuming he's suspended for six or more games, the value of Sammy Watkins will obviously rise. At this point, he's on the WR2/3 radar in most fantasy re-drafts. Hardman would also become a big-time sleeper if Hill were banned for a lengthy period. The fastest wide receiver at the NFL Scouting Combine, he could start the season as the No. 2 wideout behind Watkins.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (112)

Breakdown: Moncrief left behind 88 targets at wide receiver a season ago, leaving more chances for Dede Westbrook, Marqise Lee and Keelan Cole. The top fantasy option is Westbrook, who saw 101 targets a season ago and should see an even bigger tole in 2019. Lee, coming off a torn ACL, will be worth a flier in the late rounds. With Seferian-Jenkins gone, Swaim projects as the Jags top tight end. He's among the deepest of sleepers at the position in large leagues.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (109)

None Tyrell Williams , Antonio Gates

Breakdown: Keenan Allen will continue to lead the target share among Chargers receivers in 2019, but there are two other players fantasy fans should be excited about on this roster ... Mike Williams and Hunter Henry. With Tyrell Williams no longer on the roster, Mike Williams should take the next step to fantasy stardom. He could push for WR2/3 value, in large part due to open targets and his prowess in the red zone. Henry should also be on the breakout radar. In fact, he's likely to be one of the first tight ends picked in re-drafts. A season with 60-plus catches and seven to nine touchdowns is well within reach.

10. Houston Texans (106)

None Demaryius Thomas , Ryan Griffin

Breakdown: DeAndre Hopkins is now the top wideout in fantasy football, but owners should also be targeting Will Fuller and Keke Coutee. Fuller has been a touchdown machine with Deshaun Watson and could be a nice bargain in drafts, but his proneness to injuries does hurt his stock. Coutee, who figures to see more targets in his second pro season, will be a popular deep sleeper. The Texans have a glut of tight ends, including Darren Fells, Kahale Warring, and Jordan Thomas, but none of the three will be picked in 10-team re-drafts.

11. Denver Broncos (99)

Noah FantMatt LaCosse

Breakdown: The biggest loss in the pass attack came last season when the Broncos dealt Demaryius Thomas to Houston, Otherwise, it's mostly status quo from a fantasy standpoint. Emmanuel Sanders could be the top option in the pass attack, but he's coming off a serious Achilles ailment. Keep tabs on his status during training camp. Denver also has a pair of sleeper wideouts on its roster in Courtland Sutton and DeSean Hamilton. The former would see a big boost in value if Sanders suffers a setback or left some of his speed on the operating table. Hamilton could be a great PPR bargain in the late rounds or re-drafts and best-ball formats. Fant will immediately move to the top of the Broncos depth chart at tight end, though he's only worth a late-round selection in fantasy re-drafts.

12. Green Bay Packers (94)

Jace SternbergerRandall Cobb

Breakdown: The Packers lost most of their 106 available targets when Cobb left for the Cowboys. His absence will mean more chances for the duo of Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. MVS seems to be the favorite to open the season as the No. 2 wideout, but both players are worth late-round looks in re-drafts. Sternberger will open his NFL career behind Jimmy Graham on the depth chart, so he's more of a dynasty add who could be a 2020 re-draft sleeper.

13. Detroit Lions (67)

Breakdown: Amendola will move into the slot position that was vacated when the Lions traded Golden Tate to the Eagles last season. In what figures to be a run-based offense, Amendola won't have much re-draft value. The biggest addition to the pass attack is Hockenson, who will move right to the top of the depth chart as a rookie. He has more long-term value in fantasy leagues, but the Iowa product should post 40-50 catches and will have late re-draft value as well.

14. Minnesota Vikings (66)

Breakdown: The Vikings wide receiver core remains mostly intact for fantasy purposes, so expect similar production from Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. The one notable change is at tight end, where the team drafted Smith despite the presence of Kyle Rudolph. Amid trade rumors, the team extended Rudolph for four years. That move hurts Smith's long-term fantasy appeal and will keep him from being picked as more than a late-round flier in all re-draft formats.

15. Miami Dolphins (60)

Dwayne Allen Danny Amendola , Leonte Carroo

Breakdown: The Dolphins will go into next season with many of the same names as 2018, including Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, and Albert Wilson. The main loss of targets came from the departure of Amendola, but none of this trio will see a major jump in draft value as a result (all three are worth late rounders). Miami did add Allen, but Mike Gesicki remains the preferred fantasy tight end from this roster. However, he's not worth more than a late-rounder in re-drafts.

16. Atlanta Falcons (41)

NoneNone

Breakdown: It's much ado about nothing with the Falcons pass attack. Julio Jones will be a first- or second rounder, and Calvin Ridley could be a nice value as a WR3 in an offense that should score a ton of points next season.

17. Oakland Raiders (27)

Breakdown: In one of the biggest moves of the offseason, the Raiders acquired Brown from the Steelers to serve as their new No. 1 wideout. While he should be a targets machine, A.B.'s move from Pittsburgh to Oakland does knock him down a few spots among fantasy wideouts. He's now a second rounder. Williams will start opposite Brown, but he's rarely been a reliable fantasy option and should be a better choice in best-ball leagues. The departure of Cook makes veteran Darren Waller a potential deep sleeper among fantasy tight ends.

18. Cincinnati Bengals (22)

Drew SampleTyler Kroft

Breakdown: The Bengals wideout corps will continue to feature A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, and John Ross. Green, who is coming back from toe surgery, could be a nice value at his third-round average draft position. Boyd broke out (to a degree) a season ago and will bring back WR3 value. The team re-signed tight end Tyler Eifert, who hasn't played more than eight games in a season since 2015. He's the lone Bengals tight end worth a look in fantasy re-drafts.

19. Los Angeles Rams (9)

NoneNone

Breakdown: The Rams didn't make any real fantasy-relevant moves at wide receiver this offseason and with good reason. Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp are all impact makers on the field, and valuable fantasy options to boot. Fantasy owners would be wise to keep tabs on the status of Kupp, who is coming off ACL surgery. He's expected to be back in time for Week 1. In a best-case scenario, each member of this trio will be picked as No. 2 wideouts.

20. Indianapolis Colts (3)

Devin Funchess , Parris CampbellRyan Grant

Breakdown: Funchess was added in the offseason and will move into the second spot on the depth chart behind T.Y. Hilton. While he doesn't figure to see a huge target share, Funchess could be a nice red-zone target for Andrew Luck. Campbell, an electric playmaker from Ohio State, should slide into the slot as a rookie. However, targets could be tough to find with Hilton and Funchess in the mix and both Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle back in action at the tight end spot.

21. Carolina Panthers (-4)

Chris HoganDevin Funchess

Breakdown: The Panthers made up for the loss of Funchess with Hogan, who joins a crowded core of wideouts. The former Patriot won't warrant much attention in re-drafts. The same can't be said of D.J. Moore, however. He's in line to see a nice bump in opportunities with Funchess no longer on the roster and will be a popular breakout choice in fantasy land. Curtis Samuel also moves up the team's depth chart and is worth a late flier across the board.

22. New York Jets (-7)

Jamison Crowder Jermaine Kearse , Rishard Matthews

Breakdown: Crowder will move into the top slot in the Jets pass attack and should see 50-plus catches. He's a worthwhile late rounder. Two players on the rise, Robby Anderson and Chris Herndon, could turn into nice draft bargains in 2019. Expect each player to see an increase in targets from Sam Darnold.

23. Philadelphia Eagles (-10)

Breakdown: The return of Jackson and selection of Arcega-Whiteside in the NFL draft does shake up the Eagles wideout corps. Jeffery should lead the position in targets and will be a WR2/3 option in fantasy drafts, while Jackson will be more of a WR4 with added value in best-ball leagues. Arcega-Whiteside's rookie impact could be limited with Nelson Agholor still on the roster.

T-24. Arizona Cardinals (-20)

Breakdown: The Cardinals will have a brand-new look on offense under new coach Kliff Kingsbury, and the addition of Kyler Murray brings a lot of excitement to the fantasy world. The top of the wideout list remains the same, however, as Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk will be the most popular targets in fantasy drafts. The former could be a nice bargain, while Kirk is a viable sleeper after showing some flashes as a rookie. Isabella projects to move into the slot and will be worth a late re-draft flier, but I wouldn't expect him to make a huge impact on a team with a lot of mouths to feed in the pass attack.

T-24. New York Giants (7)

Breakdown: The trade that sent OBJ to Cleveland sent shockwaves through the fantasy world, and it created a huge void in New York's target share. The team added Tate, who figures to work in the slot and should see plenty of chances in the short and intermediate pass attack from the aging Eli Manning. He'll be drafted as a WR4 in PPR formats. The G-Men also extended Sterling Shepard, who could lead the team in targets. He'll be drafted as a WR3/4 in 10-team leagues.

26. Chicago Bears (-22)

Breakdown: The Bears passing game will look much like it did a season ago, as Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, and Taylor Gabriel will remain the top three wideout options for Mitchell Trubisky. Miller, who saw a modest 54 targets during his rookie season, will be a popular deep sleeper in fantasy leagues. Take a chance on him in the later rounds. Patterson and Ridley, the two biggest offseason adds at the position, won't be selected in most re-drafts.

27. San Francisco 49ers (-46)

Deebo Samuel , Jordan MatthewsPierre Garcon

Breakdown: Dante Pettis will be a popular sleeper/breakout player this season, as he's the favorite to take over as the Niners' top wideout. That means more targets from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. While veteran Marquise Goodwin is also in the mix, fantasy fans should keep tabs on Samuel during camp. The South Carolina product will be a worthwhile re-draft target in the late rounds.

28. Tennessee Titans (-84)

Breakdown: Tennessee made a pair of big splashes at wide receiver, with the selection of Brown in the NFL draft and the addition of Humphries as a free agent. There are a lot of mouths to feed in the pass attack, however, so it's tough to see either making a major fantasy impact. In fact, Corey Davis will be the lone Titans wideout guaranteed to be picked in all re-drafts. The crowded Titans passing game will also get Delanie Walker back after missing most of last season with an injured ankle. He's a borderline No. 1/2 fantasy tight end.

29. New Orleans Saints (-92)

Rishard Matthews , Jared CookBen Watson

Breakdown: The Saints added 179 targets in the offseason, but 69 were from running backs (Latavius Murray, Javorius Allen). The addition of Cook, who is coming off a career season with the Raiders, replaces Watson and upgrades the tight end spot. He'll be a low-end No. 1 fantasy option at the position.

30. Buffalo Bills (-124)

Breakdown: Buffalo's pass attack added several new members, including Beasley and Brown, during the offseason, Unfortunately, they'll join Zay Jones and Robert Foster in what could be a confusing situation for fantasy fans. None of them should be considered more than WR4/5 options in re-drafts. Clay's departure leaves a battle at tight end between Kroft and Knox, but neither will warrant much attention in re-drafts. Knox has some dynasty appeal, however.

31. Cleveland Browns (-135)

Breakdown: The Browns added OBJ in a blockbuster deal in the offseason. While he had just 124 targets in 2018, the fantasy superstar has averaged 10.5 targets per game at the NFL level and figures to be a locked in second-round pick in all 2019 re-drafts. His presence will put a dent into the target share of Jarvis Landry, however, and lowers the chances of Antonio Callaway becoming a sleeper. As for Landry, he's almost guaranteed to see a decline in targets for the third straight season. He's being picked as a WR3/4 in 10-team leagues.

32. New England Patriots (-162)

Breakdown: Some might believe the Patriots have more open targets with Gronkowski out of the mix, but the opposite is true. They've added a number of players this offseason, including Harry, Thomas, and Harris, and Josh Gordon is still in the mix assuming he's reinstated from a suspension. While Julian Edelman has seen his value rise, Harry is the clear sleeper as long as Gordon's status is in question. Thomas, who is coming off an Achilles ailment, might not be ready for the start of the season and has little re-draft value. Watson could wind up as the tight end replacement for Gronkowski, but he's been suspended for the first four games of the season. That could open the door for LaCosse to make an impact in the interim. He's still barely on the re-draft radar, though.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest fantasy football news and analysis!